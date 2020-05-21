Breaking News
255 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 12,222 total cases with 580 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 255 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 12,222 with 580 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6:00 p.m. yesterday:

Attala1
Carroll1
Desoto1
Hinds1
Lauderdale1
Leflore1
Lincoln1
Lowndes1
Madison1
Yalobusha1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams17915398
Alcorn12100
Amite49171
Attala257116611
Benton13010
Bolivar13310174
Calhoun614234
Carroll1129457
Chickasaw12212348
Choctaw27200
Claiborne51120
Clarke11916167
Clay90300
Coahoma86300
Copiah228400
Covington123110
Desoto4196142
Forrest453328322
Franklin23110
George19100
Greene7100
Grenada662142
Hancock811073
Harrison224611
Hinds825247713
Holmes333217110
Humphreys495153
Itawamba807346
Jackson29113394
Jasper126300
Jefferson40000
Jefferson Davis69231
Jones38612495
Kemper11210266
Lafayette1103370
Lamar210442
Lauderdale6374716229
Lawrence81010
Leake368720
Lee97581
Leflore206245312
Lincoln224198015
Lowndes1367174
Madison582198912
Marion1008142
Marshall68320
Monroe229239220
Montgomery76100
Neshoba470265214
Newton210320
Noxubee1484143
Oktibbeha1148295
Panola58200
Pearl River19727449
Perry38200
Pike18811146
Pontotoc26230
Prentiss373223
Quitman21000
Rankin315650
Scott56910132
Sharkey7000
Simpson79040
Smith12410297
Stone25000
Sunflower71300
Tallahatchie23100
Tate58120
Tippah691100
Tishomingo21010
Tunica452122
Union664193
Walthall48000
Warren1385343
Washington143471
Wayne58020
Webster25100
Wilkinson80952
Winston92000
Yalobusha764244
Yazoo194270
Total12,2225801,590289

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

