2,698 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,698 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths. The new COVID-19 positive test results were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. December 27, 2021.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 535,258 with 10,420 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams48831258818
Alcorn624611313020
Amite216058579
Attala35109018936
Benton1588404710
Bolivar667015324033
Calhoun298651447
Carroll1830415211
Chickasaw3428736115
Choctaw140327120
Claiborne136040469
Clarke30549613232
Clay327678415
Coahoma449611313814
Copiah48209510915
Covington44859614239
De Soto3520144212626
Forrest1422026228461
Franklin130032465
George514780739
Greene227550576
Grenada392711115632
Hancock79941327915
Harrison3568256753779
Hinds35081654855140
Holmes28308910920
Humphreys137139359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba511811113624
Jackson2533639328541
Jasper346766462
Jefferson98635417
Jefferson Davis182343101
Jones1443925026445
Kemper1482415010
Lafayette931614320257
Lamar110381405712
Lauderdale12642323495108
Lawrence230843272
Leake4258929917
Lee1750624822443
Leflore514314424255
Lincoln571113620941
Lowndes1167319830569
Madison1587228341672
Marion445911416224
Marshall70611466917
Monroe742618319155
Montgomery1893576410
Neshoba686621022961
Newton4026848715
Noxubee191344416
Oktibbeha737914127140
Panola702014010315
Pearl River994024421042
Perry218056249
Pike608315817844
Pontotoc74321118713
Prentiss53808710115
Quitman11302800
Rankin2373540849669
Scott49299911719
Sharkey65921458
Simpson478911716620
Smith277052738
Stone3724678814
Sunflower445010712520
Tallahatchie239153507
Tate49321208019
Tippah51688512214
Tishomingo40829710328
Tunica175839193
Union67389913323
Walthall2273666914
Warren709718017538
Washington766817120241
Wayne4472728013
Webster2119496714
Wilkinson111639256
Winston32439213539
Yalobusha2569478222
Yazoo48529415220
Total535,25810,42011,4142,106

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories