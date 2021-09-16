2,594 new coronavirus cases, 65 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,594 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 65 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 471,092 with 9,165 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams41841108718
Alcorn51628813020
Amite191451579
Attala31968518736
Benton1382324710
Bolivar599114323933
Calhoun258539436
Carroll1594375211
Chickasaw2805646115
Choctaw124424110
Claiborne125534469
Clarke27558713331
Clay286172415
Coahoma38709813412
Copiah42478410213
Covington40659114239
De Soto2969334412226
Forrest1292623128360
Franklin114327415
George456466649
Greene202645576
Grenada351110015532
Hancock71721117215
Harrison3216047153175
Hinds30628574845138
Holmes25858510920
Humphreys123037359
Issaquena191600
Itawamba43329513524
Jackson2309833528339
Jasper309562462
Jefferson86332417
Jefferson Davis16434191
Jones1311221823243
Kemper1369395010
Lafayette805213619556
Lamar100171255512
Lauderdale11301294481104
Lawrence203231272
Leake3904859416
Lee1451521822443
Leflore439214023955
Lincoln521712920040
Lowndes1020617127764
Madison1399326441671
Marion401610016124
Marshall59481166515
Monroe634315819155
Montgomery1694536410
Neshoba637720121359
Newton3616748715
Noxubee174438386
Oktibbeha679911725937
Panola605612310315
Pearl River861620821042
Perry195753249
Pike545013314537
Pontotoc6076928613
Prentiss43527510115
Quitman10142500
Rankin2106235748168
Scott45039211619
Sharkey61720458
Simpson425111015920
Smith242246728
Stone3437578714
Sunflower407710412420
Tallahatchie214949507
Tate42021008019
Tippah43248012014
Tishomingo32378810328
Tunica147634192
Union56238513223
Walthall2046576914
Warren631015917338
Washington681614619341
Wayne4223638013
Webster1916426714
Wilkinson98435256
Winston29919113039
Yalobusha2164478222
Yazoo41248614920
Total471,0929,16511,1332,060

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

