274 new coronavirus cases, 32 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 274 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-two additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 82,950 with 2,473 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Chickasaw2
Harrison1
Hinds1
Jefferson Davis1
Lafayette1
Lee1
Lowndes1
Monroe2
Newton2
Tishomingo1

19 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between July 8 and August 24, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Coahoma1
Desoto1
Forrest1
Harrison2
Itawamba1
Lee1
Montgomery1
Neshoba1
Newton1
Pontotoc1
Prentiss1
Sunflower3
Union2
Washington1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams791324612
Alcorn6306171
Amite2757142
Attala583259020
Benton193120
Bolivar1492497713
Calhoun47010234
Carroll29212459
Chickasaw592224312
Choctaw155400
Claiborne44016439
Clarke46230319
Clay4731531
Coahoma98419772
Copiah109531304
Covington7181794
De Soto462444499
Forrest21286212135
Franklin175331
George6851352
Greene29514356
Grenada947328817
Hancock4952084
Harrison33005714918
Hinds653114036059
Holmes1041549820
Humphreys33614206
Issaquena97300
Itawamba55717519
Jackson300560747
Jasper4811310
Jefferson221982
Jefferson Davis303931
Jones21597217435
Kemper27015389
Lafayette14363512125
Lamar143729105
Lauderdale175610621358
Lawrence40210181
Leake8783140
Lee21775614628
Leflore12357518545
Lincoln9715112930
Lowndes1285549229
Madison29718323041
Marion78126486
Marshall94512275
Monroe10375914844
Montgomery41017257
Neshoba143010010937
Newton66517144
Noxubee51914174
Oktibbeha14394618529
Panola129423132
Pearl River751486619
Perry294900
Pike1132457419
Pontotoc10591261
Prentiss62413463
Quitman322300
Rankin28506313117
Scott109322153
Sharkey2518427
Simpson9383910020
Smith46713548
Stone31610283
Sunflower1260395010
Tallahatchie6301392
Tate856323212
Tippah5481520
Tishomingo556299321
Tunica45012122
Union881234111
Walthall564246713
Warren13144610922
Washington1989618220
Wayne847215810
Webster304135211
Wilkinson2771784
Winston695194011
Yalobusha36512357
Yazoo95421294
Total82,9502,4734,8501,002

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

