2,575 new coronavirus cases, 29 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,575 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 29 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 218,386 with 4,816 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Eleven deaths occurred between December 19 and December 31 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Forrest
|1
|Hinds
|2
|Jackson
|1
|Leake
|5
|Newton
|1
|Oktibbeha
|2
|Panola
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Simpson
|1
|Tallahatchie
|1
|Warren
|1
|Winston
|1
Eighteen COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 17 and December 28, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Hinds
|5
|Lafayette
|1
|Leake
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Rankin
|2
|Yalobusha
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1807
|58
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2235
|40
|120
|18
|Amite
|869
|23
|54
|7
|Attala
|1751
|51
|167
|32
|Benton
|683
|21
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3450
|95
|223
|30
|Calhoun
|1184
|17
|25
|4
|Carroll
|936
|18
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1607
|37
|51
|15
|Choctaw
|526
|10
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|723
|20
|43
|9
|Clarke
|1206
|58
|108
|28
|Clay
|1349
|30
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1971
|52
|127
|11
|Copiah
|2195
|45
|73
|9
|Covington
|1858
|67
|133
|39
|De Soto
|14885
|139
|107
|20
|Forrest
|5292
|102
|215
|44
|Franklin
|596
|9
|40
|1
|George
|1740
|35
|48
|7
|Greene
|996
|25
|52
|6
|Grenada
|1978
|62
|146
|31
|Hancock
|2074
|55
|70
|14
|Harrison
|10843
|157
|470
|57
|Hinds
|14118
|272
|696
|107
|Holmes
|1596
|65
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|739
|22
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|152
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2322
|51
|123
|22
|Jackson
|8820
|159
|215
|26
|Jasper
|1467
|25
|35
|1
|Jefferson
|467
|14
|22
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|766
|24
|8
|1
|Jones
|5288
|97
|206
|39
|Kemper
|666
|19
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|4289
|84
|185
|50
|Lamar
|4162
|60
|47
|13
|Lauderdale
|4992
|171
|378
|88
|Lawrence
|919
|16
|27
|2
|Leake
|2069
|57
|81
|12
|Lee
|7758
|118
|206
|40
|Leflore
|2664
|101
|221
|48
|Lincoln
|2592
|79
|169
|36
|Lowndes
|4458
|92
|201
|41
|Madison
|7294
|136
|330
|60
|Marion
|1775
|63
|155
|22
|Marshall
|2929
|63
|62
|15
|Monroe
|3061
|89
|179
|53
|Montgomery
|994
|31
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3032
|142
|191
|55
|Newton
|1631
|34
|83
|11
|Noxubee
|959
|20
|31
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3453
|76
|206
|34
|Panola
|3236
|71
|103
|13
|Pearl River
|2633
|81
|155
|31
|Perry
|890
|30
|20
|7
|Pike
|2252
|71
|118
|32
|Pontotoc
|3196
|42
|21
|3
|Prentiss
|2129
|42
|99
|15
|Quitman
|606
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|8957
|168
|329
|48
|Scott
|2146
|40
|37
|4
|Sharkey
|390
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2064
|64
|152
|19
|Smith
|1036
|20
|55
|8
|Stone
|1202
|18
|78
|9
|Sunflower
|2435
|61
|90
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1240
|33
|43
|7
|Tate
|2414
|56
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2026
|40
|80
|5
|Tishomingo
|1596
|53
|101
|27
|Tunica
|759
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|2865
|42
|105
|16
|Walthall
|1012
|34
|67
|13
|Warren
|2773
|79
|164
|37
|Washington
|4322
|116
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1698
|27
|68
|11
|Webster
|789
|18
|57
|11
|Wilkinson
|533
|23
|24
|5
|Winston
|1854
|51
|105
|28
|Yalobusha
|1014
|33
|81
|22
|Yazoo
|2133
|50
|138
|17
|Total
|218,386
|4,816
|9,362
|1,719
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi man credited with saving woman from burning home
- Newsfeed Now: Counting down the top 10 stories of 2020, part 2
- Jackson police investigate double homicide on New Year’s Eve
- Federal assistance approved for counties affected by Hurricane Zeta
- New requirements for hospitals to post prices begin January 1