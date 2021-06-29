270 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 270 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 321,408 with 7,412 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3102 86 83 16 Alcorn 3308 74 130 20 Amite 1269 43 57 9 Attala 2153 73 175 36 Benton 1024 25 46 10 Bolivar 4849 134 236 33 Calhoun 1744 32 36 6 Carroll 1223 30 51 10 Chickasaw 2115 59 60 15 Choctaw 794 18 2 0 Claiborne 1033 30 45 9 Clarke 1791 80 123 31 Clay 1884 54 38 5 Coahoma 3009 84 129 12 Copiah 3011 66 83 11 Covington 2684 83 139 39 De Soto 22385 273 113 24 Forrest 7881 153 244 52 Franklin 852 23 40 4 George 2533 51 59 8 Greene 1319 34 53 6 Grenada 2641 88 154 32 Hancock 3884 87 69 14 Harrison 18529 317 490 70 Hinds 20938 424 808 132 Holmes 1907 74 104 20 Humphreys 975 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3052 80 135 24 Jackson 13817 250 241 35 Jasper 2225 48 43 2 Jefferson 663 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1086 34 9 1 Jones 8487 167 220 42 Kemper 967 29 44 9 Lafayette 6331 122 187 55 Lamar 6392 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7270 243 443 101 Lawrence 1320 25 27 2 Leake 2730 74 92 16 Lee 10088 176 222 42 Leflore 3517 125 236 52 Lincoln 4020 113 197 40 Lowndes 6553 150 258 63 Madison 10314 227 391 70 Marion 2721 80 158 24 Marshall 4593 105 65 15 Monroe 4172 136 190 55 Montgomery 1290 44 54 9 Neshoba 4075 180 203 59 Newton 2494 64 87 15 Noxubee 1284 34 35 6 Oktibbeha 4676 98 222 36 Panola 4677 111 104 15 Pearl River 4637 148 194 39 Perry 1283 38 21 8 Pike 3377 111 134 36 Pontotoc 4283 73 86 13 Prentiss 2856 61 99 15 Quitman 825 17 0 0 Rankin 14013 282 400 61 Scott 3208 74 115 18 Sharkey 510 17 44 8 Simpson 3006 89 158 20 Smith 1648 34 68 8 Stone 1905 34 85 14 Sunflower 3399 93 123 20 Tallahatchie 1801 42 50 7 Tate 3433 87 80 19 Tippah 2932 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2326 69 102 27 Tunica 1083 27 18 2 Union 4165 78 131 23 Walthall 1358 47 69 13 Warren 4453 121 169 37 Washington 5435 138 190 39 Wayne 2658 42 69 11 Webster 1151 32 61 12 Wilkinson 700 32 25 5 Winston 2308 82 130 39 Yalobusha 1682 40 82 22 Yazoo 3153 71 141 18 Total 321,408 7,412 10,521 1,987

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.