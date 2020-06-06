265 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 17,034 total cases with 811 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 265 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eight new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 17,034 with 811 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Desoto 1 Itawamba 1 Jones 1 Lauderdale 1 Leflore 1 Lincoln 1 Oktibbeha 2

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Note: Cases in residential care facilities are no longer included in long-term care facility totals.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 203 16 43 9 Alcorn 20 1 0 0 Amite 65 1 12 1 Attala 315 18 89 15 Benton 15 0 1 0 Bolivar 170 11 17 4 Calhoun 68 4 23 4 Carroll 119 11 45 9 Chickasaw 146 14 35 9 Choctaw 52 2 0 0 Claiborne 119 5 41 4 Clarke 157 19 17 8 Clay 130 4 0 0 Coahoma 132 4 0 0 Copiah 337 4 0 0 Covington 186 2 1 0 Desoto 605 11 18 4 Forrest 607 39 92 28 Franklin 29 2 3 1 George 30 2 1 0 Greene 36 1 13 0 Grenada 112 4 16 2 Hancock 92 12 8 3 Harrison 274 7 3 2 Hinds 1111 26 84 13 Holmes 444 31 86 15 Humphreys 69 7 17 5 Issaquena 0 0 0 0 Itawamba 89 8 33 7 Jackson 317 15 38 5 Jasper 175 4 0 0 Jefferson 46 1 0 0 Jefferson Davis 84 3 4 1 Jones 715 34 107 21 Kemper 159 11 36 7 Lafayette 155 4 40 1 Lamar 254 5 3 2 Lauderdale 775 70 177 45 Lawrence 108 1 0 0 Leake 460 12 2 0 Lee 220 8 26 2 Leflore 287 39 95 25 Lincoln 286 32 92 25 Lowndes 263 9 19 5 Madison 788 29 100 15 Marion 117 9 15 2 Marshall 89 3 0 0 Monroe 273 25 92 22 Montgomery 85 1 0 0 Neshoba 747 45 69 22 Newton 297 4 4 0 Noxubee 196 6 15 3 Oktibbeha 290 16 93 13 Panola 93 3 0 0 Pearl River 213 31 46 11 Perry 51 3 0 0 Pike 204 11 14 6 Pontotoc 52 3 3 1 Prentiss 55 3 21 3 Quitman 32 0 0 0 Rankin 473 9 3 0 Scott 670 12 13 2 Sharkey 7 0 0 0 Simpson 104 0 2 0 Smith 164 11 51 8 Stone 32 0 0 0 Sunflower 95 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 31 1 0 0 Tate 95 1 2 0 Tippah 79 11 0 0 Tishomingo 37 0 1 0 Tunica 57 3 12 2 Union 91 7 19 6 Walthall 70 0 0 0 Warren 201 10 37 7 Washington 200 8 7 1 Wayne 295 3 1 0 Webster 93 5 18 3 Wilkinson 85 9 5 2 Winston 125 1 0 0 Yalobusha 112 6 26 6 Yazoo 300 5 11 2 Total 17,034 811 2,017 419

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.