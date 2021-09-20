2,687 new coronavirus cases, 56 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,687 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 56 additional deaths. The cases were reported to MSDH between September 17 and September 19.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 476,100 with 9,270 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4309
|114
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5279
|88
|130
|20
|Amite
|1958
|51
|57
|9
|Attala
|3232
|85
|187
|36
|Benton
|1401
|33
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6029
|143
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2622
|40
|43
|6
|Carroll
|1604
|37
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2842
|64
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1254
|26
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|1261
|34
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2779
|89
|133
|31
|Clay
|2912
|73
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3898
|98
|134
|12
|Copiah
|4281
|87
|102
|13
|Covington
|4106
|91
|142
|39
|De Soto
|30014
|348
|122
|26
|Forrest
|13011
|235
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1161
|28
|41
|5
|George
|4641
|68
|64
|9
|Greene
|2051
|45
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3532
|101
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7365
|111
|72
|15
|Harrison
|32559
|478
|531
|75
|Hinds
|30837
|579
|845
|138
|Holmes
|2606
|86
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1240
|37
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|191
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4374
|99
|135
|24
|Jackson
|23380
|339
|283
|39
|Jasper
|3111
|62
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|871
|33
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1663
|41
|9
|1
|Jones
|13216
|221
|233
|43
|Kemper
|1377
|39
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8110
|137
|198
|56
|Lamar
|10105
|130
|55
|12
|Lauderdale
|11429
|299
|481
|105
|Lawrence
|2044
|31
|27
|2
|Leake
|3944
|85
|94
|16
|Lee
|14700
|218
|224
|43
|Leflore
|4421
|140
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|5263
|131
|201
|40
|Lowndes
|10306
|175
|277
|64
|Madison
|14086
|269
|416
|71
|Marion
|4051
|102
|161
|24
|Marshall
|6016
|118
|65
|15
|Monroe
|6406
|158
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1705
|53
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6422
|201
|220
|59
|Newton
|3651
|74
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1757
|38
|38
|6
|Oktibbeha
|6845
|118
|259
|37
|Panola
|6098
|124
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|8976
|213
|210
|42
|Perry
|1974
|53
|24
|9
|Pike
|5533
|135
|157
|37
|Pontotoc
|6158
|93
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4402
|76
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1021
|25
|0
|0
|Rankin
|21167
|360
|481
|68
|Scott
|4526
|94
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|620
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4283
|112
|159
|20
|Smith
|2444
|47
|72
|8
|Stone
|3473
|58
|87
|14
|Sunflower
|4093
|104
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2163
|49
|50
|7
|Tate
|4262
|100
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4383
|80
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3277
|88
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1496
|34
|19
|2
|Union
|5655
|86
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2088
|57
|69
|14
|Warren
|6350
|161
|173
|38
|Washington
|6860
|148
|195
|41
|Wayne
|4262
|65
|80
|13
|Webster
|1931
|42
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1009
|36
|25
|6
|Winston
|3011
|91
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2186
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4171
|86
|149
|20
|Total
|476,100
|9,270
|11,161
|2,061
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.