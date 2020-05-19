272 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 11,704 total cases with 554 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 272 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 11,704 with 554 deaths.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 177 15 39 8 Alcorn 12 1 0 0 Amite 45 1 6 1 Attala 259 9 65 9 Benton 13 0 1 0 Bolivar 129 10 16 4 Calhoun 59 4 23 4 Carroll 110 8 45 6 Chickasaw 116 12 32 8 Choctaw 23 2 0 0 Claiborne 51 1 2 0 Clarke 113 14 14 6 Clay 86 3 0 0 Coahoma 85 3 0 0 Copiah 207 3 0 0 Covington 110 1 1 0 Desoto 404 5 13 1 Forrest 435 29 78 19 Franklin 21 1 1 0 George 19 1 0 0 Greene 7 1 0 0 Grenada 60 2 14 2 Hancock 81 10 6 3 Harrison 218 6 1 1 Hinds 786 22 76 13 Holmes 310 20 70 9 Humphreys 49 5 14 3 Itawamba 79 7 33 6 Jackson 287 13 39 4 Jasper 116 3 0 0 Jefferson 38 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 69 2 3 1 Jones 358 10 45 5 Kemper 105 10 25 6 Lafayette 109 3 37 0 Lamar 199 4 4 2 Lauderdale 602 46 * 159 28 Lawrence 80 0 1 0 Leake 364 7 4 0 Lee 96 5 8 1 Leflore 202 22 51 11 Lincoln 218 18 68 14 Lowndes 132 6 9 4 Madison 561 17 89 11 Marion 93 8 14 2 Marshall 67 3 2 0 Monroe 220 23 92 20 Montgomery 74 1 0 0 Neshoba 429 25 50 13 Newton 196 3 2 0 Noxubee 145 4 14 3 Oktibbeha 107 8 28 4 Panola 52 2 0 0 Pearl River 195 27 42 9 Perry 37 2 0 0 Pike 184 11 14 6 Pontotoc 25 2 3 0 Prentiss 36 3 21 3 Quitman 21 0 0 0 Rankin 295 6 5 0 Scott 550 10 12 2 Sharkey 7 0 0 0 Simpson 78 0 4 0 Smith 120 9 29 6 Stone 24 0 0 0 Sunflower 68 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 21 1 0 0 Tate 55 1 2 0 Tippah 69 11 0 0 Tishomingo 21 0 1 0 Tunica 45 2 12 2 Union 65 4 18 3 Walthall 44 0 0 0 Warren 135 5 34 3 Washington 128 4 5 1 Wayne 45 0 2 0 Webster 22 1 0 0 Wilkinson 78 9 5 2 Winston 86 0 0 0 Yalobusha 75 2 24 2 Yazoo 192 2 7 0 Total 11,704 554 1,534 271

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.