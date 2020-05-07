1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

262 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 8,696 total cases with 396 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 262 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 8,686 with 396 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 262
  • New deaths reported today: 22, includes 9 deaths from prior weeks identified through death certificate investigation

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams15711385
Alcorn10100
Amite33010
Attala1703413
Benton13010
Bolivar1158162
Calhoun574234
Carroll993392
Chickasaw849256
Choctaw14200
Claiborne33000
Clarke716123
Clay63300
Coahoma70300
Copiah141121
Covington84000
Desoto320511
Forrest28318299
Franklin18100
George15100
Greene6100
Grenada452142
Hancock72963
Harrison188611
Hinds60011206
Holmes19016285
Humphreys28472
Itawamba666325
Jackson27211392
Jasper76200
Jefferson30000
Jefferson Davis47120
Jones2094170
Kemper846193
Lafayette963360
Lamar136421
Lauderdale4504011325
Lawrence61010
Leake267200
Lee73450
Leflore18018448
Lincoln17912548
Lowndes71372
Madison33312429
Marion807142
Marshall50200
Monroe188209118
Montgomery56100
Neshoba26111273
Newton121010
Noxubee97292
Oktibbeha624113
Panola43200
Pearl River18824426
Perry33100
Pike1629144
Pontotoc22240
Prentiss332202
Quitman16000
Rankin231660
Scott423591
Sharkey5000
Simpson56020
Smith956243
Stone23000
Sunflower61300
Tallahatchie12100
Tate48010
Tippah611000
Tishomingo8010
Tunica392122
Union413112
Walthall36000
Warren902110
Washington78341
Wayne27010
Webster21100
Wilkinson74952
Winston57000
Yalobusha25000
Yazoo154200
Total8,6863961,037169

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories