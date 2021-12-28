2,698 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,698 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths. The new COVID-19 positive test results were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. December 27, 2021.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 535,258 with 10,420 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4883
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|6246
|113
|130
|20
|Amite
|2160
|58
|57
|9
|Attala
|3510
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1588
|40
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6670
|153
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|2986
|51
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1830
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3428
|73
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1403
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1360
|40
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3054
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|3276
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4496
|113
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4820
|95
|109
|15
|Covington
|4485
|96
|142
|39
|De Soto
|35201
|442
|126
|26
|Forrest
|14220
|262
|284
|61
|Franklin
|1300
|32
|46
|5
|George
|5147
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2275
|50
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3927
|111
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7994
|132
|79
|15
|Harrison
|35682
|567
|537
|79
|Hinds
|35081
|654
|855
|140
|Holmes
|2830
|89
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1371
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|195
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|5118
|111
|136
|24
|Jackson
|25336
|393
|285
|41
|Jasper
|3467
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|986
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1823
|43
|10
|1
|Jones
|14439
|250
|264
|45
|Kemper
|1482
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|9316
|143
|202
|57
|Lamar
|11038
|140
|57
|12
|Lauderdale
|12642
|323
|495
|108
|Lawrence
|2308
|43
|27
|2
|Leake
|4258
|92
|99
|17
|Lee
|17506
|248
|224
|43
|Leflore
|5143
|144
|242
|55
|Lincoln
|5711
|136
|209
|41
|Lowndes
|11673
|198
|305
|69
|Madison
|15872
|283
|416
|72
|Marion
|4459
|114
|162
|24
|Marshall
|7061
|146
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7426
|183
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1893
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6866
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|4026
|84
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1913
|44
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7379
|141
|271
|40
|Panola
|7020
|140
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9940
|244
|210
|42
|Perry
|2180
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|6083
|158
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|7432
|111
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5380
|87
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1130
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|23735
|408
|496
|69
|Scott
|4929
|99
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|659
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4789
|117
|166
|20
|Smith
|2770
|52
|73
|8
|Stone
|3724
|67
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4450
|107
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2391
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|4932
|120
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5168
|85
|122
|14
|Tishomingo
|4082
|97
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1758
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6738
|99
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2273
|66
|69
|14
|Warren
|7097
|180
|175
|38
|Washington
|7668
|171
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4472
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2119
|49
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1116
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3243
|92
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2569
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4852
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|535,258
|10,420
|11,414
|2,106
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.