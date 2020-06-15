283 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 19,799 total cases with 895 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 283 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. Four new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 19,799 with 895 deaths.
New COVID-19 positive tests reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Greene
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Panola
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|226
|17
|43
|10
|Alcorn
|30
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|72
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|332
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|17
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|194
|12
|19
|4
|Calhoun
|80
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|122
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|168
|16
|35
|10
|Choctaw
|65
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|140
|8
|42
|7
|Clarke
|166
|21
|17
|9
|Clay
|174
|6
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|150
|4
|0
|0
|Copiah
|412
|6
|3
|0
|Covington
|206
|3
|1
|0
|Desoto
|718
|13
|18
|4
|Forrest
|681
|41
|93
|29
|Franklin
|30
|2
|3
|1
|George
|37
|2
|1
|0
|Greene
|54
|3
|17
|1
|Grenada
|164
|4
|17
|2
|Hancock
|100
|12
|9
|3
|Harrison
|367
|7
|3
|2
|Hinds
|1308
|27
|88
|13
|Holmes
|471
|34
|97
|17
|Humphreys
|82
|8
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|103
|8
|33
|7
|Jackson
|367
|16
|38
|5
|Jasper
|197
|4
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|55
|2
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|84
|3
|3
|1
|Jones
|881
|39
|118
|21
|Kemper
|169
|12
|37
|9
|Lafayette
|181
|4
|40
|1
|Lamar
|288
|6
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|811
|75
|181
|48
|Lawrence
|118
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|487
|15
|2
|0
|Lee
|301
|11
|39
|4
|Leflore
|368
|45
|157
|31
|Lincoln
|327
|32
|93
|25
|Lowndes
|317
|9
|19
|5
|Madison
|889
|30
|101
|16
|Marion
|145
|9
|15
|2
|Marshall
|107
|3
|1
|0
|Monroe
|295
|25
|93
|22
|Montgomery
|97
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|881
|50
|68
|22
|Newton
|322
|6
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|212
|6
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|363
|17
|98
|14
|Panola
|127
|4
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|223
|31
|45
|11
|Perry
|54
|3
|0
|0
|Pike
|244
|11
|17
|6
|Pontotoc
|77
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|66
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|50
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|539
|10
|14
|0
|Scott
|690
|12
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|119
|1
|2
|0
|Smith
|180
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|35
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|121
|4
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|43
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|134
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|94
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|47
|0
|2
|0
|Tunica
|66
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|102
|8
|19
|7
|Walthall
|105
|1
|0
|0
|Warren
|259
|12
|39
|8
|Washington
|266
|8
|7
|1
|Wayne
|389
|7
|3
|0
|Webster
|109
|8
|50
|7
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|150
|2
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|138
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|348
|6
|19
|2
|Total
|19,799
|895
|2,215
|457
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Husband of CEO who confronted man writing ‘Black Lives Matter’ on own home fired from job
- Agent: Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott tests positive for coronavirus
- Poll: 45% of parents unwilling to send their kids to school
- Microsoft claims Xbox Series X ‘the most powerful gaming console’ in reveal
- Sony unveils latest gaming creation PlayStation 5