268 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 16,020 total cases with 767 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 268 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 16,020 with 767 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Attala 1 Chickasaw 1 Desoto 1 Forrest 1 Jones 3 Lauderdale 3 Leflore 2 Madison 2 Neshoba 1 Wayne 1 Webster 1 Yalobusha 1

* 10 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 6 and May 27 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:

Chickasaw 1 Hancock 1 Lauderdale 3 Lee 1 Neshoba 2 Union 2

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 200 15 43 8 Alcorn 18 1 0 0 Amite 64 1 12 1 Attala 303 18 80 15 Benton 14 0 1 0 Bolivar 165 11 17 4 Calhoun 67 4 23 4 Carroll 116 11 45 9 Chickasaw 137 14 34 9 Choctaw 47 2 0 0 Claiborne 112 2 8 1 Clarke 154 19 19 8 Clay 115 4 0 0 Coahoma 127 4 0 0 Copiah 315 4 0 0 Covington 173 2 1 0 Desoto 553 8 19 3 Forrest 594 39 89 28 Franklin 29 2 3 1 George 26 1 0 0 Greene 22 1 0 0 Grenada 99 3 14 2 Hancock 91 12 9 3 Harrison 263 7 3 2 Hinds 1035 26 82 13 Holmes 439 28 84 14 Humphreys 59 7 16 5 Itawamba 89 7 34 6 Jackson 308 13 40 4 Jasper 165 4 0 0 Jefferson 43 1 0 0 Jefferson Davis 80 3 4 1 Jones 663 31 94 17 Kemper 147 11 32 7 Lafayette 141 4 39 1 Lamar 248 5 4 2 Lauderdale 745 68 200 45 Lawrence 105 1 1 0 Leake 447 12 2 0 Lee 165 7 22 1 Leflore 273 34 92 21 Lincoln 270 29 86 22 Lowndes 230 9 19 5 Madison 745 25 101 14 Marion 115 9 15 2 Marshall 81 3 2 0 Monroe 265 25 92 22 Montgomery 85 1 0 0 Neshoba 707 42 70 23 Newton 282 4 4 0 Noxubee 191 6 14 3 Oktibbeha 253 14 72 11 Panola 84 3 0 0 Pearl River 211 31 45 11 Perry 51 3 0 0 Pike 204 11 15 6 Pontotoc 43 3 3 1 Prentiss 51 3 22 3 Quitman 30 0 0 0 Rankin 446 8 8 0 Scott 661 12 13 2 Sharkey 7 0 0 0 Simpson 102 0 5 0 Smith 153 11 42 7 Stone 31 0 0 0 Sunflower 85 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 29 1 0 0 Tate 89 1 2 0 Tippah 76 11 0 0 Tishomingo 34 0 1 0 Tunica 56 3 12 2 Union 85 7 20 6 Walthall 61 0 0 0 Warren 181 10 37 7 Washington 191 7 8 1 Wayne 224 2 1 0 Webster 67 3 18 2 Wilkinson 85 9 5 2 Winston 121 1 0 0 Yalobusha 96 6 26 6 Yazoo 286 4 11 2 Total 16,020 767 1,935 395

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about the coronavirus on its website.