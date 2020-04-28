248 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 6,342 total cases with 239 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 248 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 6,342 with 239 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 248
- New deaths reported today: 10
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases in LTC Facilities
|Adams
|123
|8
|21
|Alcorn
|10
|0
|0
|Amite
|26
|0
|1
|Attala
|89
|0
|22
|Benton
|9
|0
|0
|Bolivar
|101
|7
|13
|Calhoun
|50
|3
|22
|Carroll
|22
|1
|2
|Chickasaw
|67
|6
|22
|Choctaw
|13
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|19
|0
|0
|Clarke
|49
|3
|10
|Clay
|33
|2
|0
|Coahoma
|60
|3
|1
|Copiah
|83
|1
|1
|Covington
|54
|0
|0
|Desoto
|272
|4
|2
|Forrest
|196
|8
|19
|Franklin
|16
|1
|0
|George
|12
|1
|0
|Greene
|5
|1
|0
|Grenada
|28
|0
|14
|Hancock
|61
|5
|7
|Harrison
|166
|6
|1
|Hinds
|435
|7
|13
|Holmes
|121
|5
|26
|Humphreys
|18
|3
|1
|Itawamba
|51
|2
|28
|Jackson
|252
|6
|39
|Jasper
|33
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|16
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|29
|1
|1
|Jones
|132
|1
|10
|Kemper
|50
|1
|5
|Lafayette
|88
|3
|35
|Lamar
|94
|2
|0
|Lauderdale
|318
|19
|75
|Lawrence
|38
|0
|1
|Leake
|179
|1
|0
|Lee
|71
|4
|5
|Leflore
|141
|15
|27
|Lincoln
|136
|9
|46
|Lowndes
|49
|2
|3
|Madison
|212
|7
|22
|Marion
|66
|5
|13
|Marshall
|42
|2
|0
|Monroe
|153
|12
|76
|Montgomery
|19
|1
|0
|Neshoba
|169
|3
|2
|Newton
|73
|0
|1
|Noxubee
|55
|0
|8
|Oktibbeha
|48
|3
|6
|Panola
|38
|2
|0
|Pearl River
|154
|15
|30
|Perry
|26
|1
|0
|Pike
|142
|7
|12
|Pontotoc
|18
|2
|1
|Prentiss
|31
|1
|19
|Quitman
|14
|0
|0
|Rankin
|179
|5
|6
|Scott
|281
|0
|8
|Sharkey
|5
|0
|0
|Simpson
|43
|0
|2
|Smith
|66
|4
|18
|Stone
|22
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|52
|2
|0
|Tallahatchie
|11
|1
|0
|Tate
|39
|0
|1
|Tippah
|53
|7
|0
|Tishomingo
|7
|0
|1
|Tunica
|35
|1
|12
|Union
|16
|1
|1
|Walthall
|30
|0
|0
|Warren
|58
|2
|0
|Washington
|77
|3
|4
|Wayne
|19
|0
|0
|Webster
|17
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|68
|7
|5
|Winston
|41
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|19
|0
|0
|Yazoo
|129
|1
|0
|Total
|6,342
|239
|721
MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.