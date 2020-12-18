2,507 new coronavirus cases, 34 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 2,507 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 34 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 190,411 with 4,354 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Fourteen deaths occurred between December 11 and December 16 in the counties below.

County Total Amite 1 Benton 1 Desoto 2 George 1 Harrison 2 Hinds 1 Lauderdale 1 Lowndes 2 Rankin 1 Tishomingo 1 Yazoo 1

20 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 13 and December 14, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Adams 1 Amite 2 Calhoun 1 Clay 1 Coahoma 1 Desoto 2 George 1 Harrison 1 Hinds 2 Jones 1 Lauderdale 1 Madison 1 Marshall 1 Rankin 1 Tippah 1 Warren 1 Washington 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1669 53 72 14 Alcorn 1915 37 119 17 Amite 777 19 52 6 Attala 1509 43 162 28 Benton 590 20 45 10 Bolivar 2993 91 224 30 Calhoun 972 16 25 4 Carroll 883 17 46 9 Chickasaw 1381 35 48 14 Choctaw 445 10 1 0 Claiborne 640 18 43 9 Clarke 1096 55 104 27 Clay 1158 29 20 3 Coahoma 1795 48 127 11 Copiah 2024 42 72 9 Covington 1656 63 115 36 De Soto 12746 121 103 20 Forrest 4712 93 199 42 Franklin 501 6 8 1 George 1557 32 47 7 Greene 904 25 50 6 Grenada 1807 53 143 25 Hancock 1644 49 68 13 Harrison 9262 133 434 49 Hinds 12498 233 618 90 Holmes 1505 63 103 20 Humphreys 657 21 33 8 Issaquena 140 4 0 0 Itawamba 1960 46 119 22 Jackson 7779 145 215 23 Jasper 1156 24 11 0 Jefferson 445 12 17 3 Jefferson Davis 701 21 8 1 Jones 4602 92 198 38 Kemper 621 19 43 9 Lafayette 3798 70 174 42 Lamar 3646 52 44 12 Lauderdale 4409 161 353 85 Lawrence 866 15 27 2 Leake 1737 45 68 7 Lee 6675 106 204 40 Leflore 2408 98 197 48 Lincoln 2291 73 166 36 Lowndes 3603 76 158 37 Madison 6327 126 303 58 Marion 1543 55 144 18 Marshall 2610 59 61 15 Monroe 2613 83 176 53 Montgomery 916 30 54 9 Neshoba 2698 133 177 54 Newton 1395 32 66 11 Noxubee 848 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 3018 67 202 32 Panola 2824 67 99 13 Pearl River 2177 75 143 27 Perry 769 30 20 7 Pike 1964 65 104 27 Pontotoc 2717 34 20 3 Prentiss 1846 40 98 15 Quitman 561 7 0 0 Rankin 7741 142 297 42 Scott 1892 34 35 4 Sharkey 368 17 43 8 Simpson 1796 57 149 19 Smith 913 17 55 8 Stone 1023 18 63 9 Sunflower 2190 57 89 15 Tallahatchie 1121 29 39 7 Tate 2174 53 75 18 Tippah 1732 37 78 4 Tishomingo 1389 49 97 26 Tunica 684 19 15 2 Union 2390 27 99 11 Walthall 904 32 67 13 Warren 2269 68 159 31 Washington 3778 111 187 39 Wayne 1522 25 66 10 Webster 642 17 55 11 Wilkinson 494 22 21 5 Winston 1628 44 96 27 Yalobusha 866 30 81 22 Yazoo 1936 45 139 17 Total 190,411 4,354 8,776 1,607

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

