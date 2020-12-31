2,756 new coronavirus cases, 40 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,756 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 40 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 215,811 with 4,787 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-eight deaths occurred between December 7 and December 30 in the counties below.

County Total Amite 1 Attala 5 Calhoun 1 Desoto 2 Forrest 3 Franklin 1 Hancock 1 Harrison 1 Hinds 2 Jackson 2 Lafayette 2 Leflore 1 Madison 3 Neshoba 1 Oktibbeha 1 PearlRiver 1 Pike 1 Pontotoc 1 Rankin 2 Simpson 1 Tallahatchie 1 Union 1 Winston 2 Yalobusha 1

Two COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 22 and December 26, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Madison 1 Tishomingo 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1801 58 72 15 Alcorn 2210 40 120 18 Amite 859 23 54 7 Attala 1728 51 166 32 Benton 675 21 45 10 Bolivar 3418 95 223 30 Calhoun 1175 17 25 4 Carroll 932 18 46 9 Chickasaw 1594 37 51 15 Choctaw 518 10 1 0 Claiborne 708 20 43 9 Clarke 1202 58 108 28 Clay 1329 30 20 3 Coahoma 1955 52 127 11 Copiah 2182 45 73 9 Covington 1843 67 133 39 De Soto 14714 139 107 20 Forrest 5232 101 215 44 Franklin 586 9 40 1 George 1732 35 48 7 Greene 988 25 52 6 Grenada 1962 62 146 31 Hancock 2033 55 70 14 Harrison 10680 157 470 57 Hinds 13966 265 690 101 Holmes 1592 65 103 20 Humphreys 726 22 33 8 Issaquena 152 4 0 0 Itawamba 2279 51 123 22 Jackson 8771 158 215 26 Jasper 1435 25 35 1 Jefferson 466 14 22 3 Jefferson Davis 762 24 8 1 Jones 5236 97 206 39 Kemper 655 19 44 9 Lafayette 4250 83 185 49 Lamar 4106 60 47 13 Lauderdale 4941 171 378 88 Lawrence 918 16 27 2 Leake 2049 51 81 9 Lee 7668 118 206 40 Leflore 2649 101 221 48 Lincoln 2551 79 169 36 Lowndes 4394 92 198 41 Madison 7194 136 330 60 Marion 1757 63 155 22 Marshall 2915 63 62 15 Monroe 3007 89 179 53 Montgomery 984 31 54 9 Neshoba 3006 141 191 55 Newton 1615 33 83 11 Noxubee 932 20 31 4 Oktibbeha 3409 74 205 34 Panola 3202 70 103 13 Pearl River 2581 81 155 31 Perry 878 30 20 7 Pike 2210 71 108 32 Pontotoc 3171 42 21 3 Prentiss 2101 42 99 15 Quitman 600 7 0 0 Rankin 8793 165 329 48 Scott 2131 40 37 4 Sharkey 387 17 43 8 Simpson 2042 63 152 19 Smith 1021 20 55 8 Stone 1173 18 78 9 Sunflower 2408 61 90 15 Tallahatchie 1228 32 43 7 Tate 2391 56 80 19 Tippah 1993 40 80 5 Tishomingo 1583 53 101 27 Tunica 758 19 15 2 Union 2809 42 105 16 Walthall 1002 34 67 13 Warren 2743 78 164 37 Washington 4259 116 187 39 Wayne 1671 27 68 11 Webster 760 18 57 11 Wilkinson 532 23 24 5 Winston 1834 50 105 28 Yalobusha 995 32 81 22 Yazoo 2114 50 138 17 Total 215,811 4,787 9,341 1,709

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

