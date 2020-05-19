Breaking News
272 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 11,704 total cases with 554 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 272 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 11,704 with 554 deaths.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams17715398
Alcorn12100
Amite45161
Attala2599659
Benton13010
Bolivar12910164
Calhoun594234
Carroll1108456
Chickasaw11612328
Choctaw23200
Claiborne51120
Clarke11314146
Clay86300
Coahoma85300
Copiah207300
Covington110110
Desoto4045131
Forrest435297819
Franklin21110
George19100
Greene7100
Grenada602142
Hancock811063
Harrison218611
Hinds786227613
Holmes31020709
Humphreys495143
Itawamba797336
Jackson28713394
Jasper116300
Jefferson38000
Jefferson Davis69231
Jones35810455
Kemper10510256
Lafayette1093370
Lamar199442
Lauderdale60246 *15928
Lawrence80010
Leake364740
Lee96581
Leflore202225111
Lincoln218186814
Lowndes132694
Madison561178911
Marion938142
Marshall67320
Monroe220239220
Montgomery74100
Neshoba429255013
Newton196320
Noxubee1454143
Oktibbeha1078284
Panola52200
Pearl River19527429
Perry37200
Pike18411146
Pontotoc25230
Prentiss363213
Quitman21000
Rankin295650
Scott55010122
Sharkey7000
Simpson78040
Smith1209296
Stone24000
Sunflower68300
Tallahatchie21100
Tate55120
Tippah691100
Tishomingo21010
Tunica452122
Union654183
Walthall44000
Warren1355343
Washington128451
Wayne45020
Webster22100
Wilkinson78952
Winston86000
Yalobusha752242
Yazoo192270
Total11,7045541,534271

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

