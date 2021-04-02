284 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 284 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 305,701 with 7,051 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2429828316
Alcorn29636313020
Amite118639559
Attala21287317536
Benton965254610
Bolivar476312823231
Calhoun162730366
Carroll1205265110
Chickasaw2040576015
Choctaw7251610
Claiborne101130459
Clarke17577512331
Clay181954385
Coahoma28867612912
Copiah2914628311
Covington25358013639
De Soto2059024811324
Forrest749314522751
Franklin81023404
George236846597
Greene129333526
Grenada25308015532
Hancock3695846914
Harrison1739729948568
Hinds19728404805131
Holmes18557110420
Humphreys94132349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29587613423
Jackson1304224224035
Jasper219347432
Jefferson64528417
Jefferson Davis10433291
Jones825315922042
Kemper94725449
Lafayette596211618755
Lamar6066845413
Lauderdale7086236443100
Lawrence125623272
Leake2598738815
Lee981816922241
Leflore346312423652
Lincoln386110719740
Lowndes623214425663
Madison983120836869
Marion26437915824
Marshall4246996415
Monroe405013119055
Montgomery125041549
Neshoba395817520359
Newton2430588715
Noxubee125231356
Oktibbeha45309722236
Panola442010310415
Pearl River438813818837
Perry124638218
Pike315010213535
Pontotoc4153728612
Prentiss2744599915
Quitman7851600
Rankin1323827439261
Scott30807211518
Sharkey49417438
Simpson28638415720
Smith157434668
Stone1774308514
Sunflower32758912220
Tallahatchie174440507
Tate3202818019
Tippah28366811913
Tishomingo22156710227
Tunica102225182
Union40107413123
Walthall1296436913
Warren425611717037
Washington526413219139
Wayne2610416911
Webster1134326112
Wilkinson63927255
Winston22558113039
Yalobusha1569368222
Yazoo30316814018
Total305,7017,05110,4381,972

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories