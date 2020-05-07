262 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 8,696 total cases with 396 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 262 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 8,686 with 396 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 262
- New deaths reported today: 22, includes 9 deaths from prior weeks identified through death certificate investigation
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|157
|11
|38
|5
|Alcorn
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|33
|0
|1
|0
|Attala
|170
|3
|41
|3
|Benton
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|115
|8
|16
|2
|Calhoun
|57
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|99
|3
|39
|2
|Chickasaw
|84
|9
|25
|6
|Choctaw
|14
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|33
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|71
|6
|12
|3
|Clay
|63
|3
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|70
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|141
|1
|2
|1
|Covington
|84
|0
|0
|0
|Desoto
|320
|5
|1
|1
|Forrest
|283
|18
|29
|9
|Franklin
|18
|1
|0
|0
|George
|15
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|45
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|72
|9
|6
|3
|Harrison
|188
|6
|1
|1
|Hinds
|600
|11
|20
|6
|Holmes
|190
|16
|28
|5
|Humphreys
|28
|4
|7
|2
|Itawamba
|66
|6
|32
|5
|Jackson
|272
|11
|39
|2
|Jasper
|76
|2
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|47
|1
|2
|0
|Jones
|209
|4
|17
|0
|Kemper
|84
|6
|19
|3
|Lafayette
|96
|3
|36
|0
|Lamar
|136
|4
|2
|1
|Lauderdale
|450
|40
|113
|25
|Lawrence
|61
|0
|1
|0
|Leake
|267
|2
|0
|0
|Lee
|73
|4
|5
|0
|Leflore
|180
|18
|44
|8
|Lincoln
|179
|12
|54
|8
|Lowndes
|71
|3
|7
|2
|Madison
|333
|12
|42
|9
|Marion
|80
|7
|14
|2
|Marshall
|50
|2
|0
|0
|Monroe
|188
|20
|91
|18
|Montgomery
|56
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|261
|11
|27
|3
|Newton
|121
|0
|1
|0
|Noxubee
|97
|2
|9
|2
|Oktibbeha
|62
|4
|11
|3
|Panola
|43
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|188
|24
|42
|6
|Perry
|33
|1
|0
|0
|Pike
|162
|9
|14
|4
|Pontotoc
|22
|2
|4
|0
|Prentiss
|33
|2
|20
|2
|Quitman
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|231
|6
|6
|0
|Scott
|423
|5
|9
|1
|Sharkey
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|56
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|95
|6
|24
|3
|Stone
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|61
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|48
|0
|1
|0
|Tippah
|61
|10
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|8
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|39
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|41
|3
|11
|2
|Walthall
|36
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|90
|2
|11
|0
|Washington
|78
|3
|4
|1
|Wayne
|27
|0
|1
|0
|Webster
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|74
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|57
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|25
|0
|0
|0
|Yazoo
|154
|2
|0
|0
|Total
|8,686
|396
|1,037
|169
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.