255 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 12,222 total cases with 580 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 255 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 12,222 with 580 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6:00 p.m. yesterday:
|Attala
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Madison
|1
|Yalobusha
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|179
|15
|39
|8
|Alcorn
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|49
|1
|7
|1
|Attala
|257
|11
|66
|11
|Benton
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|133
|10
|17
|4
|Calhoun
|61
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|112
|9
|45
|7
|Chickasaw
|122
|12
|34
|8
|Choctaw
|27
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|51
|1
|2
|0
|Clarke
|119
|16
|16
|7
|Clay
|90
|3
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|86
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|228
|4
|0
|0
|Covington
|123
|1
|1
|0
|Desoto
|419
|6
|14
|2
|Forrest
|453
|32
|83
|22
|Franklin
|23
|1
|1
|0
|George
|19
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|66
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|81
|10
|7
|3
|Harrison
|224
|6
|1
|1
|Hinds
|825
|24
|77
|13
|Holmes
|333
|21
|71
|10
|Humphreys
|49
|5
|15
|3
|Itawamba
|80
|7
|34
|6
|Jackson
|291
|13
|39
|4
|Jasper
|126
|3
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|40
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|69
|2
|3
|1
|Jones
|386
|12
|49
|5
|Kemper
|112
|10
|26
|6
|Lafayette
|110
|3
|37
|0
|Lamar
|210
|4
|4
|2
|Lauderdale
|637
|47
|162
|29
|Lawrence
|81
|0
|1
|0
|Leake
|368
|7
|2
|0
|Lee
|97
|5
|8
|1
|Leflore
|206
|24
|53
|12
|Lincoln
|224
|19
|80
|15
|Lowndes
|136
|7
|17
|4
|Madison
|582
|19
|89
|12
|Marion
|100
|8
|14
|2
|Marshall
|68
|3
|2
|0
|Monroe
|229
|23
|92
|20
|Montgomery
|76
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|470
|26
|52
|14
|Newton
|210
|3
|2
|0
|Noxubee
|148
|4
|14
|3
|Oktibbeha
|114
|8
|29
|5
|Panola
|58
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|197
|27
|44
|9
|Perry
|38
|2
|0
|0
|Pike
|188
|11
|14
|6
|Pontotoc
|26
|2
|3
|0
|Prentiss
|37
|3
|22
|3
|Quitman
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|315
|6
|5
|0
|Scott
|569
|10
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|79
|0
|4
|0
|Smith
|124
|10
|29
|7
|Stone
|25
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|71
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|23
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|58
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|69
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|21
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|45
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|66
|4
|19
|3
|Walthall
|48
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|138
|5
|34
|3
|Washington
|143
|4
|7
|1
|Wayne
|58
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|25
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|80
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|92
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|76
|4
|24
|4
|Yazoo
|194
|2
|7
|0
|Total
|12,222
|580
|1,590
|289
