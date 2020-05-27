250 UMMC workers lose jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The coronavirus pandemic is forcing the University of Mississippi Medical Center to make drastic cuts across the board.
According to officials, about 250 people have lost their jobs.
Dr. Louann Woodward, UMMC Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs, released the following statement:
Today, in an effort to offset the financial losses attributed to COVID-19, the Medical Center took the unfortunate action of reducing our workforce by more than 250 positions.
This is just one of the financial recovery steps outlined in my May 21 memo emailed to all UMMC faculty, staff and students that provided details of our plan to offset our budget deficit and some of the actions we have taken or will take. Other financial mitigation steps include salary reductions, reductions in workforce, capital budget cuts, restrictions on hiring and UMMC-funded travel, and non-personnel reductions in leases and travel.
Because of the pandemic, significant drops in our patient volume, surgeries and other procedures are projected to leave the Medical Center with $100 million in losses through September 2020.
I would dare say UMMC has not faced a challenge of this magnitude before in all of its 65 years of existence. It will take guts, grit and fortitude to pull through to the other side. Today’s action is an example of how very tough decisions with difficult consequences will be required. However, I am confident we can, and we will, weather this storm and emerge stronger than ever.Dr. Louann Woodward, UMMC Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs