265 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 17,034 total cases with 811 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 265 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eight new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 17,034 with 811 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Desoto1
Itawamba1
Jones1
Lauderdale1
Leflore1
Lincoln1
Oktibbeha2

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Note: Cases in residential care facilities are no longer included in long-term care facility totals.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams20316439
Alcorn20100
Amite651121
Attala315188915
Benton15010
Bolivar17011174
Calhoun684234
Carroll11911459
Chickasaw14614359
Choctaw52200
Claiborne1195414
Clarke15719178
Clay130400
Coahoma132400
Copiah337400
Covington186210
Desoto60511184
Forrest607399228
Franklin29231
George30210
Greene361130
Grenada1124162
Hancock921283
Harrison274732
Hinds1111268413
Holmes444318615
Humphreys697175
Issaquena0000
Itawamba898337
Jackson31715385
Jasper175400
Jefferson46100
Jefferson Davis84341
Jones7153410721
Kemper15911367
Lafayette1554401
Lamar254532
Lauderdale7757017745
Lawrence108100
Leake4601220
Lee2208262
Leflore287399525
Lincoln286329225
Lowndes2639195
Madison7882910015
Marion1179152
Marshall89300
Monroe273259222
Montgomery85100
Neshoba747456922
Newton297440
Noxubee1966153
Oktibbeha290169313
Panola93300
Pearl River213314611
Perry51300
Pike20411146
Pontotoc52331
Prentiss553213
Quitman32000
Rankin473930
Scott67012132
Sharkey7000
Simpson104020
Smith16411518
Stone32000
Sunflower95300
Tallahatchie31100
Tate95120
Tippah791100
Tishomingo37010
Tunica573122
Union917196
Walthall70000
Warren20110377
Washington200871
Wayne295310
Webster935183
Wilkinson85952
Winston125100
Yalobusha1126266
Yazoo3005112
Total17,0348112,017419

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

