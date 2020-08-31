274 new coronavirus cases, 32 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 274 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-two additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 82,950 with 2,473 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Chickasaw
|2
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|1
|Lafayette
|1
|Lee
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Newton
|2
|Tishomingo
|1
* 19 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between July 8 and August 24, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Coahoma
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Harrison
|2
|Itawamba
|1
|Lee
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Newton
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Sunflower
|3
|Union
|2
|Washington
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|791
|32
|46
|12
|Alcorn
|630
|6
|17
|1
|Amite
|275
|7
|14
|2
|Attala
|583
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|193
|1
|2
|0
|Bolivar
|1492
|49
|77
|13
|Calhoun
|470
|10
|23
|4
|Carroll
|292
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|592
|22
|43
|12
|Choctaw
|155
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|440
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|462
|30
|31
|9
|Clay
|473
|15
|3
|1
|Coahoma
|984
|19
|77
|2
|Copiah
|1095
|31
|30
|4
|Covington
|718
|17
|9
|4
|De Soto
|4624
|44
|49
|9
|Forrest
|2128
|62
|121
|35
|Franklin
|175
|3
|3
|1
|George
|685
|13
|5
|2
|Greene
|295
|14
|35
|6
|Grenada
|947
|32
|88
|17
|Hancock
|495
|20
|8
|4
|Harrison
|3300
|57
|149
|18
|Hinds
|6531
|140
|360
|59
|Holmes
|1041
|54
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|336
|14
|20
|6
|Issaquena
|97
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|557
|17
|51
|9
|Jackson
|3005
|60
|74
|7
|Jasper
|481
|13
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|221
|9
|8
|2
|Jefferson Davis
|303
|9
|3
|1
|Jones
|2159
|72
|174
|35
|Kemper
|270
|15
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|1436
|35
|121
|25
|Lamar
|1437
|29
|10
|5
|Lauderdale
|1756
|106
|213
|58
|Lawrence
|402
|10
|18
|1
|Leake
|878
|31
|4
|0
|Lee
|2177
|56
|146
|28
|Leflore
|1235
|75
|185
|45
|Lincoln
|971
|51
|129
|30
|Lowndes
|1285
|54
|92
|29
|Madison
|2971
|83
|230
|41
|Marion
|781
|26
|48
|6
|Marshall
|945
|12
|27
|5
|Monroe
|1037
|59
|148
|44
|Montgomery
|410
|17
|25
|7
|Neshoba
|1430
|100
|109
|37
|Newton
|665
|17
|14
|4
|Noxubee
|519
|14
|17
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1439
|46
|185
|29
|Panola
|1294
|23
|13
|2
|Pearl River
|751
|48
|66
|19
|Perry
|294
|9
|0
|0
|Pike
|1132
|45
|74
|19
|Pontotoc
|1059
|12
|6
|1
|Prentiss
|624
|13
|46
|3
|Quitman
|322
|3
|0
|0
|Rankin
|2850
|63
|131
|17
|Scott
|1093
|22
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|251
|8
|42
|7
|Simpson
|938
|39
|100
|20
|Smith
|467
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|316
|10
|28
|3
|Sunflower
|1260
|39
|50
|10
|Tallahatchie
|630
|13
|9
|2
|Tate
|856
|32
|32
|12
|Tippah
|548
|15
|2
|0
|Tishomingo
|556
|29
|93
|21
|Tunica
|450
|12
|12
|2
|Union
|881
|23
|41
|11
|Walthall
|564
|24
|67
|13
|Warren
|1314
|46
|109
|22
|Washington
|1989
|61
|82
|20
|Wayne
|847
|21
|58
|10
|Webster
|304
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|277
|17
|8
|4
|Winston
|695
|19
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|365
|12
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|954
|21
|29
|4
|Total
|82,950
|2,473
|4,850
|1,002
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- MDOT suspending work for Labor Day travel
- Jackson Public Schools’ JROTC program earns top marks
- UD student dies in Trotwood bicycle accident over the weekend
- Full moon that happens only once every 3 years to brighten sky this week
- The Last Paddle: Yoopers canoeing entire Mississippi River to finish journey Monday