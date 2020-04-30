246 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 6,815 total cases with 261 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 246 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eleven new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 6,815 with 261 deaths.

New cases reported today: 246

New deaths reported today: 11

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total Cases in LTC Facilities Adams 133 8 * Alcorn 10 1 * Amite 29 0 * Attala 99 0 * Benton 11 0 * Bolivar 102 7 * Calhoun 50 3 * Carroll 38 1 * Chickasaw 68 7 * Choctaw 13 1 * Claiborne 22 0 * Clarke 54 3 * Clay 40 2 * Coahoma 61 3 * Copiah 96 1 * Covington 62 0 * Desoto 282 4 * Forrest 207 12 * Franklin 16 1 * George 13 1 * Greene 5 1 * Grenada 28 0 * Hancock 62 5 * Harrison 174 6 * Hinds 470 8 * Holmes 133 5 * Humphreys 23 3 * Itawamba 57 3 * Jackson 259 6 * Jasper 42 1 * Jefferson 18 0 * Jefferson Davis 32 1 * Jones 143 1 * Kemper 57 2 * Lafayette 89 3 * Lamar 103 2 * Lauderdale 349 20 * Lawrence 45 0 * Leake 204 2 * Lee 69 4 * Leflore 148 17 * Lincoln 141 10 * Lowndes 54 2 * Madison 229 8 * Marion 72 6 * Marshall 43 2 * Monroe 157 14 * Montgomery 28 1 * Neshoba 187 3 * Newton 81 0 * Noxubee 66 0 * Oktibbeha 51 3 * Panola 39 2 * Pearl River 163 19 * Perry 27 1 * Pike 148 7 * Pontotoc 18 2 * Prentiss 32 1 * Quitman 14 0 * Rankin 186 5 * Scott 316 0 * Sharkey 5 0 * Simpson 46 0 * Smith 74 4 * Stone 22 0 * Sunflower 53 2 * Tallahatchie 11 1 * Tate 41 0 * Tippah 54 7 * Tishomingo 7 0 * Tunica 35 1 * Union 17 1 * Walthall 31 0 * Warren 68 2 * Washington 77 3 * Wayne 23 0 * Webster 18 1 * Wilkinson 69 7 * Winston 42 0 * Yalobusha 19 0 * Yazoo 135 1 * Total 6,815 261 *

* Updated cases for long-term care facilities are not available today. Please look for revised totals on Friday.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.