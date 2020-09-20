277 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 277 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with one additional death.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 93,364 with 2,810 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

1 COVID-19 related death occurred on September 10, identified by death certificate report.

County Total Perry 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Monday.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

