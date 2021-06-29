270 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 270 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 321,408 with 7,412 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3102868316
Alcorn33087413020
Amite126943579
Attala21537317536
Benton1024254610
Bolivar484913423633
Calhoun174432366
Carroll1223305110
Chickasaw2115596015
Choctaw7941820
Claiborne103330459
Clarke17918012331
Clay188454385
Coahoma30098412912
Copiah3011668311
Covington26848313939
De Soto2238527311324
Forrest788115324452
Franklin85223404
George253351598
Greene131934536
Grenada26418815432
Hancock3884876914
Harrison1852931749070
Hinds20938424808132
Holmes19077410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30528013524
Jackson1381725024135
Jasper222548432
Jefferson66328417
Jefferson Davis10863491
Jones848716722042
Kemper96729449
Lafayette633112218755
Lamar6392885312
Lauderdale7270243443101
Lawrence132025272
Leake2730749216
Lee1008817622242
Leflore351712523652
Lincoln402011319740
Lowndes655315025863
Madison1031422739170
Marion27218015824
Marshall45931056515
Monroe417213619055
Montgomery129044549
Neshoba407518020359
Newton2494648715
Noxubee128434356
Oktibbeha46769822236
Panola467711110415
Pearl River463714819439
Perry128338218
Pike337711113436
Pontotoc4283738613
Prentiss2856619915
Quitman8251700
Rankin1401328240061
Scott32087411518
Sharkey51017448
Simpson30068915820
Smith164834688
Stone1905348514
Sunflower33999312320
Tallahatchie180142507
Tate3433878019
Tippah29326811913
Tishomingo23266910227
Tunica108327182
Union41657813123
Walthall1358476913
Warren445312116937
Washington543513819039
Wayne2658426911
Webster1151326112
Wilkinson70032255
Winston23088213039
Yalobusha1682408222
Yazoo31537114118
Total321,4087,41210,5211,987

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

