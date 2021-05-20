276 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 276 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 316,167 with 7,278 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams295182
Alcorn314971
Amite124142
Attala214673
Benton101425
Bolivar4809132
Calhoun171632
Carroll121929
Chickasaw208959
Choctaw77218
Claiborne102530
Clarke178680
Clay185954
Coahoma296979
Copiah298365
Covington261581
De Soto21960260
Forrest7727152
Franklin84323
George249748
Greene130733
Grenada262187
Hancock381687
Harrison18030311
Hinds20419416
Holmes189274
Humphreys97033
Issaquena1696
Itawamba302477
Jackson13490248
Jasper221248
Jefferson65728
Jefferson Davis107333
Jones8396163
Kemper95928
Lafayette6228119
Lamar626486
Lauderdale7213240
Lawrence130424
Leake269674
Lee9994175
Leflore3501125
Lincoln3984111
Lowndes6422148
Madison10148218
Marion270180
Marshall4540104
Monroe4127134
Montgomery127542
Neshoba4047178
Newton247262
Noxubee126934
Oktibbeha463898
Panola4616108
Pearl River4538146
Perry126338
Pike3337106
Pontotoc422173
Prentiss280760
Quitman81416
Rankin13694278
Scott317274
Sharkey50317
Simpson295889
Smith163134
Stone183433
Sunflower337391
Tallahatchie179141
Tate338584
Tippah289668
Tishomingo228267
Tunica106426
Union412076
Walthall134445
Warren4408121
Washington5368134
Wayne263542
Webster114632
Wilkinson68031
Winston228281
Yalobusha165838
Yazoo311970
Total316,1677,278

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories