265 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 265 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 512,200 with 10,253 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams47641258818
Alcorn585810713020
Amite209557579
Attala33749018936
Benton1525394710
Bolivar644015123933
Calhoun284549447
Carroll1735415211
Chickasaw3122676115
Choctaw136427120
Claiborne134238469
Clarke30099513232
Clay311778415
Coahoma422710913814
Copiah45559510415
Covington43259514239
De Soto3313143112626
Forrest1373525928360
Franklin124829465
George510080739
Greene224749576
Grenada377210915632
Hancock78311327215
Harrison3482555453578
Hinds32537639854139
Holmes27118910920
Humphreys131139359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba479810713524
Jackson2482738928341
Jasper340066462
Jefferson96834417
Jefferson Davis17334391
Jones1408324725944
Kemper1445415010
Lafayette881314320057
Lamar106341405612
Lauderdale12234324482108
Lawrence217540272
Leake4134909917
Lee1620824222543
Leflore472114424055
Lincoln552213620841
Lowndes1128019328767
Madison1486928241672
Marion426411216224
Marshall66501416917
Monroe697817919155
Montgomery1814576410
Neshoba671821022961
Newton3953818715
Noxubee188542416
Oktibbeha720013827140
Panola672913410315
Pearl River970424421042
Perry213356249
Pike591715617744
Pontotoc69641098713
Prentiss50038310115
Quitman10742800
Rankin2242440149269
Scott47739911719
Sharkey65121458
Simpson454011716520
Smith268952718
Stone3656668814
Sunflower429710612420
Tallahatchie231453507
Tate47441168019
Tippah48918212014
Tishomingo38009310328
Tunica163039193
Union63149613323
Walthall2213666914
Warren684617817538
Washington754916820241
Wayne4427728013
Webster2050486714
Wilkinson105939256
Winston31779213539
Yalobusha2433478222
Yazoo45539115220
Total512,20010,25311,3412,100

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

