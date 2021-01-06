2,791 new coronavirus cases, 38 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,791 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 38 additional deaths
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 228,235 with 5,013 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-four deaths occurred between December 19, 2020 and January 5, 2021 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Alcorn
|1
|Claiborne
|1
|Desoto
|3
|Forrest
|1
|Franklin
|2
|Harrison
|4
|Hinds
|1
|Lawrence
|1
|Leake
|1
|Lee
|2
|Leflore
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|2
|Pearl River
|2
|Pike
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Rankin
|3
|Sunflower
|1
|Tippah
|1
|Tishomingo
|1
|Yazoo
|1
Four COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 4 and December 31, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Chickasaw
|1
|Union
|2
|Warren
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1868
|63
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2340
|45
|124
|19
|Amite
|903
|23
|54
|7
|Attala
|1825
|52
|169
|33
|Benton
|721
|21
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3595
|96
|223
|30
|Calhoun
|1239
|18
|25
|4
|Carroll
|964
|18
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1693
|38
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|552
|11
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|749
|22
|44
|9
|Clarke
|1251
|59
|108
|29
|Clay
|1430
|30
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|2044
|52
|127
|11
|Copiah
|2253
|47
|74
|9
|Covington
|1958
|68
|134
|39
|De Soto
|15586
|148
|110
|22
|Forrest
|5513
|106
|222
|46
|Franklin
|620
|11
|40
|2
|George
|1783
|37
|48
|7
|Greene
|1019
|27
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2041
|65
|153
|32
|Hancock
|2204
|56
|70
|14
|Harrison
|11518
|168
|473
|58
|Hinds
|14652
|291
|731
|108
|Holmes
|1622
|67
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|763
|22
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|152
|5
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2441
|51
|124
|22
|Jackson
|9189
|164
|215
|27
|Jasper
|1533
|30
|35
|2
|Jefferson
|487
|16
|22
|4
|Jefferson Davis
|796
|24
|8
|1
|Jones
|5523
|98
|213
|39
|Kemper
|705
|19
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|4456
|86
|186
|51
|Lamar
|4393
|61
|51
|13
|Lauderdale
|5217
|171
|390
|88
|Lawrence
|945
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2145
|60
|81
|12
|Lee
|8161
|125
|210
|41
|Leflore
|2788
|103
|231
|49
|Lincoln
|2721
|81
|170
|36
|Lowndes
|4761
|97
|209
|43
|Madison
|7551
|146
|345
|64
|Marion
|1840
|68
|156
|22
|Marshall
|3068
|63
|62
|15
|Monroe
|3241
|91
|179
|53
|Montgomery
|1027
|31
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3109
|144
|191
|55
|Newton
|1701
|40
|83
|14
|Noxubee
|1018
|20
|32
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3618
|78
|207
|34
|Panola
|3355
|71
|103
|13
|Pearl River
|2821
|87
|157
|31
|Perry
|928
|31
|21
|7
|Pike
|2344
|73
|118
|33
|Pontotoc
|3321
|45
|33
|3
|Prentiss
|2249
|45
|99
|15
|Quitman
|624
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|9361
|178
|332
|51
|Scott
|2228
|41
|37
|4
|Sharkey
|403
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2161
|66
|152
|19
|Smith
|1090
|20
|55
|8
|Stone
|1259
|18
|78
|9
|Sunflower
|2539
|63
|105
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1278
|33
|43
|7
|Tate
|2496
|56
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2088
|42
|80
|5
|Tishomingo
|1644
|54
|101
|27
|Tunica
|783
|19
|18
|2
|Union
|3078
|48
|114
|17
|Walthall
|1046
|35
|67
|13
|Warren
|2997
|81
|164
|37
|Washington
|4526
|119
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1786
|27
|69
|11
|Webster
|842
|21
|57
|11
|Wilkinson
|542
|24
|24
|5
|Winston
|1899
|58
|105
|31
|Yalobusha
|1065
|33
|81
|22
|Yazoo
|2190
|51
|139
|18
|Total
|228,235
|5,013
|9,541
|1,754
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- For first time in 5 years, US gas mileage down, emissions up
- WATCH: Mitt Romney heckled with chants of ‘traitor’ amid flight to DC
- ACLU of Mississippi: Public officials’ social media blocks violate First Amendment
- Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general
- Former Sumrall alderman charged with two counts of sexual battery