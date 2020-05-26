273 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 13,731 total cases with 652 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 273 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 13,731 with 652 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Forrest
|1
|Holmes
|1
|Jones
|3
|Leflore
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Pearl River
|1
* 8 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 13 and May 18 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:
|Clarke
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Lafayette
|1
|Marion
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Newton
|1
|Pearl River
|2
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|189
|15
|40
|8
|Alcorn
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|53
|1
|8
|1
|Attala
|277
|14
|79
|13
|Benton
|15
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|142
|11
|17
|4
|Calhoun
|60
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|114
|10
|45
|8
|Chickasaw
|127
|12
|34
|8
|Choctaw
|33
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|58
|2
|2
|1
|Clarke
|135
|17
|17
|7
|Clay
|101
|3
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|108
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|284
|4
|0
|0
|Covington
|140
|1
|1
|0
|Desoto
|485
|6
|15
|2
|Forrest
|503
|37
|86
|26
|Franklin
|27
|2
|2
|1
|George
|20
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|8
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|78
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|88
|11
|9
|3
|Harrison
|237
|6
|3
|1
|Hinds
|904
|24
|78
|13
|Holmes
|370
|24
|77
|12
|Humphreys
|52
|7
|16
|5
|Itawamba
|86
|7
|35
|6
|Jackson
|296
|13
|40
|4
|Jasper
|146
|3
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|41
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|74
|2
|3
|1
|Jones
|506
|18
|56
|9
|Kemper
|132
|10
|28
|6
|Lafayette
|126
|4
|38
|1
|Lamar
|222
|5
|5
|2
|Lauderdale
|689
|56
|181
|37
|Lawrence
|97
|1
|1
|0
|Leake
|389
|10
|1
|0
|Lee
|113
|5
|14
|1
|Leflore
|246
|27
|80
|15
|Lincoln
|248
|21
|81
|16
|Lowndes
|166
|7
|18
|4
|Madison
|675
|21
|95
|12
|Marion
|110
|9
|14
|2
|Marshall
|71
|3
|2
|0
|Monroe
|249
|24
|92
|21
|Montgomery
|80
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|539
|33
|66
|18
|Newton
|231
|4
|3
|0
|Noxubee
|166
|6
|14
|3
|Oktibbeha
|144
|10
|36
|7
|Panola
|64
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|205
|30
|45
|10
|Perry
|49
|2
|0
|0
|Pike
|201
|11
|14
|6
|Pontotoc
|26
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|40
|3
|22
|3
|Quitman
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|358
|6
|5
|0
|Scott
|597
|10
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|91
|0
|4
|0
|Smith
|131
|10
|30
|7
|Stone
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|78
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|24
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|66
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|71
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|26
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|50
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|74
|5
|20
|4
|Walthall
|50
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|158
|7
|36
|5
|Washington
|159
|5
|7
|1
|Wayne
|133
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|63
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|102
|1
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|84
|5
|25
|5
|Yazoo
|221
|2
|10
|0
|Total
|13,731
|652
|1,727
|332
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.