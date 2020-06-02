Breaking News
268 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 16,020 total cases with 767 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 268 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 16,020 with 767 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Attala1
Chickasaw1
Desoto1
Forrest1
Jones3
Lauderdale3
Leflore2
Madison2
Neshoba1
Wayne1
Webster1
Yalobusha1

10 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 6 and May 27 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:

Chickasaw1
Hancock1
Lauderdale3
Lee1
Neshoba2
Union2

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams20015438
Alcorn18100
Amite641121
Attala303188015
Benton14010
Bolivar16511174
Calhoun674234
Carroll11611459
Chickasaw13714349
Choctaw47200
Claiborne112281
Clarke15419198
Clay115400
Coahoma127400
Copiah315400
Covington173210
Desoto5538193
Forrest594398928
Franklin29231
George26100
Greene22100
Grenada993142
Hancock911293
Harrison263732
Hinds1035268213
Holmes439288414
Humphreys597165
Itawamba897346
Jackson30813404
Jasper165400
Jefferson43100
Jefferson Davis80341
Jones663319417
Kemper14711327
Lafayette1414391
Lamar248542
Lauderdale7456820045
Lawrence105110
Leake4471220
Lee1657221
Leflore273349221
Lincoln270298622
Lowndes2309195
Madison7452510114
Marion1159152
Marshall81320
Monroe265259222
Montgomery85100
Neshoba707427023
Newton282440
Noxubee1916143
Oktibbeha253147211
Panola84300
Pearl River211314511
Perry51300
Pike20411156
Pontotoc43331
Prentiss513223
Quitman30000
Rankin446880
Scott66112132
Sharkey7000
Simpson102050
Smith15311427
Stone31000
Sunflower85300
Tallahatchie29100
Tate89120
Tippah761100
Tishomingo34010
Tunica563122
Union857206
Walthall61000
Warren18110377
Washington191781
Wayne224210
Webster673182
Wilkinson85952
Winston121100
Yalobusha966266
Yazoo2864112
Total16,0207671,935395

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about the coronavirus on its website.

