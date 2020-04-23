1  of  2
259 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 5,153 total cases with 201 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 259 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 5,153 with 201 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 259
  • New deaths reported today: 8

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility Cases
Adams101714
Alcorn800
Amite2412
Attala6204
Benton900
Bolivar89713
Calhoun43219
Carroll1510
Chickasaw52416
Choctaw1310
Claiborne1200
Clarke3739
Clay2820
Coahoma5321
Copiah5911
Covington4000
Desoto25242
Forrest164615
Franklin1700
George1010
Greene400
Grenada27014
Hancock5556
Harrison15262
Hinds38369
Holmes83511
Humphreys1431
Itawamba30111
Jackson228634
Jasper2710
Jefferson500
Jefferson Davis1310
Jones9404
Kemper2701
Lafayette81310
Lamar7920
Lauderdale2491864
Lawrence2500
Leake11810
Lee6644
Leflore1191326
Lincoln125741
Lowndes3612
Madison165410
Marion53412
Marshall4020
Monroe109944
Montgomery1610
Neshoba10221
Newton4501
Noxubee2900
Oktibbeha4536
Panola3820
Pearl River1421128
Perry2310
Pike12638
Pontotoc1821
Prentiss29017
Quitman1400
Rankin15344
Scott17707
Sharkey400
Simpson3302
Smith53317
Stone2200
Sunflower5120
Tallahatchie910
Tate3501
Tippah4970
Tishomingo500
Tunica34112
Union1410
Walthall2700
Warren3220
Washington7134
Wayne1700
Webster1610
Wilkinson6564
Winston3700
Yalobusha1700
Yazoo11010
Total5,153201515

