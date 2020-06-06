265 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 17,034 total cases with 811 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 265 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eight new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 17,034 with 811 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Desoto
|1
|Itawamba
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Oktibbeha
|2
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
Note: Cases in residential care facilities are no longer included in long-term care facility totals.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|203
|16
|43
|9
|Alcorn
|20
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|65
|1
|12
|1
|Attala
|315
|18
|89
|15
|Benton
|15
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|170
|11
|17
|4
|Calhoun
|68
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|119
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|146
|14
|35
|9
|Choctaw
|52
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|119
|5
|41
|4
|Clarke
|157
|19
|17
|8
|Clay
|130
|4
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|132
|4
|0
|0
|Copiah
|337
|4
|0
|0
|Covington
|186
|2
|1
|0
|Desoto
|605
|11
|18
|4
|Forrest
|607
|39
|92
|28
|Franklin
|29
|2
|3
|1
|George
|30
|2
|1
|0
|Greene
|36
|1
|13
|0
|Grenada
|112
|4
|16
|2
|Hancock
|92
|12
|8
|3
|Harrison
|274
|7
|3
|2
|Hinds
|1111
|26
|84
|13
|Holmes
|444
|31
|86
|15
|Humphreys
|69
|7
|17
|5
|Issaquena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|89
|8
|33
|7
|Jackson
|317
|15
|38
|5
|Jasper
|175
|4
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|46
|1
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|84
|3
|4
|1
|Jones
|715
|34
|107
|21
|Kemper
|159
|11
|36
|7
|Lafayette
|155
|4
|40
|1
|Lamar
|254
|5
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|775
|70
|177
|45
|Lawrence
|108
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|460
|12
|2
|0
|Lee
|220
|8
|26
|2
|Leflore
|287
|39
|95
|25
|Lincoln
|286
|32
|92
|25
|Lowndes
|263
|9
|19
|5
|Madison
|788
|29
|100
|15
|Marion
|117
|9
|15
|2
|Marshall
|89
|3
|0
|0
|Monroe
|273
|25
|92
|22
|Montgomery
|85
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|747
|45
|69
|22
|Newton
|297
|4
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|196
|6
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|290
|16
|93
|13
|Panola
|93
|3
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|213
|31
|46
|11
|Perry
|51
|3
|0
|0
|Pike
|204
|11
|14
|6
|Pontotoc
|52
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|55
|3
|21
|3
|Quitman
|32
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|473
|9
|3
|0
|Scott
|670
|12
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|104
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|164
|11
|51
|8
|Stone
|32
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|95
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|31
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|95
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|79
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|37
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|57
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|91
|7
|19
|6
|Walthall
|70
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|201
|10
|37
|7
|Washington
|200
|8
|7
|1
|Wayne
|295
|3
|1
|0
|Webster
|93
|5
|18
|3
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|125
|1
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|112
|6
|26
|6
|Yazoo
|300
|5
|11
|2
|Total
|17,034
|811
|2,017
|419
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.