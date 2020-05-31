Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Symptoms

Coronavirus Tests by State

272 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 15,501 total cases with 734 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 272 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 15,501 with 734 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Attala1
Jefferson Davis1
Jones3
Lauderdale1
Lincoln1
Neshoba1
Rankin1
Warren1
Webster1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams19915438
Alcorn17100
Amite641121
Attala298178014
Benton14010
Bolivar16211174
Calhoun654234
Carroll11711469
Chickasaw13512348
Choctaw43200
Claiborne110281
Clarke14418177
Clay112400
Coahoma125400
Copiah312400
Covington164210
Desoto5427192
Forrest564388827
Franklin29231
George25100
Greene13100
Grenada943142
Hancock911193
Harrison258732
Hinds1006258113
Holmes429288114
Humphreys597165
Itawamba867346
Jackson30813404
Jasper163410
Jefferson42100
Jefferson Davis77341
Jones629288815
Kemper14411327
Lafayette1364381
Lamar238552
Lauderdale7386219541
Lawrence102110
Leake4271220
Lee1536211
Leflore264319018
Lincoln263298622
Lowndes2119195
Madison7242310112
Marion1149152
Marshall81320
Monroe257259222
Montgomery85100
Neshoba646396921
Newton270450
Noxubee1866143
Oktibbeha23912479
Panola71300
Pearl River209314511
Perry50300
Pike20311156
Pontotoc35331
Prentiss533223
Quitman33000
Rankin439870
Scott64412132
Sharkey7000
Simpson98050
Smith15211337
Stone30000
Sunflower84300
Tallahatchie27100
Tate94120
Tippah731100
Tishomingo32010
Tunica553122
Union825204
Walthall56000
Warren17310377
Washington178781
Wayne204120
Webster692181
Wilkinson85952
Winston117100
Yalobusha935275
Yazoo2814112
Total15,5017341,883371

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories