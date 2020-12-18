2,507 new coronavirus cases, 34 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 2,507 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 34 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 190,411 with 4,354 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Fourteen deaths occurred between December 11 and December 16 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Amite
|1
|Benton
|1
|Desoto
|2
|George
|1
|Harrison
|2
|Hinds
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lowndes
|2
|Rankin
|1
|Tishomingo
|1
|Yazoo
|1
20 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 13 and December 14, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Amite
|2
|Calhoun
|1
|Clay
|1
|Coahoma
|1
|Desoto
|2
|George
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|2
|Jones
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Madison
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Tippah
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1669
|53
|72
|14
|Alcorn
|1915
|37
|119
|17
|Amite
|777
|19
|52
|6
|Attala
|1509
|43
|162
|28
|Benton
|590
|20
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|2993
|91
|224
|30
|Calhoun
|972
|16
|25
|4
|Carroll
|883
|17
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1381
|35
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|445
|10
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|640
|18
|43
|9
|Clarke
|1096
|55
|104
|27
|Clay
|1158
|29
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1795
|48
|127
|11
|Copiah
|2024
|42
|72
|9
|Covington
|1656
|63
|115
|36
|De Soto
|12746
|121
|103
|20
|Forrest
|4712
|93
|199
|42
|Franklin
|501
|6
|8
|1
|George
|1557
|32
|47
|7
|Greene
|904
|25
|50
|6
|Grenada
|1807
|53
|143
|25
|Hancock
|1644
|49
|68
|13
|Harrison
|9262
|133
|434
|49
|Hinds
|12498
|233
|618
|90
|Holmes
|1505
|63
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|657
|21
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|140
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1960
|46
|119
|22
|Jackson
|7779
|145
|215
|23
|Jasper
|1156
|24
|11
|0
|Jefferson
|445
|12
|17
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|701
|21
|8
|1
|Jones
|4602
|92
|198
|38
|Kemper
|621
|19
|43
|9
|Lafayette
|3798
|70
|174
|42
|Lamar
|3646
|52
|44
|12
|Lauderdale
|4409
|161
|353
|85
|Lawrence
|866
|15
|27
|2
|Leake
|1737
|45
|68
|7
|Lee
|6675
|106
|204
|40
|Leflore
|2408
|98
|197
|48
|Lincoln
|2291
|73
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|3603
|76
|158
|37
|Madison
|6327
|126
|303
|58
|Marion
|1543
|55
|144
|18
|Marshall
|2610
|59
|61
|15
|Monroe
|2613
|83
|176
|53
|Montgomery
|916
|30
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|2698
|133
|177
|54
|Newton
|1395
|32
|66
|11
|Noxubee
|848
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3018
|67
|202
|32
|Panola
|2824
|67
|99
|13
|Pearl River
|2177
|75
|143
|27
|Perry
|769
|30
|20
|7
|Pike
|1964
|65
|104
|27
|Pontotoc
|2717
|34
|20
|3
|Prentiss
|1846
|40
|98
|15
|Quitman
|561
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|7741
|142
|297
|42
|Scott
|1892
|34
|35
|4
|Sharkey
|368
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1796
|57
|149
|19
|Smith
|913
|17
|55
|8
|Stone
|1023
|18
|63
|9
|Sunflower
|2190
|57
|89
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1121
|29
|39
|7
|Tate
|2174
|53
|75
|18
|Tippah
|1732
|37
|78
|4
|Tishomingo
|1389
|49
|97
|26
|Tunica
|684
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|2390
|27
|99
|11
|Walthall
|904
|32
|67
|13
|Warren
|2269
|68
|159
|31
|Washington
|3778
|111
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1522
|25
|66
|10
|Webster
|642
|17
|55
|11
|Wilkinson
|494
|22
|21
|5
|Winston
|1628
|44
|96
|27
|Yalobusha
|866
|30
|81
|22
|Yazoo
|1936
|45
|139
|17
|Total
|190,411
|4,354
|8,776
|1,607
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
