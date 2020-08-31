274 new coronavirus cases, 32 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 274 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-two additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 82,950 with 2,473 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Chickasaw 2 Harrison 1 Hinds 1 Jefferson Davis 1 Lafayette 1 Lee 1 Lowndes 1 Monroe 2 Newton 2 Tishomingo 1

* 19 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between July 8 and August 24, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Adams 1 Coahoma 1 Desoto 1 Forrest 1 Harrison 2 Itawamba 1 Lee 1 Montgomery 1 Neshoba 1 Newton 1 Pontotoc 1 Prentiss 1 Sunflower 3 Union 2 Washington 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 791 32 46 12 Alcorn 630 6 17 1 Amite 275 7 14 2 Attala 583 25 90 20 Benton 193 1 2 0 Bolivar 1492 49 77 13 Calhoun 470 10 23 4 Carroll 292 12 45 9 Chickasaw 592 22 43 12 Choctaw 155 4 0 0 Claiborne 440 16 43 9 Clarke 462 30 31 9 Clay 473 15 3 1 Coahoma 984 19 77 2 Copiah 1095 31 30 4 Covington 718 17 9 4 De Soto 4624 44 49 9 Forrest 2128 62 121 35 Franklin 175 3 3 1 George 685 13 5 2 Greene 295 14 35 6 Grenada 947 32 88 17 Hancock 495 20 8 4 Harrison 3300 57 149 18 Hinds 6531 140 360 59 Holmes 1041 54 98 20 Humphreys 336 14 20 6 Issaquena 97 3 0 0 Itawamba 557 17 51 9 Jackson 3005 60 74 7 Jasper 481 13 1 0 Jefferson 221 9 8 2 Jefferson Davis 303 9 3 1 Jones 2159 72 174 35 Kemper 270 15 38 9 Lafayette 1436 35 121 25 Lamar 1437 29 10 5 Lauderdale 1756 106 213 58 Lawrence 402 10 18 1 Leake 878 31 4 0 Lee 2177 56 146 28 Leflore 1235 75 185 45 Lincoln 971 51 129 30 Lowndes 1285 54 92 29 Madison 2971 83 230 41 Marion 781 26 48 6 Marshall 945 12 27 5 Monroe 1037 59 148 44 Montgomery 410 17 25 7 Neshoba 1430 100 109 37 Newton 665 17 14 4 Noxubee 519 14 17 4 Oktibbeha 1439 46 185 29 Panola 1294 23 13 2 Pearl River 751 48 66 19 Perry 294 9 0 0 Pike 1132 45 74 19 Pontotoc 1059 12 6 1 Prentiss 624 13 46 3 Quitman 322 3 0 0 Rankin 2850 63 131 17 Scott 1093 22 15 3 Sharkey 251 8 42 7 Simpson 938 39 100 20 Smith 467 13 54 8 Stone 316 10 28 3 Sunflower 1260 39 50 10 Tallahatchie 630 13 9 2 Tate 856 32 32 12 Tippah 548 15 2 0 Tishomingo 556 29 93 21 Tunica 450 12 12 2 Union 881 23 41 11 Walthall 564 24 67 13 Warren 1314 46 109 22 Washington 1989 61 82 20 Wayne 847 21 58 10 Webster 304 13 52 11 Wilkinson 277 17 8 4 Winston 695 19 40 11 Yalobusha 365 12 35 7 Yazoo 954 21 29 4 Total 82,950 2,473 4,850 1,002

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

