265 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 265 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 512,200 with 10,253 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4764 125 88 18 Alcorn 5858 107 130 20 Amite 2095 57 57 9 Attala 3374 90 189 36 Benton 1525 39 47 10 Bolivar 6440 151 239 33 Calhoun 2845 49 44 7 Carroll 1735 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3122 67 61 15 Choctaw 1364 27 12 0 Claiborne 1342 38 46 9 Clarke 3009 95 132 32 Clay 3117 78 41 5 Coahoma 4227 109 138 14 Copiah 4555 95 104 15 Covington 4325 95 142 39 De Soto 33131 431 126 26 Forrest 13735 259 283 60 Franklin 1248 29 46 5 George 5100 80 73 9 Greene 2247 49 57 6 Grenada 3772 109 156 32 Hancock 7831 132 72 15 Harrison 34825 554 535 78 Hinds 32537 639 854 139 Holmes 2711 89 109 20 Humphreys 1311 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 4798 107 135 24 Jackson 24827 389 283 41 Jasper 3400 66 46 2 Jefferson 968 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1733 43 9 1 Jones 14083 247 259 44 Kemper 1445 41 50 10 Lafayette 8813 143 200 57 Lamar 10634 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12234 324 482 108 Lawrence 2175 40 27 2 Leake 4134 90 99 17 Lee 16208 242 225 43 Leflore 4721 144 240 55 Lincoln 5522 136 208 41 Lowndes 11280 193 287 67 Madison 14869 282 416 72 Marion 4264 112 162 24 Marshall 6650 141 69 17 Monroe 6978 179 191 55 Montgomery 1814 57 64 10 Neshoba 6718 210 229 61 Newton 3953 81 87 15 Noxubee 1885 42 41 6 Oktibbeha 7200 138 271 40 Panola 6729 134 103 15 Pearl River 9704 244 210 42 Perry 2133 56 24 9 Pike 5917 156 177 44 Pontotoc 6964 109 87 13 Prentiss 5003 83 101 15 Quitman 1074 28 0 0 Rankin 22424 401 492 69 Scott 4773 99 117 19 Sharkey 651 21 45 8 Simpson 4540 117 165 20 Smith 2689 52 71 8 Stone 3656 66 88 14 Sunflower 4297 106 124 20 Tallahatchie 2314 53 50 7 Tate 4744 116 80 19 Tippah 4891 82 120 14 Tishomingo 3800 93 103 28 Tunica 1630 39 19 3 Union 6314 96 133 23 Walthall 2213 66 69 14 Warren 6846 178 175 38 Washington 7549 168 202 41 Wayne 4427 72 80 13 Webster 2050 48 67 14 Wilkinson 1059 39 25 6 Winston 3177 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2433 47 82 22 Yazoo 4553 91 152 20 Total 512,200 10,253 11,341 2,100

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.