251 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 15,752 total cases with 739 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 251 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 15,752 with 739 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Clarke1
Hinds1
Leflore1
Oktibbeha2

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams20015438
Alcorn17100
Amite641121
Attala298178014
Benton14010
Bolivar16511174
Calhoun654234
Carroll11711469
Chickasaw13712348
Choctaw48200
Claiborne110281
Clarke14819198
Clay114400
Coahoma125400
Copiah313400
Covington173210
Desoto5507192
Forrest583388827
Franklin29231
George25100
Greene16100
Grenada953142
Hancock911193
Harrison261732
Hinds1028268113
Holmes434288414
Humphreys597165
Itawamba887346
Jackson30713404
Jasper163400
Jefferson42100
Jefferson Davis77341
Jones652289115
Kemper14511327
Lafayette1374381
Lamar239542
Lauderdale7416219541
Lawrence106110
Leake4311220
Lee1546211
Leflore265329019
Lincoln266298622
Lowndes2199195
Madison7422310112
Marion1179152
Marshall81320
Monroe261259222
Montgomery85100
Neshoba671396921
Newton278450
Noxubee1876143
Oktibbeha243144710
Panola71300
Pearl River209314511
Perry50300
Pike20311156
Pontotoc36331
Prentiss563223
Quitman34000
Rankin446870
Scott64812132
Sharkey7000
Simpson100050
Smith15211417
Stone30000
Sunflower85300
Tallahatchie27100
Tate95120
Tippah731100
Tishomingo32010
Tunica553122
Union845204
Walthall57000
Warren17510377
Washington191781
Wayne210110
Webster682181
Wilkinson85952
Winston120100
Yalobusha945275
Yazoo2834112
Total15,7527391,896374

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

