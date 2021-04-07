270 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 270 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 306,611 with 7,077 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2440828316
Alcorn29726313020
Amite119740559
Attala21307317536
Benton970254610
Bolivar476712823231
Calhoun162930366
Carroll1205265110
Chickasaw2047576015
Choctaw7261610
Claiborne101230459
Clarke17607512331
Clay182254385
Coahoma28907712912
Copiah2922638311
Covington25428013639
De Soto2066824811324
Forrest750614622751
Franklin81223404
George237046597
Greene129333526
Grenada25358115532
Hancock3711846914
Harrison1744130048568
Hinds19805406805131
Holmes18637110420
Humphreys94332349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29627613423
Jackson1307424324035
Jasper219648432
Jefferson64728417
Jefferson Davis10473291
Jones828216022042
Kemper95025449
Lafayette599711618755
Lamar6089845413
Lauderdale7141237443100
Lawrence126023272
Leake2606738815
Lee983416922241
Leflore346712423652
Lincoln386710719740
Lowndes624214425663
Madison986420936869
Marion26497915824
Marshall42521006415
Monroe405413119055
Montgomery125442549
Neshoba397217620359
Newton2441598715
Noxubee125633356
Oktibbeha45439722236
Panola442910310415
Pearl River440513918837
Perry125038218
Pike316710413535
Pontotoc4162728612
Prentiss2749599915
Quitman7851600
Rankin1327927539261
Scott30937211518
Sharkey49517438
Simpson28718415720
Smith158234668
Stone1778318514
Sunflower32888912220
Tallahatchie175140507
Tate3214818019
Tippah28426811913
Tishomingo22196710227
Tunica102325182
Union40297513123
Walthall1301436913
Warren427611817037
Washington527513219139
Wayne2612416911
Webster1134326112
Wilkinson64427255
Winston22578113039
Yalobusha1577368222
Yazoo30326814018
Total306,6117,07710,4381,972

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

