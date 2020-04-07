25 inmates, 3 staff members at federal prison in Yazoo City test positive for coronavirus

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 25 inmates at the federal prison in Yazoo City tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Three staff members tested positive for the virus.

FCI Yazoo City Medium cases:

FCI Yazoo City Low cases:

The Federal Bureau of Prisons sent a statement to WJTV 12 News about how the agency is responding to the pandemic:

In response to COVID-19, the Bureau of Prisons (Bureau) has instituted a comprehensive management approach that includes screening, testing, appropriate treatment, prevention, education, and infection control measures. We have been coordinating our COVID-19 efforts since January 2020, using subject-matter experts both internal and external to the agency, including guidance and directives from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Office of the Vice President.

Effective March 26, the Bureau issued guidance that all newly admitted inmates into the Bureau were screened and temperature checked by employees wearing PPE, to include surgical masks, face shields/goggles, gloves, and gowns in accordance with CDC guidance. If an inmate is asymptomatic, they are placed in quarantine for a minimum of 14 days. If symptomatic for COVID-19, the inmate must be placed in isolation until they test negative for COVID-19 and are cleared by medical staff as meeting CDC criteria for release from isolation. Staff, contractors, and other visitors to the institution also must undergo a screening and temperature check by a staff member or contractor wearing appropriate PPE prior to entering the facility, with those who register a temperature of 100.4° Fahrenheit or higher denied access to the building.

For more information about COVID-19, to include the BOP’s COVID-19 Action Plan, the number of COVID-19 related deaths, and open, positive test, COVID-19 cases for staff and inmates, please visit the BOP’s Coronavirus resource page on our public website, https://www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp. Due to the rapidly evolving nature of this public health crisis, the BOP will update this dashboard daily, based on the most recently available data from across the agency as reported by the BOP’s Office of Occupational Health and Safety. The number of open positive test cases only reflects current cases that have not been resolved.

When a COVID-19 related inmate death occurs, and next of kin have been notified, additional information will be posted to our public website found here: https://www.bop.gov/resources/press_releases.jsp. Please note, the situation is very fluid and we are constantly updating this information. We recommend you visit the site frequently.

Federal Bureau of Prisons