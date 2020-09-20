277 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 277 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with one additional death.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 93,364 with 2,810 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

1 COVID-19 related death occurred on September 10, identified by death certificate report.

CountyTotal
Perry1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Monday.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams91936
Alcorn77311
Amite31110
Attala64125
Benton2191
Bolivar179465
Calhoun50612
Carroll31212
Chickasaw65524
Choctaw1795
Claiborne45216
Clarke53539
Clay57817
Coahoma112327
Copiah116233
Covington80522
De Soto541155
Forrest239070
Franklin1893
George74913
Greene34517
Grenada106135
Hancock56121
Harrison373272
Hinds6974155
Holmes109258
Humphreys37315
Issaquena1033
Itawamba76221
Jackson338867
Jasper55415
Jefferson2429
Jefferson Davis32511
Jones242078
Kemper28615
Lafayette208439
Lamar163134
Lauderdale1999124
Lawrence42512
Leake93937
Lee260667
Leflore136980
Lincoln106753
Lowndes139957
Madison320886
Marion84133
Marshall107615
Monroe118865
Montgomery45520
Neshoba1536103
Newton75723
Noxubee54315
Oktibbeha175050
Panola144027
Pearl River86550
Perry40718
Pike121248
Pontotoc123416
Prentiss81117
Quitman3745
Rankin319075
Scott116425
Sharkey26312
Simpson101143
Smith52314
Stone35511
Sunflower141744
Tallahatchie75418
Tate95137
Tippah64216
Tishomingo65837
Tunica47913
Union97824
Walthall59325
Warren138150
Washington217971
Wayne87721
Webster33113
Wilkinson30217
Winston72419
Yalobusha41714
Yazoo103829
Total93,3642,810

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

