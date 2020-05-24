247 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 13,252 total cases with 625 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 247 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 13,252 with 625 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Attala 2 Carroll 1 Forrest 1 Lauderdale 1 Leake 2 Neshoba 1 Tunica 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 186 15 39 8 Alcorn 14 1 0 0 Amite 52 1 7 1 Attala 269 14 79 13 Benton 14 0 1 0 Bolivar 140 10 17 4 Calhoun 60 4 23 4 Carroll 113 10 45 8 Chickasaw 126 12 34 8 Choctaw 29 2 0 0 Claiborne 58 1 2 0 Clarke 126 16 17 7 Clay 99 3 0 0 Coahoma 98 3 0 0 Copiah 278 4 0 0 Covington 127 1 1 0 Desoto 461 6 15 2 Forrest 480 34 85 24 Franklin 25 2 2 1 George 19 1 0 0 Greene 7 1 0 0 Grenada 75 2 14 2 Hancock 87 11 9 3 Harrison 234 6 2 1 Hinds 893 24 78 13 Holmes 365 23 77 11 Humphreys 53 7 16 5 Itawamba 85 7 34 6 Jackson 296 13 40 4 Jasper 139 3 1 0 Jefferson 40 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 71 2 3 1 Jones 467 13 53 5 Kemper 125 10 27 6 Lafayette 123 3 37 0 Lamar 219 4 4 2 Lauderdale 678 55 181 36 Lawrence 90 1 1 0 Leake 384 10 1 0 Lee 104 5 9 1 Leflore 239 25 64 12 Lincoln 243 20 81 16 Lowndes 160 7 18 4 Madison 654 21 89 12 Marion 108 8 14 2 Marshall 69 3 2 0 Monroe 242 24 92 21 Montgomery 78 1 0 0 Neshoba 512 31 65 17 Newton 224 3 3 0 Noxubee 158 6 14 3 Oktibbeha 134 10 34 7 Panola 62 2 0 0 Pearl River 202 27 44 9 Perry 46 2 0 0 Pike 196 11 14 6 Pontotoc 25 3 3 1 Prentiss 38 3 22 3 Quitman 24 0 0 0 Rankin 349 6 5 0 Scott 589 10 13 2 Sharkey 7 0 0 0 Simpson 85 0 4 0 Smith 131 10 30 7 Stone 29 0 0 0 Sunflower 77 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 24 1 0 0 Tate 59 1 2 0 Tippah 70 11 0 0 Tishomingo 25 0 1 0 Tunica 48 3 12 2 Union 71 5 20 4 Walthall 49 0 0 0 Warren 150 6 35 4 Washington 153 5 7 1 Wayne 109 0 2 0 Webster 27 1 0 0 Wilkinson 82 9 5 2 Winston 98 1 0 0 Yalobusha 82 4 24 4 Yazoo 215 2 10 0 Total 13,252 625 1,683 315

