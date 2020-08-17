Coronavirus Information

276 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 276 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 72,412 with 2,095 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
George1
Hancock1
Harrison1
Jefferson Davis1
Lamar2
Marion1
Oktibbeha1
Pearl River1

2 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 26 and July 27, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

CountyTotal
Hinds1
Tunica1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams669284612
Alcorn4575101
Amite2496142
Attala551259020
Benton167120
Bolivar1224407111
Calhoun4359234
Carroll26811459
Chickasaw513193611
Choctaw141400
Claiborne41414439
Clarke37228319
Clay4201421
Coahoma83013732
Copiah98730304
Covington6661673
De Soto391334457
Forrest19245710432
Franklin153231
George6391052
Greene27613356
Grenada870278015
Hancock4321684
Harrison28043814815
Hinds591712930256
Holmes957509720
Humphreys31312206
Issaquena28200
Itawamba42710468
Jackson248247747
Jasper4321110
Jefferson198882
Jefferson Davis255731
Jones20026517335
Kemper25114389
Lafayette1072219116
Lamar12972283
Lauderdale14979821257
Lawrence3428171
Leake8132740
Lee1737439920
Leflore9987018444
Lincoln8794512428
Lowndes1140429026
Madison25567421437
Marion71322476
Marshall77010182
Monroe8835514744
Montgomery3691053
Neshoba13289610936
Newton58812101
Noxubee48612174
Oktibbeha11834217928
Panola11431891
Pearl River613425817
Perry262800
Pike984387319
Pontotoc892961
Prentiss49811303
Quitman279100
Rankin24374211511
Scott103321153
Sharkey2197426
Simpson861369317
Smith42213548
Stone2566232
Sunflower111629297
Tallahatchie5681192
Tate774303312
Tippah4431410
Tishomingo47612365
Tunica3819122
Union772193811
Walthall525226511
Warren1182379918
Washington1818466215
Wayne810215810
Webster257135211
Wilkinson2341484
Winston653184011
Yalobusha32610357
Yazoo89114283
Total72,4122,0954,411897

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

