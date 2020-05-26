273 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 13,731 total cases with 652 deaths

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 273 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 13,731 with 652 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Forrest1
Holmes1
Jones3
Leflore1
Lincoln1
Neshoba1
Pearl River1

8 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 13 and May 18 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:

Clarke1
Forrest1
Lafayette1
Marion1
Neshoba1
Newton1
Pearl River2

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams18915408
Alcorn14100
Amite53181
Attala277147913
Benton15010
Bolivar14211174
Calhoun604234
Carroll11410458
Chickasaw12712348
Choctaw33200
Claiborne58221
Clarke13517177
Clay101300
Coahoma108300
Copiah284400
Covington140110
Desoto4856152
Forrest503378626
Franklin27221
George20100
Greene8100
Grenada782142
Hancock881193
Harrison237631
Hinds904247813
Holmes370247712
Humphreys527165
Itawamba867356
Jackson29613404
Jasper146310
Jefferson41000
Jefferson Davis74231
Jones50618569
Kemper13210286
Lafayette1264381
Lamar222552
Lauderdale6895618137
Lawrence97110
Leake3891010
Lee1135141
Leflore246278015
Lincoln248218116
Lowndes1667184
Madison675219512
Marion1109142
Marshall71320
Monroe249249221
Montgomery80100
Neshoba539336618
Newton231430
Noxubee1666143
Oktibbeha14410367
Panola64200
Pearl River205304510
Perry49200
Pike20111146
Pontotoc26331
Prentiss403223
Quitman24000
Rankin358650
Scott59710132
Sharkey7000
Simpson91040
Smith13110307
Stone30000
Sunflower78300
Tallahatchie24100
Tate66120
Tippah711100
Tishomingo26010
Tunica503122
Union745204
Walthall50000
Warren1587365
Washington159571
Wayne133020
Webster63100
Wilkinson85952
Winston102100
Yalobusha845255
Yazoo2212100
Total13,7316521,727332

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

