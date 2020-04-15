1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Reeves announces school closures for rest of 2019-2020 school year Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

273 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 3,360 total cases with 122 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 273 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 3,360 with 122 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 273
  • New deaths reported today: 11

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

CountyCasesDeathsLTCs with Outbreaks
Adams6432
Alcorn7
Amite1511
Attala25
Benton5
Bolivar7054
Calhoun2721
Carroll9
Chickasaw3321
Choctaw111
Claiborne8
Clarke1912
Clay21
Coahoma431
Copiah35
Covington19
Desoto19931
Forrest12222
Franklin10
George8
Greene3
Grenada14
Hancock4952
Harrison12952
Hinds28046
Holmes523
Humphreys1221
Itawamba111
Jackson18252
Jasper15
Jefferson41
Jefferson Davis71
Jones423
Kemper15
Lafayette362
Lamar481
Lauderdale165125
Lawrence7
Leake401
Lee464
Leflore5563
Lincoln8142
Lowndes271
Madison11233
Marion341
Marshall352
Monroe4622
Montgomery151
Neshoba351
Newton141
Noxubee10
Oktibbeha4112
Panola262
Pearl River10282
Perry201
Pike7222
Pontotoc152
Prentiss151
Quitman13
Rankin1132
Scott791
Sharkey3
Simpson121
Smith3611
Stone15
Sunflower422
Tallahatchie6
Tate26
Tippah4561
Tishomingo2
Tunica2311
Union911
Walthall22
Warren151
Washington6222
Wayne9
Webster141
Wilkinson5131
Winston22
Yalobusha14
Yazoo651
Total3,36012266

Click here for more information from MSDH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories