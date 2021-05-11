267 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 267 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 313,942 with 7,240 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams278782
Alcorn312768
Amite123042
Attala214273
Benton99525
Bolivar4801132
Calhoun170532
Carroll121828
Chickasaw207757
Choctaw76318
Claiborne102430
Clarke177980
Clay185254
Coahoma295179
Copiah296865
Covington258281
De Soto21580258
Forrest7670152
Franklin83623
George247848
Greene130533
Grenada261386
Hancock378486
Harrison17879309
Hinds20330415
Holmes188873
Humphreys96533
Issaquena1686
Itawamba299777
Jackson13429246
Jasper221048
Jefferson65528
Jefferson Davis107033
Jones8370163
Kemper95728
Lafayette6184118
Lamar622486
Lauderdale7188241
Lawrence128524
Leake267473
Lee9970174
Leflore3493125
Lincoln3962110
Lowndes6387146
Madison10088217
Marion269080
Marshall4435103
Monroe4107133
Montgomery126742
Neshoba4030176
Newton246261
Noxubee126734
Oktibbeha462198
Panola4582106
Pearl River4506146
Perry126338
Pike3316105
Pontotoc420172
Prentiss279760
Quitman80716
Rankin13594278
Scott315773
Sharkey50217
Simpson294988
Smith162334
Stone182433
Sunflower335990
Tallahatchie178541
Tate333384
Tippah288168
Tishomingo226667
Tunica105226
Union410076
Walthall133945
Warren4386121
Washington5332133
Wayne262641
Webster114532
Wilkinson67230
Winston227081
Yalobusha164238
Yazoo311469
Total313,9427,240

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

