249 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; No additional deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 249 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 87,379 with 2,585 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 828 32 46 12 Alcorn 685 7 17 1 Amite 285 8 14 2 Attala 598 25 90 20 Benton 203 1 2 0 Bolivar 1652 58 154 20 Calhoun 490 11 25 4 Carroll 297 12 45 9 Chickasaw 610 22 43 12 Choctaw 163 4 1 0 Claiborne 443 16 43 9 Clarke 491 32 55 13 Clay 509 16 3 1 Coahoma 1046 22 78 2 Copiah 1132 31 34 4 Covington 739 17 12 4 De Soto 4953 50 54 10 Forrest 2234 68 154 40 Franklin 181 3 3 1 George 714 13 20 4 Greene 316 14 35 6 Grenada 980 32 100 18 Hancock 520 20 9 4 Harrison 3527 63 221 25 Hinds 6694 143 379 61 Holmes 1065 55 99 20 Humphreys 349 15 22 6 Issaquena 98 3 0 0 Itawamba 648 17 53 9 Jackson 3198 60 75 7 Jasper 507 13 1 0 Jefferson 227 9 11 3 Jefferson Davis 309 9 3 1 Jones 2239 75 178 36 Kemper 278 15 39 9 Lafayette 1791 38 122 27 Lamar 1519 32 23 10 Lauderdale 1873 113 247 64 Lawrence 414 11 27 2 Leake 910 31 9 0 Lee 2362 61 146 28 Leflore 1272 76 187 45 Lincoln 1007 52 134 31 Lowndes 1322 56 96 32 Madison 3062 83 234 44 Marion 806 27 64 8 Marshall 1009 14 29 6 Monroe 1110 61 148 44 Montgomery 423 18 33 8 Neshoba 1468 101 110 37 Newton 697 19 32 7 Noxubee 533 14 18 4 Oktibbeha 1593 46 191 30 Panola 1336 25 13 2 Pearl River 794 49 70 20 Perry 360 12 1 0 Pike 1177 46 80 21 Pontotoc 1131 13 6 1 Prentiss 688 15 47 3 Quitman 351 5 0 0 Rankin 3018 69 151 18 Scott 1125 22 15 3 Sharkey 256 10 43 8 Simpson 964 40 101 19 Smith 492 13 54 8 Stone 339 10 44 6 Sunflower 1313 40 54 10 Tallahatchie 676 13 13 2 Tate 885 35 32 12 Tippah 572 16 3 0 Tishomingo 594 31 96 22 Tunica 459 13 12 2 Union 914 23 46 11 Walthall 578 24 67 13 Warren 1341 46 113 22 Washington 2080 67 105 22 Wayne 864 21 59 10 Webster 315 13 52 11 Wilkinson 284 17 15 4 Winston 710 19 40 11 Yalobusha 391 13 35 7 Yazoo 993 21 38 5 Total 87,379 2,585 5,373 1,073

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

