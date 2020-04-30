Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

246 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 6,815 total cases with 261 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 246 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eleven new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 6,815 with 261 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 246
  • New deaths reported today: 11

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal Cases in LTC Facilities
Adams1338*
Alcorn101*
Amite290*
Attala990*
Benton110*
Bolivar1027*
Calhoun503*
Carroll381*
Chickasaw687*
Choctaw131*
Claiborne220*
Clarke543*
Clay402*
Coahoma613*
Copiah961*
Covington620*
Desoto2824*
Forrest20712*
Franklin161*
George131*
Greene51*
Grenada280*
Hancock625*
Harrison1746*
Hinds4708*
Holmes1335*
Humphreys233*
Itawamba573*
Jackson2596*
Jasper421*
Jefferson180*
Jefferson Davis321*
Jones1431*
Kemper572*
Lafayette893*
Lamar1032*
Lauderdale34920*
Lawrence450*
Leake2042*
Lee694*
Leflore14817*
Lincoln14110*
Lowndes542*
Madison2298*
Marion726*
Marshall432*
Monroe15714*
Montgomery281*
Neshoba1873*
Newton810*
Noxubee660*
Oktibbeha513*
Panola392*
Pearl River16319*
Perry271*
Pike1487*
Pontotoc182*
Prentiss321*
Quitman140*
Rankin1865*
Scott3160*
Sharkey50*
Simpson460*
Smith744*
Stone220*
Sunflower532*
Tallahatchie111*
Tate410*
Tippah547*
Tishomingo70*
Tunica351*
Union171*
Walthall310*
Warren682*
Washington773*
Wayne230*
Webster181*
Wilkinson697*
Winston420*
Yalobusha190*
Yazoo1351*
Total6,815261*

* Updated cases for long-term care facilities are not available today. Please look for revised totals on Friday.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories