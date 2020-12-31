2,756 new coronavirus cases, 40 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,756 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 40 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 215,811 with 4,787 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-eight deaths occurred between December 7 and December 30 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Amite1
Attala5
Calhoun1
Desoto2
Forrest3
Franklin1
Hancock1
Harrison1
Hinds2
Jackson2
Lafayette2
Leflore1
Madison3
Neshoba1
Oktibbeha1
PearlRiver1
Pike1
Pontotoc1
Rankin2
Simpson1
Tallahatchie1
Union1
Winston2
Yalobusha1

Two COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 22 and December 26, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Madison1
Tishomingo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1801587215
Alcorn22104012018
Amite85923547
Attala17285116632
Benton675214510
Bolivar34189522330
Calhoun117517254
Carroll93218469
Chickasaw1594375115
Choctaw5181010
Claiborne70820439
Clarke12025810828
Clay132930203
Coahoma19555212711
Copiah218245739
Covington18436713339
De Soto1471413910720
Forrest523210121544
Franklin5869401
George173235487
Greene98825526
Grenada19626214631
Hancock2033557014
Harrison1068015747057
Hinds13966265690101
Holmes15926510320
Humphreys72622338
Issaquena152400
Itawamba22795112322
Jackson877115821526
Jasper143525351
Jefferson46614223
Jefferson Davis7622481
Jones52369720639
Kemper65519449
Lafayette42508318549
Lamar4106604713
Lauderdale494117137888
Lawrence91816272
Leake204951819
Lee766811820640
Leflore264910122148
Lincoln25517916936
Lowndes43949219841
Madison719413633060
Marion17576315522
Marshall2915636215
Monroe30078917953
Montgomery98431549
Neshoba300614119155
Newton1615338311
Noxubee93220314
Oktibbeha34097420534
Panola32027010313
Pearl River25818115531
Perry87830207
Pike22107110832
Pontotoc317142213
Prentiss2101429915
Quitman600700
Rankin879316532948
Scott213140374
Sharkey38717438
Simpson20426315219
Smith102120558
Stone117318789
Sunflower2408619015
Tallahatchie122832437
Tate2391568019
Tippah199340805
Tishomingo15835310127
Tunica75819152
Union28094210516
Walthall1002346713
Warren27437816437
Washington425911618739
Wayne1671276811
Webster760185711
Wilkinson53223245
Winston18345010528
Yalobusha995328122
Yazoo21145013817
Total215,8114,7879,3411,709

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

