2,594 new coronavirus cases, 65 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,594 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 65 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 471,092 with 9,165 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4184 110 87 18 Alcorn 5162 88 130 20 Amite 1914 51 57 9 Attala 3196 85 187 36 Benton 1382 32 47 10 Bolivar 5991 143 239 33 Calhoun 2585 39 43 6 Carroll 1594 37 52 11 Chickasaw 2805 64 61 15 Choctaw 1244 24 11 0 Claiborne 1255 34 46 9 Clarke 2755 87 133 31 Clay 2861 72 41 5 Coahoma 3870 98 134 12 Copiah 4247 84 102 13 Covington 4065 91 142 39 De Soto 29693 344 122 26 Forrest 12926 231 283 60 Franklin 1143 27 41 5 George 4564 66 64 9 Greene 2026 45 57 6 Grenada 3511 100 155 32 Hancock 7172 111 72 15 Harrison 32160 471 531 75 Hinds 30628 574 845 138 Holmes 2585 85 109 20 Humphreys 1230 37 35 9 Issaquena 191 6 0 0 Itawamba 4332 95 135 24 Jackson 23098 335 283 39 Jasper 3095 62 46 2 Jefferson 863 32 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1643 41 9 1 Jones 13112 218 232 43 Kemper 1369 39 50 10 Lafayette 8052 136 195 56 Lamar 10017 125 55 12 Lauderdale 11301 294 481 104 Lawrence 2032 31 27 2 Leake 3904 85 94 16 Lee 14515 218 224 43 Leflore 4392 140 239 55 Lincoln 5217 129 200 40 Lowndes 10206 171 277 64 Madison 13993 264 416 71 Marion 4016 100 161 24 Marshall 5948 116 65 15 Monroe 6343 158 191 55 Montgomery 1694 53 64 10 Neshoba 6377 201 213 59 Newton 3616 74 87 15 Noxubee 1744 38 38 6 Oktibbeha 6799 117 259 37 Panola 6056 123 103 15 Pearl River 8616 208 210 42 Perry 1957 53 24 9 Pike 5450 133 145 37 Pontotoc 6076 92 86 13 Prentiss 4352 75 101 15 Quitman 1014 25 0 0 Rankin 21062 357 481 68 Scott 4503 92 116 19 Sharkey 617 20 45 8 Simpson 4251 110 159 20 Smith 2422 46 72 8 Stone 3437 57 87 14 Sunflower 4077 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2149 49 50 7 Tate 4202 100 80 19 Tippah 4324 80 120 14 Tishomingo 3237 88 103 28 Tunica 1476 34 19 2 Union 5623 85 132 23 Walthall 2046 57 69 14 Warren 6310 159 173 38 Washington 6816 146 193 41 Wayne 4223 63 80 13 Webster 1916 42 67 14 Wilkinson 984 35 25 6 Winston 2991 91 130 39 Yalobusha 2164 47 82 22 Yazoo 4124 86 149 20 Total 471,092 9,165 11,133 2,060

