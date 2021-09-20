2,687 new coronavirus cases, 56 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,687 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 56 additional deaths. The cases were reported to MSDH between September 17 and September 19.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 476,100 with 9,270 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams43091148818
Alcorn52798813020
Amite195851579
Attala32328518736
Benton1401334710
Bolivar602914323933
Calhoun262240436
Carroll1604375211
Chickasaw2842646115
Choctaw125426110
Claiborne126134469
Clarke27798913331
Clay291273415
Coahoma38989813412
Copiah42818710213
Covington41069114239
De Soto3001434812226
Forrest1301123528360
Franklin116128415
George464168649
Greene205145576
Grenada353210115632
Hancock73651117215
Harrison3255947853175
Hinds30837579845138
Holmes26068610920
Humphreys124037359
Issaquena191600
Itawamba43749913524
Jackson2338033928339
Jasper311162462
Jefferson87133417
Jefferson Davis16634191
Jones1321622123343
Kemper1377395010
Lafayette811013719856
Lamar101051305512
Lauderdale11429299481105
Lawrence204431272
Leake3944859416
Lee1470021822443
Leflore442114023955
Lincoln526313120140
Lowndes1030617527764
Madison1408626941671
Marion405110216124
Marshall60161186515
Monroe640615819155
Montgomery1705536410
Neshoba642220122059
Newton3651748715
Noxubee175738386
Oktibbeha684511825937
Panola609812410315
Pearl River897621321042
Perry197453249
Pike553313515737
Pontotoc6158938613
Prentiss44027610115
Quitman10212500
Rankin2116736048168
Scott45269411619
Sharkey62020458
Simpson428311215920
Smith244447728
Stone3473588714
Sunflower409310412420
Tallahatchie216349507
Tate42621008019
Tippah43838012014
Tishomingo32778810328
Tunica149634192
Union56558613223
Walthall2088576914
Warren635016117338
Washington686014819541
Wayne4262658013
Webster1931426714
Wilkinson100936256
Winston30119113039
Yalobusha2186478222
Yazoo41718614920
Total476,1009,27011,1612,061

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories