247 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 13,252 total cases with 625 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 247 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 13,252 with 625 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Attala
|2
|Carroll
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Leake
|2
|Neshoba
|1
|Tunica
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|186
|15
|39
|8
|Alcorn
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|52
|1
|7
|1
|Attala
|269
|14
|79
|13
|Benton
|14
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|140
|10
|17
|4
|Calhoun
|60
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|113
|10
|45
|8
|Chickasaw
|126
|12
|34
|8
|Choctaw
|29
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|58
|1
|2
|0
|Clarke
|126
|16
|17
|7
|Clay
|99
|3
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|98
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|278
|4
|0
|0
|Covington
|127
|1
|1
|0
|Desoto
|461
|6
|15
|2
|Forrest
|480
|34
|85
|24
|Franklin
|25
|2
|2
|1
|George
|19
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|75
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|87
|11
|9
|3
|Harrison
|234
|6
|2
|1
|Hinds
|893
|24
|78
|13
|Holmes
|365
|23
|77
|11
|Humphreys
|53
|7
|16
|5
|Itawamba
|85
|7
|34
|6
|Jackson
|296
|13
|40
|4
|Jasper
|139
|3
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|40
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|71
|2
|3
|1
|Jones
|467
|13
|53
|5
|Kemper
|125
|10
|27
|6
|Lafayette
|123
|3
|37
|0
|Lamar
|219
|4
|4
|2
|Lauderdale
|678
|55
|181
|36
|Lawrence
|90
|1
|1
|0
|Leake
|384
|10
|1
|0
|Lee
|104
|5
|9
|1
|Leflore
|239
|25
|64
|12
|Lincoln
|243
|20
|81
|16
|Lowndes
|160
|7
|18
|4
|Madison
|654
|21
|89
|12
|Marion
|108
|8
|14
|2
|Marshall
|69
|3
|2
|0
|Monroe
|242
|24
|92
|21
|Montgomery
|78
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|512
|31
|65
|17
|Newton
|224
|3
|3
|0
|Noxubee
|158
|6
|14
|3
|Oktibbeha
|134
|10
|34
|7
|Panola
|62
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|202
|27
|44
|9
|Perry
|46
|2
|0
|0
|Pike
|196
|11
|14
|6
|Pontotoc
|25
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|38
|3
|22
|3
|Quitman
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|349
|6
|5
|0
|Scott
|589
|10
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|85
|0
|4
|0
|Smith
|131
|10
|30
|7
|Stone
|29
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|77
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|24
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|59
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|70
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|25
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|48
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|71
|5
|20
|4
|Walthall
|49
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|150
|6
|35
|4
|Washington
|153
|5
|7
|1
|Wayne
|109
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|27
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|82
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|98
|1
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|82
|4
|24
|4
|Yazoo
|215
|2
|10
|0
|Total
|13,252
|625
|1,683
|315
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.