275 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 275 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 308,111 with 7,122 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2460828316
Alcorn29856513020
Amite120341559
Attala21347317536
Benton974254610
Bolivar477312923231
Calhoun164131366
Carroll1209265110
Chickasaw2050576015
Choctaw7361710
Claiborne101330459
Clarke17757612331
Clay182954385
Coahoma28997812912
Copiah2936658311
Covington25488013739
De Soto2085224811324
Forrest752914722751
Franklin82223404
George238247598
Greene129533526
Grenada25578415532
Hancock3731856914
Harrison1753030248568
Hinds19923411805132
Holmes18697210420
Humphreys94332349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29747713423
Jackson1313024324035
Jasper219748432
Jefferson64828417
Jefferson Davis10543291
Jones829916022042
Kemper95628449
Lafayette605011718755
Lamar6119845413
Lauderdale7211237443100
Lawrence126423272
Leake2613738815
Lee987617022241
Leflore346912423652
Lincoln387510919740
Lowndes627814425663
Madison992221036869
Marion26617915824
Marshall42781006415
Monroe406213219055
Montgomery125642549
Neshoba399717620359
Newton2453618715
Noxubee126333356
Oktibbeha45629722236
Panola445510310415
Pearl River442914118837
Perry125138218
Pike319110513535
Pontotoc4171728612
Prentiss2761599915
Quitman7891600
Rankin1334427639261
Scott31097211518
Sharkey49717438
Simpson28878615720
Smith159034668
Stone1794318514
Sunflower33028912220
Tallahatchie175840507
Tate3230828019
Tippah28506811913
Tishomingo22246710227
Tunica102725182
Union40427513123
Walthall1306436913
Warren428911817037
Washington528413319139
Wayne2614416911
Webster1137326112
Wilkinson64928255
Winston22598113039
Yalobusha1595368222
Yazoo30446814018
Total308,1117,12210,4391,974

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

