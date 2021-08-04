2,821 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,821 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 352,891 with 7,597 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3506 90 83 17 Alcorn 3624 74 130 20 Amite 1401 44 57 9 Attala 2299 74 180 36 Benton 1084 25 46 10 Bolivar 5022 134 236 33 Calhoun 1846 32 36 6 Carroll 1275 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2227 60 60 15 Choctaw 836 19 2 0 Claiborne 1061 31 46 9 Clarke 1904 80 123 31 Clay 2046 54 40 5 Coahoma 3163 85 129 12 Copiah 3335 69 95 12 Covington 3055 84 140 39 De Soto 23619 283 113 24 Forrest 9136 163 260 53 Franklin 887 24 41 5 George 2858 51 60 8 Greene 1447 35 53 6 Grenada 2724 88 154 32 Hancock 4444 88 70 14 Harrison 21395 335 497 72 Hinds 24704 451 820 135 Holmes 2043 74 104 20 Humphreys 1025 33 34 9 Issaquena 174 6 0 0 Itawamba 3185 81 135 24 Jackson 15984 255 245 36 Jasper 2362 48 44 2 Jefferson 723 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1213 34 9 1 Jones 9316 171 224 42 Kemper 1050 29 44 9 Lafayette 6658 125 187 55 Lamar 7365 90 54 12 Lauderdale 8211 244 456 102 Lawrence 1464 26 27 2 Leake 2919 76 92 16 Lee 10952 180 223 43 Leflore 3696 125 239 55 Lincoln 4247 116 198 40 Lowndes 7253 152 262 63 Madison 11224 227 396 70 Marion 2918 82 158 24 Marshall 4759 106 65 15 Monroe 4390 138 190 55 Montgomery 1346 44 54 9 Neshoba 4487 181 209 59 Newton 2692 64 87 15 Noxubee 1376 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 5065 98 222 36 Panola 4823 112 104 15 Pearl River 5396 155 198 39 Perry 1370 38 23 8 Pike 3771 114 135 37 Pontotoc 4557 73 86 13 Prentiss 3041 63 99 15 Quitman 868 19 0 0 Rankin 15957 294 451 64 Scott 3491 77 116 18 Sharkey 520 18 45 8 Simpson 3291 91 160 20 Smith 1849 36 68 8 Stone 2400 38 85 14 Sunflower 3517 94 123 20 Tallahatchie 1858 42 50 7 Tate 3561 88 80 19 Tippah 3165 69 120 14 Tishomingo 2416 70 102 27 Tunica 1166 27 18 2 Union 4414 79 131 23 Walthall 1512 49 69 13 Warren 4828 128 169 38 Washington 5681 140 193 41 Wayne 2823 45 73 11 Webster 1251 32 61 12 Wilkinson 796 32 25 5 Winston 2384 84 130 39 Yalobusha 1742 41 82 22 Yazoo 3448 77 149 20 Total 352,891 7,597 10,701 2,012

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

