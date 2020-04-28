248 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 6,342 total cases with 239 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 248 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 6,342 with 239 deaths.

New cases reported today: 248

New deaths reported today: 10

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total Cases in LTC Facilities Adams 123 8 21 Alcorn 10 0 0 Amite 26 0 1 Attala 89 0 22 Benton 9 0 0 Bolivar 101 7 13 Calhoun 50 3 22 Carroll 22 1 2 Chickasaw 67 6 22 Choctaw 13 1 0 Claiborne 19 0 0 Clarke 49 3 10 Clay 33 2 0 Coahoma 60 3 1 Copiah 83 1 1 Covington 54 0 0 Desoto 272 4 2 Forrest 196 8 19 Franklin 16 1 0 George 12 1 0 Greene 5 1 0 Grenada 28 0 14 Hancock 61 5 7 Harrison 166 6 1 Hinds 435 7 13 Holmes 121 5 26 Humphreys 18 3 1 Itawamba 51 2 28 Jackson 252 6 39 Jasper 33 1 0 Jefferson 16 0 0 Jefferson Davis 29 1 1 Jones 132 1 10 Kemper 50 1 5 Lafayette 88 3 35 Lamar 94 2 0 Lauderdale 318 19 75 Lawrence 38 0 1 Leake 179 1 0 Lee 71 4 5 Leflore 141 15 27 Lincoln 136 9 46 Lowndes 49 2 3 Madison 212 7 22 Marion 66 5 13 Marshall 42 2 0 Monroe 153 12 76 Montgomery 19 1 0 Neshoba 169 3 2 Newton 73 0 1 Noxubee 55 0 8 Oktibbeha 48 3 6 Panola 38 2 0 Pearl River 154 15 30 Perry 26 1 0 Pike 142 7 12 Pontotoc 18 2 1 Prentiss 31 1 19 Quitman 14 0 0 Rankin 179 5 6 Scott 281 0 8 Sharkey 5 0 0 Simpson 43 0 2 Smith 66 4 18 Stone 22 0 0 Sunflower 52 2 0 Tallahatchie 11 1 0 Tate 39 0 1 Tippah 53 7 0 Tishomingo 7 0 1 Tunica 35 1 12 Union 16 1 1 Walthall 30 0 0 Warren 58 2 0 Washington 77 3 4 Wayne 19 0 0 Webster 17 1 0 Wilkinson 68 7 5 Winston 41 0 0 Yalobusha 19 0 0 Yazoo 129 1 0 Total 6,342 239 721

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.