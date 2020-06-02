268 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 16,020 total cases with 767 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 268 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 16,020 with 767 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Attala
|1
|Chickasaw
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Jones
|3
|Lauderdale
|3
|Leflore
|2
|Madison
|2
|Neshoba
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Webster
|1
|Yalobusha
|1
* 10 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 6 and May 27 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:
|Chickasaw
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Lauderdale
|3
|Lee
|1
|Neshoba
|2
|Union
|2
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|200
|15
|43
|8
|Alcorn
|18
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|64
|1
|12
|1
|Attala
|303
|18
|80
|15
|Benton
|14
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|165
|11
|17
|4
|Calhoun
|67
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|116
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|137
|14
|34
|9
|Choctaw
|47
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|112
|2
|8
|1
|Clarke
|154
|19
|19
|8
|Clay
|115
|4
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|127
|4
|0
|0
|Copiah
|315
|4
|0
|0
|Covington
|173
|2
|1
|0
|Desoto
|553
|8
|19
|3
|Forrest
|594
|39
|89
|28
|Franklin
|29
|2
|3
|1
|George
|26
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|22
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|99
|3
|14
|2
|Hancock
|91
|12
|9
|3
|Harrison
|263
|7
|3
|2
|Hinds
|1035
|26
|82
|13
|Holmes
|439
|28
|84
|14
|Humphreys
|59
|7
|16
|5
|Itawamba
|89
|7
|34
|6
|Jackson
|308
|13
|40
|4
|Jasper
|165
|4
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|43
|1
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|80
|3
|4
|1
|Jones
|663
|31
|94
|17
|Kemper
|147
|11
|32
|7
|Lafayette
|141
|4
|39
|1
|Lamar
|248
|5
|4
|2
|Lauderdale
|745
|68
|200
|45
|Lawrence
|105
|1
|1
|0
|Leake
|447
|12
|2
|0
|Lee
|165
|7
|22
|1
|Leflore
|273
|34
|92
|21
|Lincoln
|270
|29
|86
|22
|Lowndes
|230
|9
|19
|5
|Madison
|745
|25
|101
|14
|Marion
|115
|9
|15
|2
|Marshall
|81
|3
|2
|0
|Monroe
|265
|25
|92
|22
|Montgomery
|85
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|707
|42
|70
|23
|Newton
|282
|4
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|191
|6
|14
|3
|Oktibbeha
|253
|14
|72
|11
|Panola
|84
|3
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|211
|31
|45
|11
|Perry
|51
|3
|0
|0
|Pike
|204
|11
|15
|6
|Pontotoc
|43
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|51
|3
|22
|3
|Quitman
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|446
|8
|8
|0
|Scott
|661
|12
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|102
|0
|5
|0
|Smith
|153
|11
|42
|7
|Stone
|31
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|85
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|29
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|89
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|76
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|34
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|56
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|85
|7
|20
|6
|Walthall
|61
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|181
|10
|37
|7
|Washington
|191
|7
|8
|1
|Wayne
|224
|2
|1
|0
|Webster
|67
|3
|18
|2
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|121
|1
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|96
|6
|26
|6
|Yazoo
|286
|4
|11
|2
|Total
|16,020
|767
|1,935
|395
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about the coronavirus on its website.