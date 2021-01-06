2,791 new coronavirus cases, 38 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,791 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 38 additional deaths

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 228,235 with 5,013 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-four deaths occurred between December 19, 2020 and January 5, 2021 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Alcorn1
Claiborne1
Desoto3
Forrest1
Franklin2
Harrison4
Hinds1
Lawrence1
Leake1
Lee2
Leflore1
Lincoln1
Madison1
Marion2
Pearl River2
Pike1
Pontotoc1
Rankin3
Sunflower1
Tippah1
Tishomingo1
Yazoo1

Four COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 4 and December 31, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Chickasaw1
Union2
Warren1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1868637215
Alcorn23404512419
Amite90323547
Attala18255216933
Benton721214510
Bolivar35959622330
Calhoun123918254
Carroll96418469
Chickasaw1693385315
Choctaw5521110
Claiborne74922449
Clarke12515910829
Clay143030203
Coahoma20445212711
Copiah225347749
Covington19586813439
De Soto1558614811022
Forrest551310622246
Franklin62011402
George178337487
Greene101927526
Grenada20416515332
Hancock2204567014
Harrison1151816847358
Hinds14652291731108
Holmes16226710320
Humphreys76322338
Issaquena152500
Itawamba24415112422
Jackson918916421527
Jasper153330352
Jefferson48716224
Jefferson Davis7962481
Jones55239821339
Kemper70519449
Lafayette44568618651
Lamar4393615113
Lauderdale521717139088
Lawrence94517272
Leake2145608112
Lee816112521041
Leflore278810323149
Lincoln27218117036
Lowndes47619720943
Madison755114634564
Marion18406815622
Marshall3068636215
Monroe32419117953
Montgomery102731549
Neshoba310914419155
Newton1701408314
Noxubee101820324
Oktibbeha36187820734
Panola33557110313
Pearl River28218715731
Perry92831217
Pike23447311833
Pontotoc332145333
Prentiss2249459915
Quitman624700
Rankin936117833251
Scott222841374
Sharkey40317438
Simpson21616615219
Smith109020558
Stone125918789
Sunflower25396310515
Tallahatchie127833437
Tate2496568019
Tippah208842805
Tishomingo16445410127
Tunica78319182
Union30784811417
Walthall1046356713
Warren29978116437
Washington452611918739
Wayne1786276911
Webster842215711
Wilkinson54224245
Winston18995810531
Yalobusha1065338122
Yazoo21905113918
Total228,2355,0139,5411,754

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories