246 new coronavirus cases, four additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 246 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 311,900 with 7,199 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams256782
Alcorn309768
Amite122741
Attala214273
Benton98425
Bolivar4793131
Calhoun168532
Carroll121527
Chickasaw206557
Choctaw75218
Claiborne102130
Clarke178279
Clay184354
Coahoma293179
Copiah295765
Covington256080
De Soto21321256
Forrest7620149
Franklin83123
George245247
Greene130033
Grenada259085
Hancock375986
Harrison17735306
Hinds20214414
Holmes188272
Humphreys95332
Issaquena1686
Itawamba299077
Jackson13363246
Jasper220648
Jefferson65128
Jefferson Davis106732
Jones8354163
Kemper95828
Lafayette6142118
Lamar619185
Lauderdale7218240
Lawrence128123
Leake264073
Lee9944171
Leflore3484125
Lincoln3928110
Lowndes6348144
Madison10035215
Marion268480
Marshall4368103
Monroe4084133
Montgomery126242
Neshoba4021176
Newton247061
Noxubee126834
Oktibbeha459398
Panola4530103
Pearl River4482144
Perry125938
Pike3280105
Pontotoc418872
Prentiss278059
Quitman79516
Rankin13520278
Scott313973
Sharkey50117
Simpson293588
Smith161934
Stone180833
Sunflower334690
Tallahatchie177140
Tate330984
Tippah286868
Tishomingo224467
Tunica104425
Union407976
Walthall133545
Warren4348119
Washington5313133
Wayne262241
Webster114532
Wilkinson66530
Winston226781
Yalobusha161736
Yazoo309569
Total311,9007,199

