283 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 19,799 total cases with 895 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 283 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. Four new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 19,799 with 895 deaths.

New COVID-19 positive tests reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Greene 1 Jones 1 Lamar 1 Panola 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 226 17 43 10 Alcorn 30 1 0 0 Amite 72 2 12 2 Attala 332 23 89 19 Benton 17 0 1 0 Bolivar 194 12 19 4 Calhoun 80 4 23 4 Carroll 122 11 45 9 Chickasaw 168 16 35 10 Choctaw 65 2 0 0 Claiborne 140 8 42 7 Clarke 166 21 17 9 Clay 174 6 0 0 Coahoma 150 4 0 0 Copiah 412 6 3 0 Covington 206 3 1 0 Desoto 718 13 18 4 Forrest 681 41 93 29 Franklin 30 2 3 1 George 37 2 1 0 Greene 54 3 17 1 Grenada 164 4 17 2 Hancock 100 12 9 3 Harrison 367 7 3 2 Hinds 1308 27 88 13 Holmes 471 34 97 17 Humphreys 82 8 18 6 Issaquena 0 0 0 0 Itawamba 103 8 33 7 Jackson 367 16 38 5 Jasper 197 4 0 0 Jefferson 55 2 0 0 Jefferson Davis 84 3 3 1 Jones 881 39 118 21 Kemper 169 12 37 9 Lafayette 181 4 40 1 Lamar 288 6 3 2 Lauderdale 811 75 181 48 Lawrence 118 1 0 0 Leake 487 15 2 0 Lee 301 11 39 4 Leflore 368 45 157 31 Lincoln 327 32 93 25 Lowndes 317 9 19 5 Madison 889 30 101 16 Marion 145 9 15 2 Marshall 107 3 1 0 Monroe 295 25 93 22 Montgomery 97 1 0 0 Neshoba 881 50 68 22 Newton 322 6 4 0 Noxubee 212 6 15 3 Oktibbeha 363 17 98 14 Panola 127 4 0 0 Pearl River 223 31 45 11 Perry 54 3 0 0 Pike 244 11 17 6 Pontotoc 77 3 3 1 Prentiss 66 3 24 3 Quitman 50 0 0 0 Rankin 539 10 14 0 Scott 690 12 13 2 Sharkey 8 0 0 0 Simpson 119 1 2 0 Smith 180 11 52 8 Stone 35 0 0 0 Sunflower 121 4 0 0 Tallahatchie 43 1 0 0 Tate 134 1 2 0 Tippah 94 11 0 0 Tishomingo 47 0 2 0 Tunica 66 3 12 2 Union 102 8 19 7 Walthall 105 1 0 0 Warren 259 12 39 8 Washington 266 8 7 1 Wayne 389 7 3 0 Webster 109 8 50 7 Wilkinson 85 9 5 2 Winston 150 2 0 0 Yalobusha 138 7 35 7 Yazoo 348 6 19 2 Total 19,799 895 2,215 457

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: