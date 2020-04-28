Breaking News
248 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 6,342 total cases with 239 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 248 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 6,342 with 239 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 248
  • New deaths reported today: 10

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal Cases in LTC Facilities
Adams123821
Alcorn1000
Amite2601
Attala89022
Benton900
Bolivar101713
Calhoun50322
Carroll2212
Chickasaw67622
Choctaw1310
Claiborne1900
Clarke49310
Clay3320
Coahoma6031
Copiah8311
Covington5400
Desoto27242
Forrest196819
Franklin1610
George1210
Greene510
Grenada28014
Hancock6157
Harrison16661
Hinds435713
Holmes121526
Humphreys1831
Itawamba51228
Jackson252639
Jasper3310
Jefferson1600
Jefferson Davis2911
Jones132110
Kemper5015
Lafayette88335
Lamar9420
Lauderdale3181975
Lawrence3801
Leake17910
Lee7145
Leflore1411527
Lincoln136946
Lowndes4923
Madison212722
Marion66513
Marshall4220
Monroe1531276
Montgomery1910
Neshoba16932
Newton7301
Noxubee5508
Oktibbeha4836
Panola3820
Pearl River1541530
Perry2610
Pike142712
Pontotoc1821
Prentiss31119
Quitman1400
Rankin17956
Scott28108
Sharkey500
Simpson4302
Smith66418
Stone2200
Sunflower5220
Tallahatchie1110
Tate3901
Tippah5370
Tishomingo701
Tunica35112
Union1611
Walthall3000
Warren5820
Washington7734
Wayne1900
Webster1710
Wilkinson6875
Winston4100
Yalobusha1900
Yazoo12910
Total6,342239721

