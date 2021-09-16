2,594 new coronavirus cases, 65 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,594 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 65 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 471,092 with 9,165 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4184
|110
|87
|18
|Alcorn
|5162
|88
|130
|20
|Amite
|1914
|51
|57
|9
|Attala
|3196
|85
|187
|36
|Benton
|1382
|32
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5991
|143
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2585
|39
|43
|6
|Carroll
|1594
|37
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2805
|64
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1244
|24
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|1255
|34
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2755
|87
|133
|31
|Clay
|2861
|72
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3870
|98
|134
|12
|Copiah
|4247
|84
|102
|13
|Covington
|4065
|91
|142
|39
|De Soto
|29693
|344
|122
|26
|Forrest
|12926
|231
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1143
|27
|41
|5
|George
|4564
|66
|64
|9
|Greene
|2026
|45
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3511
|100
|155
|32
|Hancock
|7172
|111
|72
|15
|Harrison
|32160
|471
|531
|75
|Hinds
|30628
|574
|845
|138
|Holmes
|2585
|85
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1230
|37
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|191
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4332
|95
|135
|24
|Jackson
|23098
|335
|283
|39
|Jasper
|3095
|62
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|863
|32
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1643
|41
|9
|1
|Jones
|13112
|218
|232
|43
|Kemper
|1369
|39
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8052
|136
|195
|56
|Lamar
|10017
|125
|55
|12
|Lauderdale
|11301
|294
|481
|104
|Lawrence
|2032
|31
|27
|2
|Leake
|3904
|85
|94
|16
|Lee
|14515
|218
|224
|43
|Leflore
|4392
|140
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|5217
|129
|200
|40
|Lowndes
|10206
|171
|277
|64
|Madison
|13993
|264
|416
|71
|Marion
|4016
|100
|161
|24
|Marshall
|5948
|116
|65
|15
|Monroe
|6343
|158
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1694
|53
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6377
|201
|213
|59
|Newton
|3616
|74
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1744
|38
|38
|6
|Oktibbeha
|6799
|117
|259
|37
|Panola
|6056
|123
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|8616
|208
|210
|42
|Perry
|1957
|53
|24
|9
|Pike
|5450
|133
|145
|37
|Pontotoc
|6076
|92
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4352
|75
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1014
|25
|0
|0
|Rankin
|21062
|357
|481
|68
|Scott
|4503
|92
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|617
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4251
|110
|159
|20
|Smith
|2422
|46
|72
|8
|Stone
|3437
|57
|87
|14
|Sunflower
|4077
|104
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2149
|49
|50
|7
|Tate
|4202
|100
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4324
|80
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3237
|88
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1476
|34
|19
|2
|Union
|5623
|85
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2046
|57
|69
|14
|Warren
|6310
|159
|173
|38
|Washington
|6816
|146
|193
|41
|Wayne
|4223
|63
|80
|13
|Webster
|1916
|42
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|984
|35
|25
|6
|Winston
|2991
|91
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2164
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4124
|86
|149
|20
|Total
|471,092
|9,165
|11,133
|2,060
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.