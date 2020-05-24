Breaking News
247 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 13,252 total cases with 625 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 247 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 13,252 with 625 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Attala2
Carroll1
Forrest1
Lauderdale1
Leake2
Neshoba1
Tunica1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams18615398
Alcorn14100
Amite52171
Attala269147913
Benton14010
Bolivar14010174
Calhoun604234
Carroll11310458
Chickasaw12612348
Choctaw29200
Claiborne58120
Clarke12616177
Clay99300
Coahoma98300
Copiah278400
Covington127110
Desoto4616152
Forrest480348524
Franklin25221
George19100
Greene7100
Grenada752142
Hancock871193
Harrison234621
Hinds893247813
Holmes365237711
Humphreys537165
Itawamba857346
Jackson29613404
Jasper139310
Jefferson40000
Jefferson Davis71231
Jones46713535
Kemper12510276
Lafayette1233370
Lamar219442
Lauderdale6785518136
Lawrence90110
Leake3841010
Lee104591
Leflore239256412
Lincoln243208116
Lowndes1607184
Madison654218912
Marion1088142
Marshall69320
Monroe242249221
Montgomery78100
Neshoba512316517
Newton224330
Noxubee1586143
Oktibbeha13410347
Panola62200
Pearl River20227449
Perry46200
Pike19611146
Pontotoc25331
Prentiss383223
Quitman24000
Rankin349650
Scott58910132
Sharkey7000
Simpson85040
Smith13110307
Stone29000
Sunflower77300
Tallahatchie24100
Tate59120
Tippah701100
Tishomingo25010
Tunica483122
Union715204
Walthall49000
Warren1506354
Washington153571
Wayne109020
Webster27100
Wilkinson82952
Winston98100
Yalobusha824244
Yazoo2152100
Total13,2526251,683315

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

