266 new coronavirus cases, one additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 266 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with one additional death. The new cases were reported to MSDH between June 11 and June 13.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 319,381 with 7,354 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3048858316
Alcorn32417213020
Amite126142579
Attala21507317536
Benton1023254610
Bolivar483513323533
Calhoun174032366
Carroll1223305110
Chickasaw2104596015
Choctaw7901820
Claiborne103030459
Clarke17898012331
Clay187554385
Coahoma29838312912
Copiah2997668311
Covington26708313939
De Soto2226426511324
Forrest782115324452
Franklin85023404
George251951598
Greene131833536
Grenada26408715533
Hancock3860876914
Harrison1838131649070
Hinds20634421805131
Holmes19037410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30507713523
Jackson1367724824135
Jasper222148432
Jefferson66228417
Jefferson Davis10783391
Jones845816722042
Kemper96628449
Lafayette629812018755
Lamar6336885413
Lauderdale7257242443101
Lawrence131024272
Leake2717749216
Lee1005017622242
Leflore351512523652
Lincoln400711119740
Lowndes649814925863
Madison1023422436969
Marion27128015824
Marshall45721056515
Monroe415513519055
Montgomery128643549
Neshoba405917920359
Newton2485638815
Noxubee127934356
Oktibbeha46609822236
Panola466311010415
Pearl River459714619037
Perry126638218
Pike336611013536
Pontotoc4249738613
Prentiss2835619915
Quitman8181600
Rankin1386228239261
Scott31937411518
Sharkey50917438
Simpson29818915820
Smith164034688
Stone1874338514
Sunflower33939112320
Tallahatchie180041507
Tate3423868019
Tippah29156811913
Tishomingo23126710227
Tunica108027182
Union41557613123
Walthall1352476913
Warren444012117037
Washington541813619039
Wayne2644426911
Webster1150326112
Wilkinson69332255
Winston22998113039
Yalobusha1678408222
Yazoo31417114118
Total319,3817,35410,4871,984

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

