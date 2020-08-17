276 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 276 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 72,412 with 2,095 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total George 1 Hancock 1 Harrison 1 Jefferson Davis 1 Lamar 2 Marion 1 Oktibbeha 1 Pearl River 1

* 2 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 26 and July 27, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

County Total Hinds 1 Tunica 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 669 28 46 12 Alcorn 457 5 10 1 Amite 249 6 14 2 Attala 551 25 90 20 Benton 167 1 2 0 Bolivar 1224 40 71 11 Calhoun 435 9 23 4 Carroll 268 11 45 9 Chickasaw 513 19 36 11 Choctaw 141 4 0 0 Claiborne 414 14 43 9 Clarke 372 28 31 9 Clay 420 14 2 1 Coahoma 830 13 73 2 Copiah 987 30 30 4 Covington 666 16 7 3 De Soto 3913 34 45 7 Forrest 1924 57 104 32 Franklin 153 2 3 1 George 639 10 5 2 Greene 276 13 35 6 Grenada 870 27 80 15 Hancock 432 16 8 4 Harrison 2804 38 148 15 Hinds 5917 129 302 56 Holmes 957 50 97 20 Humphreys 313 12 20 6 Issaquena 28 2 0 0 Itawamba 427 10 46 8 Jackson 2482 47 74 7 Jasper 432 11 1 0 Jefferson 198 8 8 2 Jefferson Davis 255 7 3 1 Jones 2002 65 173 35 Kemper 251 14 38 9 Lafayette 1072 21 91 16 Lamar 1297 22 8 3 Lauderdale 1497 98 212 57 Lawrence 342 8 17 1 Leake 813 27 4 0 Lee 1737 43 99 20 Leflore 998 70 184 44 Lincoln 879 45 124 28 Lowndes 1140 42 90 26 Madison 2556 74 214 37 Marion 713 22 47 6 Marshall 770 10 18 2 Monroe 883 55 147 44 Montgomery 369 10 5 3 Neshoba 1328 96 109 36 Newton 588 12 10 1 Noxubee 486 12 17 4 Oktibbeha 1183 42 179 28 Panola 1143 18 9 1 Pearl River 613 42 58 17 Perry 262 8 0 0 Pike 984 38 73 19 Pontotoc 892 9 6 1 Prentiss 498 11 30 3 Quitman 279 1 0 0 Rankin 2437 42 115 11 Scott 1033 21 15 3 Sharkey 219 7 42 6 Simpson 861 36 93 17 Smith 422 13 54 8 Stone 256 6 23 2 Sunflower 1116 29 29 7 Tallahatchie 568 11 9 2 Tate 774 30 33 12 Tippah 443 14 1 0 Tishomingo 476 12 36 5 Tunica 381 9 12 2 Union 772 19 38 11 Walthall 525 22 65 11 Warren 1182 37 99 18 Washington 1818 46 62 15 Wayne 810 21 58 10 Webster 257 13 52 11 Wilkinson 234 14 8 4 Winston 653 18 40 11 Yalobusha 326 10 35 7 Yazoo 891 14 28 3 Total 72,412 2,095 4,411 897

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

