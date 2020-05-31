272 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 15,501 total cases with 734 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 272 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 15,501 with 734 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Attala 1 Jefferson Davis 1 Jones 3 Lauderdale 1 Lincoln 1 Neshoba 1 Rankin 1 Warren 1 Webster 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 199 15 43 8 Alcorn 17 1 0 0 Amite 64 1 12 1 Attala 298 17 80 14 Benton 14 0 1 0 Bolivar 162 11 17 4 Calhoun 65 4 23 4 Carroll 117 11 46 9 Chickasaw 135 12 34 8 Choctaw 43 2 0 0 Claiborne 110 2 8 1 Clarke 144 18 17 7 Clay 112 4 0 0 Coahoma 125 4 0 0 Copiah 312 4 0 0 Covington 164 2 1 0 Desoto 542 7 19 2 Forrest 564 38 88 27 Franklin 29 2 3 1 George 25 1 0 0 Greene 13 1 0 0 Grenada 94 3 14 2 Hancock 91 11 9 3 Harrison 258 7 3 2 Hinds 1006 25 81 13 Holmes 429 28 81 14 Humphreys 59 7 16 5 Itawamba 86 7 34 6 Jackson 308 13 40 4 Jasper 163 4 1 0 Jefferson 42 1 0 0 Jefferson Davis 77 3 4 1 Jones 629 28 88 15 Kemper 144 11 32 7 Lafayette 136 4 38 1 Lamar 238 5 5 2 Lauderdale 738 62 195 41 Lawrence 102 1 1 0 Leake 427 12 2 0 Lee 153 6 21 1 Leflore 264 31 90 18 Lincoln 263 29 86 22 Lowndes 211 9 19 5 Madison 724 23 101 12 Marion 114 9 15 2 Marshall 81 3 2 0 Monroe 257 25 92 22 Montgomery 85 1 0 0 Neshoba 646 39 69 21 Newton 270 4 5 0 Noxubee 186 6 14 3 Oktibbeha 239 12 47 9 Panola 71 3 0 0 Pearl River 209 31 45 11 Perry 50 3 0 0 Pike 203 11 15 6 Pontotoc 35 3 3 1 Prentiss 53 3 22 3 Quitman 33 0 0 0 Rankin 439 8 7 0 Scott 644 12 13 2 Sharkey 7 0 0 0 Simpson 98 0 5 0 Smith 152 11 33 7 Stone 30 0 0 0 Sunflower 84 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 27 1 0 0 Tate 94 1 2 0 Tippah 73 11 0 0 Tishomingo 32 0 1 0 Tunica 55 3 12 2 Union 82 5 20 4 Walthall 56 0 0 0 Warren 173 10 37 7 Washington 178 7 8 1 Wayne 204 1 2 0 Webster 69 2 18 1 Wilkinson 85 9 5 2 Winston 117 1 0 0 Yalobusha 93 5 27 5 Yazoo 281 4 11 2 Total 15,501 734 1,883 371

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.