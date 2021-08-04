2,821 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,821 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 352,891 with 7,597 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3506
|90
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|3624
|74
|130
|20
|Amite
|1401
|44
|57
|9
|Attala
|2299
|74
|180
|36
|Benton
|1084
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|5022
|134
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1846
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1275
|31
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2227
|60
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|836
|19
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1061
|31
|46
|9
|Clarke
|1904
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|2046
|54
|40
|5
|Coahoma
|3163
|85
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3335
|69
|95
|12
|Covington
|3055
|84
|140
|39
|De Soto
|23619
|283
|113
|24
|Forrest
|9136
|163
|260
|53
|Franklin
|887
|24
|41
|5
|George
|2858
|51
|60
|8
|Greene
|1447
|35
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2724
|88
|154
|32
|Hancock
|4444
|88
|70
|14
|Harrison
|21395
|335
|497
|72
|Hinds
|24704
|451
|820
|135
|Holmes
|2043
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|1025
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|174
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3185
|81
|135
|24
|Jackson
|15984
|255
|245
|36
|Jasper
|2362
|48
|44
|2
|Jefferson
|723
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1213
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|9316
|171
|224
|42
|Kemper
|1050
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6658
|125
|187
|55
|Lamar
|7365
|90
|54
|12
|Lauderdale
|8211
|244
|456
|102
|Lawrence
|1464
|26
|27
|2
|Leake
|2919
|76
|92
|16
|Lee
|10952
|180
|223
|43
|Leflore
|3696
|125
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|4247
|116
|198
|40
|Lowndes
|7253
|152
|262
|63
|Madison
|11224
|227
|396
|70
|Marion
|2918
|82
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4759
|106
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4390
|138
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1346
|44
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4487
|181
|209
|59
|Newton
|2692
|64
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1376
|35
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|5065
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4823
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|5396
|155
|198
|39
|Perry
|1370
|38
|23
|8
|Pike
|3771
|114
|135
|37
|Pontotoc
|4557
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|3041
|63
|99
|15
|Quitman
|868
|19
|0
|0
|Rankin
|15957
|294
|451
|64
|Scott
|3491
|77
|116
|18
|Sharkey
|520
|18
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3291
|91
|160
|20
|Smith
|1849
|36
|68
|8
|Stone
|2400
|38
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3517
|94
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1858
|42
|50
|7
|Tate
|3561
|88
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3165
|69
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|2416
|70
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1166
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4414
|79
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1512
|49
|69
|13
|Warren
|4828
|128
|169
|38
|Washington
|5681
|140
|193
|41
|Wayne
|2823
|45
|73
|11
|Webster
|1251
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|796
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2384
|84
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1742
|41
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3448
|77
|149
|20
|Total
|352,891
|7,597
|10,701
|2,012
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.