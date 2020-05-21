255 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 12,222 total cases with 580 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 255 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 12,222 with 580 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6:00 p.m. yesterday:

Attala 1 Carroll 1 Desoto 1 Hinds 1 Lauderdale 1 Leflore 1 Lincoln 1 Lowndes 1 Madison 1 Yalobusha 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 179 15 39 8 Alcorn 12 1 0 0 Amite 49 1 7 1 Attala 257 11 66 11 Benton 13 0 1 0 Bolivar 133 10 17 4 Calhoun 61 4 23 4 Carroll 112 9 45 7 Chickasaw 122 12 34 8 Choctaw 27 2 0 0 Claiborne 51 1 2 0 Clarke 119 16 16 7 Clay 90 3 0 0 Coahoma 86 3 0 0 Copiah 228 4 0 0 Covington 123 1 1 0 Desoto 419 6 14 2 Forrest 453 32 83 22 Franklin 23 1 1 0 George 19 1 0 0 Greene 7 1 0 0 Grenada 66 2 14 2 Hancock 81 10 7 3 Harrison 224 6 1 1 Hinds 825 24 77 13 Holmes 333 21 71 10 Humphreys 49 5 15 3 Itawamba 80 7 34 6 Jackson 291 13 39 4 Jasper 126 3 0 0 Jefferson 40 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 69 2 3 1 Jones 386 12 49 5 Kemper 112 10 26 6 Lafayette 110 3 37 0 Lamar 210 4 4 2 Lauderdale 637 47 162 29 Lawrence 81 0 1 0 Leake 368 7 2 0 Lee 97 5 8 1 Leflore 206 24 53 12 Lincoln 224 19 80 15 Lowndes 136 7 17 4 Madison 582 19 89 12 Marion 100 8 14 2 Marshall 68 3 2 0 Monroe 229 23 92 20 Montgomery 76 1 0 0 Neshoba 470 26 52 14 Newton 210 3 2 0 Noxubee 148 4 14 3 Oktibbeha 114 8 29 5 Panola 58 2 0 0 Pearl River 197 27 44 9 Perry 38 2 0 0 Pike 188 11 14 6 Pontotoc 26 2 3 0 Prentiss 37 3 22 3 Quitman 21 0 0 0 Rankin 315 6 5 0 Scott 569 10 13 2 Sharkey 7 0 0 0 Simpson 79 0 4 0 Smith 124 10 29 7 Stone 25 0 0 0 Sunflower 71 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 23 1 0 0 Tate 58 1 2 0 Tippah 69 11 0 0 Tishomingo 21 0 1 0 Tunica 45 2 12 2 Union 66 4 19 3 Walthall 48 0 0 0 Warren 138 5 34 3 Washington 143 4 7 1 Wayne 58 0 2 0 Webster 25 1 0 0 Wilkinson 80 9 5 2 Winston 92 0 0 0 Yalobusha 76 4 24 4 Yazoo 194 2 7 0 Total 12,222 580 1,590 289

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.