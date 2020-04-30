246 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 6,815 total cases with 261 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 246 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eleven new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 6,815 with 261 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 246
- New deaths reported today: 11
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases in LTC Facilities
|Adams
|133
|8
|*
|Alcorn
|10
|1
|*
|Amite
|29
|0
|*
|Attala
|99
|0
|*
|Benton
|11
|0
|*
|Bolivar
|102
|7
|*
|Calhoun
|50
|3
|*
|Carroll
|38
|1
|*
|Chickasaw
|68
|7
|*
|Choctaw
|13
|1
|*
|Claiborne
|22
|0
|*
|Clarke
|54
|3
|*
|Clay
|40
|2
|*
|Coahoma
|61
|3
|*
|Copiah
|96
|1
|*
|Covington
|62
|0
|*
|Desoto
|282
|4
|*
|Forrest
|207
|12
|*
|Franklin
|16
|1
|*
|George
|13
|1
|*
|Greene
|5
|1
|*
|Grenada
|28
|0
|*
|Hancock
|62
|5
|*
|Harrison
|174
|6
|*
|Hinds
|470
|8
|*
|Holmes
|133
|5
|*
|Humphreys
|23
|3
|*
|Itawamba
|57
|3
|*
|Jackson
|259
|6
|*
|Jasper
|42
|1
|*
|Jefferson
|18
|0
|*
|Jefferson Davis
|32
|1
|*
|Jones
|143
|1
|*
|Kemper
|57
|2
|*
|Lafayette
|89
|3
|*
|Lamar
|103
|2
|*
|Lauderdale
|349
|20
|*
|Lawrence
|45
|0
|*
|Leake
|204
|2
|*
|Lee
|69
|4
|*
|Leflore
|148
|17
|*
|Lincoln
|141
|10
|*
|Lowndes
|54
|2
|*
|Madison
|229
|8
|*
|Marion
|72
|6
|*
|Marshall
|43
|2
|*
|Monroe
|157
|14
|*
|Montgomery
|28
|1
|*
|Neshoba
|187
|3
|*
|Newton
|81
|0
|*
|Noxubee
|66
|0
|*
|Oktibbeha
|51
|3
|*
|Panola
|39
|2
|*
|Pearl River
|163
|19
|*
|Perry
|27
|1
|*
|Pike
|148
|7
|*
|Pontotoc
|18
|2
|*
|Prentiss
|32
|1
|*
|Quitman
|14
|0
|*
|Rankin
|186
|5
|*
|Scott
|316
|0
|*
|Sharkey
|5
|0
|*
|Simpson
|46
|0
|*
|Smith
|74
|4
|*
|Stone
|22
|0
|*
|Sunflower
|53
|2
|*
|Tallahatchie
|11
|1
|*
|Tate
|41
|0
|*
|Tippah
|54
|7
|*
|Tishomingo
|7
|0
|*
|Tunica
|35
|1
|*
|Union
|17
|1
|*
|Walthall
|31
|0
|*
|Warren
|68
|2
|*
|Washington
|77
|3
|*
|Wayne
|23
|0
|*
|Webster
|18
|1
|*
|Wilkinson
|69
|7
|*
|Winston
|42
|0
|*
|Yalobusha
|19
|0
|*
|Yazoo
|135
|1
|*
|Total
|6,815
|261
|*
* Updated cases for long-term care facilities are not available today. Please look for revised totals on Friday.
