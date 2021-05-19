257 new coronavirus cases, one additional death in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 257 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with one additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 315,891 with 7,269 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams295082
Alcorn314771
Amite123742
Attala214673
Benton101225
Bolivar4808132
Calhoun171532
Carroll121929
Chickasaw208757
Choctaw76918
Claiborne102530
Clarke178180
Clay185654
Coahoma296679
Copiah298065
Covington261181
De Soto21941260
Forrest7721152
Franklin84323
George249648
Greene130733
Grenada262187
Hancock381287
Harrison18017310
Hinds20403416
Holmes189174
Humphreys97033
Issaquena1696
Itawamba301777
Jackson13476246
Jasper221148
Jefferson65728
Jefferson Davis107333
Jones8394164
Kemper95828
Lafayette6213119
Lamar625986
Lauderdale7205240
Lawrence130424
Leake269173
Lee9992175
Leflore3500125
Lincoln3983111
Lowndes6416148
Madison10141218
Marion269880
Marshall4538103
Monroe4124133
Montgomery127342
Neshoba4039178
Newton247163
Noxubee126834
Oktibbeha463698
Panola4610108
Pearl River4536146
Perry126338
Pike3334105
Pontotoc421673
Prentiss280460
Quitman81316
Rankin13680278
Scott316873
Sharkey50217
Simpson295689
Smith163134
Stone183133
Sunflower337091
Tallahatchie178941
Tate338084
Tippah289268
Tishomingo228167
Tunica106226
Union411676
Walthall134345
Warren4403121
Washington5363134
Wayne263141
Webster114632
Wilkinson67931
Winston227981
Yalobusha165738
Yazoo311970
Total315,8917,269

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories