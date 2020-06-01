251 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 15,752 total cases with 739 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 251 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 15,752 with 739 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Clarke 1 Hinds 1 Leflore 1 Oktibbeha 2

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 200 15 43 8 Alcorn 17 1 0 0 Amite 64 1 12 1 Attala 298 17 80 14 Benton 14 0 1 0 Bolivar 165 11 17 4 Calhoun 65 4 23 4 Carroll 117 11 46 9 Chickasaw 137 12 34 8 Choctaw 48 2 0 0 Claiborne 110 2 8 1 Clarke 148 19 19 8 Clay 114 4 0 0 Coahoma 125 4 0 0 Copiah 313 4 0 0 Covington 173 2 1 0 Desoto 550 7 19 2 Forrest 583 38 88 27 Franklin 29 2 3 1 George 25 1 0 0 Greene 16 1 0 0 Grenada 95 3 14 2 Hancock 91 11 9 3 Harrison 261 7 3 2 Hinds 1028 26 81 13 Holmes 434 28 84 14 Humphreys 59 7 16 5 Itawamba 88 7 34 6 Jackson 307 13 40 4 Jasper 163 4 0 0 Jefferson 42 1 0 0 Jefferson Davis 77 3 4 1 Jones 652 28 91 15 Kemper 145 11 32 7 Lafayette 137 4 38 1 Lamar 239 5 4 2 Lauderdale 741 62 195 41 Lawrence 106 1 1 0 Leake 431 12 2 0 Lee 154 6 21 1 Leflore 265 32 90 19 Lincoln 266 29 86 22 Lowndes 219 9 19 5 Madison 742 23 101 12 Marion 117 9 15 2 Marshall 81 3 2 0 Monroe 261 25 92 22 Montgomery 85 1 0 0 Neshoba 671 39 69 21 Newton 278 4 5 0 Noxubee 187 6 14 3 Oktibbeha 243 14 47 10 Panola 71 3 0 0 Pearl River 209 31 45 11 Perry 50 3 0 0 Pike 203 11 15 6 Pontotoc 36 3 3 1 Prentiss 56 3 22 3 Quitman 34 0 0 0 Rankin 446 8 7 0 Scott 648 12 13 2 Sharkey 7 0 0 0 Simpson 100 0 5 0 Smith 152 11 41 7 Stone 30 0 0 0 Sunflower 85 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 27 1 0 0 Tate 95 1 2 0 Tippah 73 11 0 0 Tishomingo 32 0 1 0 Tunica 55 3 12 2 Union 84 5 20 4 Walthall 57 0 0 0 Warren 175 10 37 7 Washington 191 7 8 1 Wayne 210 1 1 0 Webster 68 2 18 1 Wilkinson 85 9 5 2 Winston 120 1 0 0 Yalobusha 94 5 27 5 Yazoo 283 4 11 2 Total 15,752 739 1,896 374

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.