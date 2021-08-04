2,821 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,821 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 352,891 with 7,597 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3506908317
Alcorn36247413020
Amite140144579
Attala22997418036
Benton1084254610
Bolivar502213423633
Calhoun184632366
Carroll1275315110
Chickasaw2227606015
Choctaw8361920
Claiborne106131469
Clarke19048012331
Clay204654405
Coahoma31638512912
Copiah3335699512
Covington30558414039
De Soto2361928311324
Forrest913616326053
Franklin88724415
George285851608
Greene144735536
Grenada27248815432
Hancock4444887014
Harrison2139533549772
Hinds24704451820135
Holmes20437410420
Humphreys102533349
Issaquena174600
Itawamba31858113524
Jackson1598425524536
Jasper236248442
Jefferson72328417
Jefferson Davis12133491
Jones931617122442
Kemper105029449
Lafayette665812518755
Lamar7365905412
Lauderdale8211244456102
Lawrence146426272
Leake2919769216
Lee1095218022343
Leflore369612523955
Lincoln424711619840
Lowndes725315226263
Madison1122422739670
Marion29188215824
Marshall47591066515
Monroe439013819055
Montgomery134644549
Neshoba448718120959
Newton2692648715
Noxubee137635356
Oktibbeha50659822236
Panola482311210415
Pearl River539615519839
Perry137038238
Pike377111413537
Pontotoc4557738613
Prentiss3041639915
Quitman8681900
Rankin1595729445164
Scott34917711618
Sharkey52018458
Simpson32919116020
Smith184936688
Stone2400388514
Sunflower35179412320
Tallahatchie185842507
Tate3561888019
Tippah31656912014
Tishomingo24167010227
Tunica116627182
Union44147913123
Walthall1512496913
Warren482812816938
Washington568114019341
Wayne2823457311
Webster1251326112
Wilkinson79632255
Winston23848413039
Yalobusha1742418222
Yazoo34487714920
Total352,8917,59710,7012,012

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

