2,575 new coronavirus cases, 29 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,575 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 29 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 218,386 with 4,816 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Eleven deaths occurred between December 19 and December 31 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Forrest1
Hinds2
Jackson1
Leake5
Newton1
Oktibbeha2
Panola1
Rankin1
Simpson1
Tallahatchie1
Warren1
Winston1

Eighteen COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 17 and December 28, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Hinds5
Lafayette1
Leake1
Neshoba1
Rankin2
Yalobusha1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1807587215
Alcorn22354012018
Amite86923547
Attala17515116732
Benton683214510
Bolivar34509522330
Calhoun118417254
Carroll93618469
Chickasaw1607375115
Choctaw5261010
Claiborne72320439
Clarke12065810828
Clay134930203
Coahoma19715212711
Copiah219545739
Covington18586713339
De Soto1488513910720
Forrest529210221544
Franklin5969401
George174035487
Greene99625526
Grenada19786214631
Hancock2074557014
Harrison1084315747057
Hinds14118272696107
Holmes15966510320
Humphreys73922338
Issaquena152400
Itawamba23225112322
Jackson882015921526
Jasper146725351
Jefferson46714223
Jefferson Davis7662481
Jones52889720639
Kemper66619449
Lafayette42898418550
Lamar4162604713
Lauderdale499217137888
Lawrence91916272
Leake2069578112
Lee775811820640
Leflore266410122148
Lincoln25927916936
Lowndes44589220141
Madison729413633060
Marion17756315522
Marshall2929636215
Monroe30618917953
Montgomery99431549
Neshoba303214219155
Newton1631348311
Noxubee95920314
Oktibbeha34537620634
Panola32367110313
Pearl River26338115531
Perry89030207
Pike22527111832
Pontotoc319642213
Prentiss2129429915
Quitman606700
Rankin895716832948
Scott214640374
Sharkey39017438
Simpson20646415219
Smith103620558
Stone120218789
Sunflower2435619015
Tallahatchie124033437
Tate2414568019
Tippah202640805
Tishomingo15965310127
Tunica75919152
Union28654210516
Walthall1012346713
Warren27737916437
Washington432211618739
Wayne1698276811
Webster789185711
Wilkinson53323245
Winston18545110528
Yalobusha1014338122
Yazoo21335013817
Total218,3864,8169,3621,719

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories