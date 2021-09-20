2,687 new coronavirus cases, 56 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,687 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 56 additional deaths. The cases were reported to MSDH between September 17 and September 19.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 476,100 with 9,270 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4309 114 88 18 Alcorn 5279 88 130 20 Amite 1958 51 57 9 Attala 3232 85 187 36 Benton 1401 33 47 10 Bolivar 6029 143 239 33 Calhoun 2622 40 43 6 Carroll 1604 37 52 11 Chickasaw 2842 64 61 15 Choctaw 1254 26 11 0 Claiborne 1261 34 46 9 Clarke 2779 89 133 31 Clay 2912 73 41 5 Coahoma 3898 98 134 12 Copiah 4281 87 102 13 Covington 4106 91 142 39 De Soto 30014 348 122 26 Forrest 13011 235 283 60 Franklin 1161 28 41 5 George 4641 68 64 9 Greene 2051 45 57 6 Grenada 3532 101 156 32 Hancock 7365 111 72 15 Harrison 32559 478 531 75 Hinds 30837 579 845 138 Holmes 2606 86 109 20 Humphreys 1240 37 35 9 Issaquena 191 6 0 0 Itawamba 4374 99 135 24 Jackson 23380 339 283 39 Jasper 3111 62 46 2 Jefferson 871 33 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1663 41 9 1 Jones 13216 221 233 43 Kemper 1377 39 50 10 Lafayette 8110 137 198 56 Lamar 10105 130 55 12 Lauderdale 11429 299 481 105 Lawrence 2044 31 27 2 Leake 3944 85 94 16 Lee 14700 218 224 43 Leflore 4421 140 239 55 Lincoln 5263 131 201 40 Lowndes 10306 175 277 64 Madison 14086 269 416 71 Marion 4051 102 161 24 Marshall 6016 118 65 15 Monroe 6406 158 191 55 Montgomery 1705 53 64 10 Neshoba 6422 201 220 59 Newton 3651 74 87 15 Noxubee 1757 38 38 6 Oktibbeha 6845 118 259 37 Panola 6098 124 103 15 Pearl River 8976 213 210 42 Perry 1974 53 24 9 Pike 5533 135 157 37 Pontotoc 6158 93 86 13 Prentiss 4402 76 101 15 Quitman 1021 25 0 0 Rankin 21167 360 481 68 Scott 4526 94 116 19 Sharkey 620 20 45 8 Simpson 4283 112 159 20 Smith 2444 47 72 8 Stone 3473 58 87 14 Sunflower 4093 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2163 49 50 7 Tate 4262 100 80 19 Tippah 4383 80 120 14 Tishomingo 3277 88 103 28 Tunica 1496 34 19 2 Union 5655 86 132 23 Walthall 2088 57 69 14 Warren 6350 161 173 38 Washington 6860 148 195 41 Wayne 4262 65 80 13 Webster 1931 42 67 14 Wilkinson 1009 36 25 6 Winston 3011 91 130 39 Yalobusha 2186 47 82 22 Yazoo 4171 86 149 20 Total 476,100 9,270 11,161 2,061

