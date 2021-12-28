2,698 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,698 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths. The new COVID-19 positive test results were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. December 27, 2021.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 535,258 with 10,420 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4883 125 88 18 Alcorn 6246 113 130 20 Amite 2160 58 57 9 Attala 3510 90 189 36 Benton 1588 40 47 10 Bolivar 6670 153 240 33 Calhoun 2986 51 44 7 Carroll 1830 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3428 73 61 15 Choctaw 1403 27 12 0 Claiborne 1360 40 46 9 Clarke 3054 96 132 32 Clay 3276 78 41 5 Coahoma 4496 113 138 14 Copiah 4820 95 109 15 Covington 4485 96 142 39 De Soto 35201 442 126 26 Forrest 14220 262 284 61 Franklin 1300 32 46 5 George 5147 80 73 9 Greene 2275 50 57 6 Grenada 3927 111 156 32 Hancock 7994 132 79 15 Harrison 35682 567 537 79 Hinds 35081 654 855 140 Holmes 2830 89 109 20 Humphreys 1371 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 5118 111 136 24 Jackson 25336 393 285 41 Jasper 3467 66 46 2 Jefferson 986 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1823 43 10 1 Jones 14439 250 264 45 Kemper 1482 41 50 10 Lafayette 9316 143 202 57 Lamar 11038 140 57 12 Lauderdale 12642 323 495 108 Lawrence 2308 43 27 2 Leake 4258 92 99 17 Lee 17506 248 224 43 Leflore 5143 144 242 55 Lincoln 5711 136 209 41 Lowndes 11673 198 305 69 Madison 15872 283 416 72 Marion 4459 114 162 24 Marshall 7061 146 69 17 Monroe 7426 183 191 55 Montgomery 1893 57 64 10 Neshoba 6866 210 229 61 Newton 4026 84 87 15 Noxubee 1913 44 41 6 Oktibbeha 7379 141 271 40 Panola 7020 140 103 15 Pearl River 9940 244 210 42 Perry 2180 56 24 9 Pike 6083 158 178 44 Pontotoc 7432 111 87 13 Prentiss 5380 87 101 15 Quitman 1130 28 0 0 Rankin 23735 408 496 69 Scott 4929 99 117 19 Sharkey 659 21 45 8 Simpson 4789 117 166 20 Smith 2770 52 73 8 Stone 3724 67 88 14 Sunflower 4450 107 125 20 Tallahatchie 2391 53 50 7 Tate 4932 120 80 19 Tippah 5168 85 122 14 Tishomingo 4082 97 103 28 Tunica 1758 39 19 3 Union 6738 99 133 23 Walthall 2273 66 69 14 Warren 7097 180 175 38 Washington 7668 171 202 41 Wayne 4472 72 80 13 Webster 2119 49 67 14 Wilkinson 1116 39 25 6 Winston 3243 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2569 47 82 22 Yazoo 4852 94 152 20 Total 535,258 10,420 11,414 2,106

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising rapidly in the state as the Omicron variant spreads. Take steps to protect yourself and others, and always, be tested if you feel sick and if you are positive, talk to a doctor about treatment and stay home. https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/kAbwJHsSD1 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 28, 2021

