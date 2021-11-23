265 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 265 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 512,200 with 10,253 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4764
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5858
|107
|130
|20
|Amite
|2095
|57
|57
|9
|Attala
|3374
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1525
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6440
|151
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2845
|49
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1735
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3122
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1364
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1342
|38
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3009
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3117
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4227
|109
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4555
|95
|104
|15
|Covington
|4325
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|33131
|431
|126
|26
|Forrest
|13735
|259
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1248
|29
|46
|5
|George
|5100
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2247
|49
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3772
|109
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7831
|132
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34825
|554
|535
|78
|Hinds
|32537
|639
|854
|139
|Holmes
|2711
|89
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1311
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|195
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4798
|107
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24827
|389
|283
|41
|Jasper
|3400
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|968
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1733
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|14083
|247
|259
|44
|Kemper
|1445
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8813
|143
|200
|57
|Lamar
|10634
|140
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12234
|324
|482
|108
|Lawrence
|2175
|40
|27
|2
|Leake
|4134
|90
|99
|17
|Lee
|16208
|242
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4721
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5522
|136
|208
|41
|Lowndes
|11280
|193
|287
|67
|Madison
|14869
|282
|416
|72
|Marion
|4264
|112
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6650
|141
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6978
|179
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1814
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6718
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|3953
|81
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1885
|42
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7200
|138
|271
|40
|Panola
|6729
|134
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9704
|244
|210
|42
|Perry
|2133
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5917
|156
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|6964
|109
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5003
|83
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1074
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22424
|401
|492
|69
|Scott
|4773
|99
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|651
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4540
|117
|165
|20
|Smith
|2689
|52
|71
|8
|Stone
|3656
|66
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4297
|106
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2314
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|4744
|116
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4891
|82
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3800
|93
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1630
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6314
|96
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2213
|66
|69
|14
|Warren
|6846
|178
|175
|38
|Washington
|7549
|168
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4427
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2050
|48
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1059
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3177
|92
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2433
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4553
|91
|152
|20
|Total
|512,200
|10,253
|11,341
|2,100
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.