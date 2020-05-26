273 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 13,731 total cases with 652 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 273 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 13,731 with 652 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Forrest 1 Holmes 1 Jones 3 Leflore 1 Lincoln 1 Neshoba 1 Pearl River 1

* 8 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 13 and May 18 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:

Clarke 1 Forrest 1 Lafayette 1 Marion 1 Neshoba 1 Newton 1 Pearl River 2

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 189 15 40 8 Alcorn 14 1 0 0 Amite 53 1 8 1 Attala 277 14 79 13 Benton 15 0 1 0 Bolivar 142 11 17 4 Calhoun 60 4 23 4 Carroll 114 10 45 8 Chickasaw 127 12 34 8 Choctaw 33 2 0 0 Claiborne 58 2 2 1 Clarke 135 17 17 7 Clay 101 3 0 0 Coahoma 108 3 0 0 Copiah 284 4 0 0 Covington 140 1 1 0 Desoto 485 6 15 2 Forrest 503 37 86 26 Franklin 27 2 2 1 George 20 1 0 0 Greene 8 1 0 0 Grenada 78 2 14 2 Hancock 88 11 9 3 Harrison 237 6 3 1 Hinds 904 24 78 13 Holmes 370 24 77 12 Humphreys 52 7 16 5 Itawamba 86 7 35 6 Jackson 296 13 40 4 Jasper 146 3 1 0 Jefferson 41 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 74 2 3 1 Jones 506 18 56 9 Kemper 132 10 28 6 Lafayette 126 4 38 1 Lamar 222 5 5 2 Lauderdale 689 56 181 37 Lawrence 97 1 1 0 Leake 389 10 1 0 Lee 113 5 14 1 Leflore 246 27 80 15 Lincoln 248 21 81 16 Lowndes 166 7 18 4 Madison 675 21 95 12 Marion 110 9 14 2 Marshall 71 3 2 0 Monroe 249 24 92 21 Montgomery 80 1 0 0 Neshoba 539 33 66 18 Newton 231 4 3 0 Noxubee 166 6 14 3 Oktibbeha 144 10 36 7 Panola 64 2 0 0 Pearl River 205 30 45 10 Perry 49 2 0 0 Pike 201 11 14 6 Pontotoc 26 3 3 1 Prentiss 40 3 22 3 Quitman 24 0 0 0 Rankin 358 6 5 0 Scott 597 10 13 2 Sharkey 7 0 0 0 Simpson 91 0 4 0 Smith 131 10 30 7 Stone 30 0 0 0 Sunflower 78 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 24 1 0 0 Tate 66 1 2 0 Tippah 71 11 0 0 Tishomingo 26 0 1 0 Tunica 50 3 12 2 Union 74 5 20 4 Walthall 50 0 0 0 Warren 158 7 36 5 Washington 159 5 7 1 Wayne 133 0 2 0 Webster 63 1 0 0 Wilkinson 85 9 5 2 Winston 102 1 0 0 Yalobusha 84 5 25 5 Yazoo 221 2 10 0 Total 13,731 652 1,727 332

