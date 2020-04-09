Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

257 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 2,260 total cases with 76 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 257 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 2,260 with 76 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 257
  • New deaths reported today: 9

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

CountyCasesDeathsLTCs with Outbreaks
Adams2712
Alcorn6
Amite1011
Attala17
Benton5
Bolivar5732
Calhoun131
Carroll7
Chickasaw2021
Choctaw91
Claiborne3
Clarke1211
Clay14
Coahoma351
Copiah27
Covington7
Desoto1501
Forrest7121
Franklin8
George5
Greene1
Grenada10
Hancock3732
Harrison9632
Hinds20322
Holmes313
Humphreys71
Itawamba7
Jackson12251
Jasper10
Jefferson41
Jefferson Davis4
Jones191
Kemper13
Lafayette261
Lamar241
Lauderdale9953
Lawrence8
Leake22
Lee402
Leflore3241
Lincoln3222
Lowndes18
Madison8821
Marion161
Marshall261
Monroe2412
Montgomery131
Neshoba17
Newton81
Noxubee5
Oktibbeha3512
Panola211
Kepearl River7342
Perry141
Pike3511
Pontotoc141
Prentiss102
Quitman12
Rankin852
Scott431
Sharkey3
Simpson6
Smith161
Stone5
Sunflower321
Tallahatchie3
Tate19
Tippah416
Tishomingo2
Tunica1711
Union61
Walthall16
Warren101
Washington4622
Wayne6
Webster131
Wilkinson3731
Winston17
Yalobusha11
Yazoo471
Total2,2607644

Click here for more information from MSDH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories