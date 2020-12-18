2,507 new coronavirus cases, 34 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 2,507 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 34 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 190,411 with 4,354 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Fourteen deaths occurred between December 11 and December 16 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Amite1
Benton1
Desoto2
George1
Harrison2
Hinds1
Lauderdale1
Lowndes2
Rankin1
Tishomingo1
Yazoo1

20 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 13 and December 14, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Amite2
Calhoun1
Clay1
Coahoma1
Desoto2
George1
Harrison1
Hinds2
Jones1
Lauderdale1
Madison1
Marshall1
Rankin1
Tippah1
Warren1
Washington1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1669537214
Alcorn19153711917
Amite77719526
Attala15094316228
Benton590204510
Bolivar29939122430
Calhoun97216254
Carroll88317469
Chickasaw1381354814
Choctaw4451010
Claiborne64018439
Clarke10965510427
Clay115829203
Coahoma17954812711
Copiah202442729
Covington16566311536
De Soto1274612110320
Forrest47129319942
Franklin501681
George155732477
Greene90425506
Grenada18075314325
Hancock1644496813
Harrison926213343449
Hinds1249823361890
Holmes15056310320
Humphreys65721338
Issaquena140400
Itawamba19604611922
Jackson777914521523
Jasper115624110
Jefferson44512173
Jefferson Davis7012181
Jones46029219838
Kemper62119439
Lafayette37987017442
Lamar3646524412
Lauderdale440916135385
Lawrence86615272
Leake173745687
Lee667510620440
Leflore24089819748
Lincoln22917316636
Lowndes36037615837
Madison632712630358
Marion15435514418
Marshall2610596115
Monroe26138317653
Montgomery91630549
Neshoba269813317754
Newton1395326611
Noxubee84817214
Oktibbeha30186720232
Panola2824679913
Pearl River21777514327
Perry76930207
Pike19646510427
Pontotoc271734203
Prentiss1846409815
Quitman561700
Rankin774114229742
Scott189234354
Sharkey36817438
Simpson17965714919
Smith91317558
Stone102318639
Sunflower2190578915
Tallahatchie112129397
Tate2174537518
Tippah173237784
Tishomingo1389499726
Tunica68419152
Union2390279911
Walthall904326713
Warren22696815931
Washington377811118739
Wayne1522256610
Webster642175511
Wilkinson49422215
Winston1628449627
Yalobusha866308122
Yazoo19364513917
Total190,4114,3548,7761,607

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories