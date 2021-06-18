244 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 244 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 319,948 with 7,371 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3080868316
Alcorn32727213020
Amite126242579
Attala21507317536
Benton1023254610
Bolivar484113323633
Calhoun174132366
Carroll1223305110
Chickasaw2105596015
Choctaw7911820
Claiborne103130459
Clarke17898012331
Clay187954385
Coahoma29878412912
Copiah2999668311
Covington26728313939
De Soto2228526711324
Forrest783215324452
Franklin85023404
George252251598
Greene131834536
Grenada26408715432
Hancock3869876914
Harrison1843131749070
Hinds20719421805131
Holmes19047410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30517813524
Jackson1371824824135
Jasper222148432
Jefferson66228417
Jefferson Davis10823491
Jones846716722042
Kemper96629449
Lafayette631312118755
Lamar6351885312
Lauderdale7261242443101
Lawrence131124272
Leake2720749216
Lee1005917622242
Leflore351512523652
Lincoln400811219740
Lowndes651715025863
Madison1026322439169
Marion27128015824
Marshall45741056515
Monroe415713519055
Montgomery128643549
Neshoba406317920359
Newton2486638715
Noxubee128034356
Oktibbeha46619822236
Panola467011010415
Pearl River460514719438
Perry127238218
Pike337111113436
Pontotoc4258738613
Prentiss2841619915
Quitman8221600
Rankin1390128239361
Scott32037411518
Sharkey50917448
Simpson29858915820
Smith164134688
Stone1884338514
Sunflower33949112320
Tallahatchie180041507
Tate3424868019
Tippah29196811913
Tishomingo23186810227
Tunica108127182
Union41577713123
Walthall1353476913
Warren444012116937
Washington542513719039
Wayne2646426911
Webster1150326112
Wilkinson69632255
Winston23018113039
Yalobusha1678408222
Yazoo31417114118
Total319,9487,37110,5111,984

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

