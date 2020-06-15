Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

283 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 19,799 total cases with 895 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 283 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. Four new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 19,799 with 895 deaths.

New COVID-19 positive tests reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Greene1
Jones1
Lamar1
Panola1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams226174310
Alcorn30100
Amite722122
Attala332238919
Benton17010
Bolivar19412194
Calhoun804234
Carroll12211459
Chickasaw168163510
Choctaw65200
Claiborne1408427
Clarke16621179
Clay174600
Coahoma150400
Copiah412630
Covington206310
Desoto71813184
Forrest681419329
Franklin30231
George37210
Greene543171
Grenada1644172
Hancock1001293
Harrison367732
Hinds1308278813
Holmes471349717
Humphreys828186
Issaquena0000
Itawamba1038337
Jackson36716385
Jasper197400
Jefferson55200
Jefferson Davis84331
Jones8813911821
Kemper16912379
Lafayette1814401
Lamar288632
Lauderdale8117518148
Lawrence118100
Leake4871520
Lee30111394
Leflore3684515731
Lincoln327329325
Lowndes3179195
Madison8893010116
Marion1459152
Marshall107310
Monroe295259322
Montgomery97100
Neshoba881506822
Newton322640
Noxubee2126153
Oktibbeha363179814
Panola127400
Pearl River223314511
Perry54300
Pike24411176
Pontotoc77331
Prentiss663243
Quitman50000
Rankin53910140
Scott69012132
Sharkey8000
Simpson119120
Smith18011528
Stone35000
Sunflower121400
Tallahatchie43100
Tate134120
Tippah941100
Tishomingo47020
Tunica663122
Union1028197
Walthall105100
Warren25912398
Washington266871
Wayne389730
Webster1098507
Wilkinson85952
Winston150200
Yalobusha1387357
Yazoo3486192
Total19,7998952,215457

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories