262 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 8,696 total cases with 396 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 262 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 8,686 with 396 deaths.

New cases reported today: 262

New deaths reported today: 22, includes 9 deaths from prior weeks identified through death certificate investigation

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 157 11 38 5 Alcorn 10 1 0 0 Amite 33 0 1 0 Attala 170 3 41 3 Benton 13 0 1 0 Bolivar 115 8 16 2 Calhoun 57 4 23 4 Carroll 99 3 39 2 Chickasaw 84 9 25 6 Choctaw 14 2 0 0 Claiborne 33 0 0 0 Clarke 71 6 12 3 Clay 63 3 0 0 Coahoma 70 3 0 0 Copiah 141 1 2 1 Covington 84 0 0 0 Desoto 320 5 1 1 Forrest 283 18 29 9 Franklin 18 1 0 0 George 15 1 0 0 Greene 6 1 0 0 Grenada 45 2 14 2 Hancock 72 9 6 3 Harrison 188 6 1 1 Hinds 600 11 20 6 Holmes 190 16 28 5 Humphreys 28 4 7 2 Itawamba 66 6 32 5 Jackson 272 11 39 2 Jasper 76 2 0 0 Jefferson 30 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 47 1 2 0 Jones 209 4 17 0 Kemper 84 6 19 3 Lafayette 96 3 36 0 Lamar 136 4 2 1 Lauderdale 450 40 113 25 Lawrence 61 0 1 0 Leake 267 2 0 0 Lee 73 4 5 0 Leflore 180 18 44 8 Lincoln 179 12 54 8 Lowndes 71 3 7 2 Madison 333 12 42 9 Marion 80 7 14 2 Marshall 50 2 0 0 Monroe 188 20 91 18 Montgomery 56 1 0 0 Neshoba 261 11 27 3 Newton 121 0 1 0 Noxubee 97 2 9 2 Oktibbeha 62 4 11 3 Panola 43 2 0 0 Pearl River 188 24 42 6 Perry 33 1 0 0 Pike 162 9 14 4 Pontotoc 22 2 4 0 Prentiss 33 2 20 2 Quitman 16 0 0 0 Rankin 231 6 6 0 Scott 423 5 9 1 Sharkey 5 0 0 0 Simpson 56 0 2 0 Smith 95 6 24 3 Stone 23 0 0 0 Sunflower 61 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 12 1 0 0 Tate 48 0 1 0 Tippah 61 10 0 0 Tishomingo 8 0 1 0 Tunica 39 2 12 2 Union 41 3 11 2 Walthall 36 0 0 0 Warren 90 2 11 0 Washington 78 3 4 1 Wayne 27 0 1 0 Webster 21 1 0 0 Wilkinson 74 9 5 2 Winston 57 0 0 0 Yalobusha 25 0 0 0 Yazoo 154 2 0 0 Total 8,686 396 1,037 169

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.