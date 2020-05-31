272 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 15,501 total cases with 734 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 272 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 15,501 with 734 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Attala
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|1
|Jones
|3
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Warren
|1
|Webster
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|199
|15
|43
|8
|Alcorn
|17
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|64
|1
|12
|1
|Attala
|298
|17
|80
|14
|Benton
|14
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|162
|11
|17
|4
|Calhoun
|65
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|117
|11
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|135
|12
|34
|8
|Choctaw
|43
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|110
|2
|8
|1
|Clarke
|144
|18
|17
|7
|Clay
|112
|4
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|125
|4
|0
|0
|Copiah
|312
|4
|0
|0
|Covington
|164
|2
|1
|0
|Desoto
|542
|7
|19
|2
|Forrest
|564
|38
|88
|27
|Franklin
|29
|2
|3
|1
|George
|25
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|13
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|94
|3
|14
|2
|Hancock
|91
|11
|9
|3
|Harrison
|258
|7
|3
|2
|Hinds
|1006
|25
|81
|13
|Holmes
|429
|28
|81
|14
|Humphreys
|59
|7
|16
|5
|Itawamba
|86
|7
|34
|6
|Jackson
|308
|13
|40
|4
|Jasper
|163
|4
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|42
|1
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|77
|3
|4
|1
|Jones
|629
|28
|88
|15
|Kemper
|144
|11
|32
|7
|Lafayette
|136
|4
|38
|1
|Lamar
|238
|5
|5
|2
|Lauderdale
|738
|62
|195
|41
|Lawrence
|102
|1
|1
|0
|Leake
|427
|12
|2
|0
|Lee
|153
|6
|21
|1
|Leflore
|264
|31
|90
|18
|Lincoln
|263
|29
|86
|22
|Lowndes
|211
|9
|19
|5
|Madison
|724
|23
|101
|12
|Marion
|114
|9
|15
|2
|Marshall
|81
|3
|2
|0
|Monroe
|257
|25
|92
|22
|Montgomery
|85
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|646
|39
|69
|21
|Newton
|270
|4
|5
|0
|Noxubee
|186
|6
|14
|3
|Oktibbeha
|239
|12
|47
|9
|Panola
|71
|3
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|209
|31
|45
|11
|Perry
|50
|3
|0
|0
|Pike
|203
|11
|15
|6
|Pontotoc
|35
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|53
|3
|22
|3
|Quitman
|33
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|439
|8
|7
|0
|Scott
|644
|12
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|98
|0
|5
|0
|Smith
|152
|11
|33
|7
|Stone
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|84
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|27
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|94
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|73
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|32
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|55
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|82
|5
|20
|4
|Walthall
|56
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|173
|10
|37
|7
|Washington
|178
|7
|8
|1
|Wayne
|204
|1
|2
|0
|Webster
|69
|2
|18
|1
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|117
|1
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|93
|5
|27
|5
|Yazoo
|281
|4
|11
|2
|Total
|15,501
|734
|1,883
|371
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.