246 new coronavirus cases, four additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 246 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 311,900 with 7,199 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.