275 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 275 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 308,111 with 7,122 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2460 82 83 16 Alcorn 2985 65 130 20 Amite 1203 41 55 9 Attala 2134 73 175 36 Benton 974 25 46 10 Bolivar 4773 129 232 31 Calhoun 1641 31 36 6 Carroll 1209 26 51 10 Chickasaw 2050 57 60 15 Choctaw 736 17 1 0 Claiborne 1013 30 45 9 Clarke 1775 76 123 31 Clay 1829 54 38 5 Coahoma 2899 78 129 12 Copiah 2936 65 83 11 Covington 2548 80 137 39 De Soto 20852 248 113 24 Forrest 7529 147 227 51 Franklin 822 23 40 4 George 2382 47 59 8 Greene 1295 33 52 6 Grenada 2557 84 155 32 Hancock 3731 85 69 14 Harrison 17530 302 485 68 Hinds 19923 411 805 132 Holmes 1869 72 104 20 Humphreys 943 32 34 9 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2974 77 134 23 Jackson 13130 243 240 35 Jasper 2197 48 43 2 Jefferson 648 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1054 32 9 1 Jones 8299 160 220 42 Kemper 956 28 44 9 Lafayette 6050 117 187 55 Lamar 6119 84 54 13 Lauderdale 7211 237 443 100 Lawrence 1264 23 27 2 Leake 2613 73 88 15 Lee 9876 170 222 41 Leflore 3469 124 236 52 Lincoln 3875 109 197 40 Lowndes 6278 144 256 63 Madison 9922 210 368 69 Marion 2661 79 158 24 Marshall 4278 100 64 15 Monroe 4062 132 190 55 Montgomery 1256 42 54 9 Neshoba 3997 176 203 59 Newton 2453 61 87 15 Noxubee 1263 33 35 6 Oktibbeha 4562 97 222 36 Panola 4455 103 104 15 Pearl River 4429 141 188 37 Perry 1251 38 21 8 Pike 3191 105 135 35 Pontotoc 4171 72 86 12 Prentiss 2761 59 99 15 Quitman 789 16 0 0 Rankin 13344 276 392 61 Scott 3109 72 115 18 Sharkey 497 17 43 8 Simpson 2887 86 157 20 Smith 1590 34 66 8 Stone 1794 31 85 14 Sunflower 3302 89 122 20 Tallahatchie 1758 40 50 7 Tate 3230 82 80 19 Tippah 2850 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2224 67 102 27 Tunica 1027 25 18 2 Union 4042 75 131 23 Walthall 1306 43 69 13 Warren 4289 118 170 37 Washington 5284 133 191 39 Wayne 2614 41 69 11 Webster 1137 32 61 12 Wilkinson 649 28 25 5 Winston 2259 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1595 36 82 22 Yazoo 3044 68 140 18 Total 308,111 7,122 10,439 1,974

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

