275 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 275 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 308,111 with 7,122 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2460
|82
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|2985
|65
|130
|20
|Amite
|1203
|41
|55
|9
|Attala
|2134
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|974
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4773
|129
|232
|31
|Calhoun
|1641
|31
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1209
|26
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2050
|57
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|736
|17
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|1013
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1775
|76
|123
|31
|Clay
|1829
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2899
|78
|129
|12
|Copiah
|2936
|65
|83
|11
|Covington
|2548
|80
|137
|39
|De Soto
|20852
|248
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7529
|147
|227
|51
|Franklin
|822
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2382
|47
|59
|8
|Greene
|1295
|33
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2557
|84
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3731
|85
|69
|14
|Harrison
|17530
|302
|485
|68
|Hinds
|19923
|411
|805
|132
|Holmes
|1869
|72
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|943
|32
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|168
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2974
|77
|134
|23
|Jackson
|13130
|243
|240
|35
|Jasper
|2197
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|648
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1054
|32
|9
|1
|Jones
|8299
|160
|220
|42
|Kemper
|956
|28
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6050
|117
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6119
|84
|54
|13
|Lauderdale
|7211
|237
|443
|100
|Lawrence
|1264
|23
|27
|2
|Leake
|2613
|73
|88
|15
|Lee
|9876
|170
|222
|41
|Leflore
|3469
|124
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|3875
|109
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6278
|144
|256
|63
|Madison
|9922
|210
|368
|69
|Marion
|2661
|79
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4278
|100
|64
|15
|Monroe
|4062
|132
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1256
|42
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3997
|176
|203
|59
|Newton
|2453
|61
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1263
|33
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4562
|97
|222
|36
|Panola
|4455
|103
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4429
|141
|188
|37
|Perry
|1251
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3191
|105
|135
|35
|Pontotoc
|4171
|72
|86
|12
|Prentiss
|2761
|59
|99
|15
|Quitman
|789
|16
|0
|0
|Rankin
|13344
|276
|392
|61
|Scott
|3109
|72
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|497
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2887
|86
|157
|20
|Smith
|1590
|34
|66
|8
|Stone
|1794
|31
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3302
|89
|122
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1758
|40
|50
|7
|Tate
|3230
|82
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2850
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2224
|67
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1027
|25
|18
|2
|Union
|4042
|75
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1306
|43
|69
|13
|Warren
|4289
|118
|170
|37
|Washington
|5284
|133
|191
|39
|Wayne
|2614
|41
|69
|11
|Webster
|1137
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|649
|28
|25
|5
|Winston
|2259
|81
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1595
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3044
|68
|140
|18
|Total
|308,111
|7,122
|10,439
|1,974
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.