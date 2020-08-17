276 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 276 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 72,412 with 2,095 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|George
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|1
|Lamar
|2
|Marion
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Pearl River
|1
* 2 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 26 and July 27, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:
|County
|Total
|Hinds
|1
|Tunica
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|669
|28
|46
|12
|Alcorn
|457
|5
|10
|1
|Amite
|249
|6
|14
|2
|Attala
|551
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|167
|1
|2
|0
|Bolivar
|1224
|40
|71
|11
|Calhoun
|435
|9
|23
|4
|Carroll
|268
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|513
|19
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|141
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|414
|14
|43
|9
|Clarke
|372
|28
|31
|9
|Clay
|420
|14
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|830
|13
|73
|2
|Copiah
|987
|30
|30
|4
|Covington
|666
|16
|7
|3
|De Soto
|3913
|34
|45
|7
|Forrest
|1924
|57
|104
|32
|Franklin
|153
|2
|3
|1
|George
|639
|10
|5
|2
|Greene
|276
|13
|35
|6
|Grenada
|870
|27
|80
|15
|Hancock
|432
|16
|8
|4
|Harrison
|2804
|38
|148
|15
|Hinds
|5917
|129
|302
|56
|Holmes
|957
|50
|97
|20
|Humphreys
|313
|12
|20
|6
|Issaquena
|28
|2
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|427
|10
|46
|8
|Jackson
|2482
|47
|74
|7
|Jasper
|432
|11
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|198
|8
|8
|2
|Jefferson Davis
|255
|7
|3
|1
|Jones
|2002
|65
|173
|35
|Kemper
|251
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|1072
|21
|91
|16
|Lamar
|1297
|22
|8
|3
|Lauderdale
|1497
|98
|212
|57
|Lawrence
|342
|8
|17
|1
|Leake
|813
|27
|4
|0
|Lee
|1737
|43
|99
|20
|Leflore
|998
|70
|184
|44
|Lincoln
|879
|45
|124
|28
|Lowndes
|1140
|42
|90
|26
|Madison
|2556
|74
|214
|37
|Marion
|713
|22
|47
|6
|Marshall
|770
|10
|18
|2
|Monroe
|883
|55
|147
|44
|Montgomery
|369
|10
|5
|3
|Neshoba
|1328
|96
|109
|36
|Newton
|588
|12
|10
|1
|Noxubee
|486
|12
|17
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1183
|42
|179
|28
|Panola
|1143
|18
|9
|1
|Pearl River
|613
|42
|58
|17
|Perry
|262
|8
|0
|0
|Pike
|984
|38
|73
|19
|Pontotoc
|892
|9
|6
|1
|Prentiss
|498
|11
|30
|3
|Quitman
|279
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|2437
|42
|115
|11
|Scott
|1033
|21
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|219
|7
|42
|6
|Simpson
|861
|36
|93
|17
|Smith
|422
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|256
|6
|23
|2
|Sunflower
|1116
|29
|29
|7
|Tallahatchie
|568
|11
|9
|2
|Tate
|774
|30
|33
|12
|Tippah
|443
|14
|1
|0
|Tishomingo
|476
|12
|36
|5
|Tunica
|381
|9
|12
|2
|Union
|772
|19
|38
|11
|Walthall
|525
|22
|65
|11
|Warren
|1182
|37
|99
|18
|Washington
|1818
|46
|62
|15
|Wayne
|810
|21
|58
|10
|Webster
|257
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|234
|14
|8
|4
|Winston
|653
|18
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|326
|10
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|891
|14
|28
|3
|Total
|72,412
|2,095
|4,411
|897
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
