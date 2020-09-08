249 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; No additional deaths

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 249 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 87,379 with 2,585 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams828324612
Alcorn6857171
Amite2858142
Attala598259020
Benton203120
Bolivar16525815420
Calhoun49011254
Carroll29712459
Chickasaw610224312
Choctaw163410
Claiborne44316439
Clarke491325513
Clay5091631
Coahoma104622782
Copiah113231344
Covington73917124
De Soto4953505410
Forrest22346815440
Franklin181331
George71413204
Greene31614356
Grenada9803210018
Hancock5202094
Harrison35276322125
Hinds669414337961
Holmes1065559920
Humphreys34915226
Issaquena98300
Itawamba64817539
Jackson319860757
Jasper5071310
Jefferson2279113
Jefferson Davis309931
Jones22397517836
Kemper27815399
Lafayette17913812227
Lamar1519322310
Lauderdale187311324764
Lawrence41411272
Leake9103190
Lee23626114628
Leflore12727618745
Lincoln10075213431
Lowndes1322569632
Madison30628323444
Marion80627648
Marshall100914296
Monroe11106114844
Montgomery42318338
Neshoba146810111037
Newton69719327
Noxubee53314184
Oktibbeha15934619130
Panola133625132
Pearl River794497020
Perry3601210
Pike1177468021
Pontotoc11311361
Prentiss68815473
Quitman351500
Rankin30186915118
Scott112522153
Sharkey25610438
Simpson9644010119
Smith49213548
Stone33910446
Sunflower1313405410
Tallahatchie67613132
Tate885353212
Tippah5721630
Tishomingo594319622
Tunica45913122
Union914234611
Walthall578246713
Warren13414611322
Washington20806710522
Wayne864215910
Webster315135211
Wilkinson28417154
Winston710194011
Yalobusha39113357
Yazoo99321385
Total87,3792,5855,3731,073

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

