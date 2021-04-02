284 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 284 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 305,701 with 7,051 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2429 82 83 16 Alcorn 2963 63 130 20 Amite 1186 39 55 9 Attala 2128 73 175 36 Benton 965 25 46 10 Bolivar 4763 128 232 31 Calhoun 1627 30 36 6 Carroll 1205 26 51 10 Chickasaw 2040 57 60 15 Choctaw 725 16 1 0 Claiborne 1011 30 45 9 Clarke 1757 75 123 31 Clay 1819 54 38 5 Coahoma 2886 76 129 12 Copiah 2914 62 83 11 Covington 2535 80 136 39 De Soto 20590 248 113 24 Forrest 7493 145 227 51 Franklin 810 23 40 4 George 2368 46 59 7 Greene 1293 33 52 6 Grenada 2530 80 155 32 Hancock 3695 84 69 14 Harrison 17397 299 485 68 Hinds 19728 404 805 131 Holmes 1855 71 104 20 Humphreys 941 32 34 9 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2958 76 134 23 Jackson 13042 242 240 35 Jasper 2193 47 43 2 Jefferson 645 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1043 32 9 1 Jones 8253 159 220 42 Kemper 947 25 44 9 Lafayette 5962 116 187 55 Lamar 6066 84 54 13 Lauderdale 7086 236 443 100 Lawrence 1256 23 27 2 Leake 2598 73 88 15 Lee 9818 169 222 41 Leflore 3463 124 236 52 Lincoln 3861 107 197 40 Lowndes 6232 144 256 63 Madison 9831 208 368 69 Marion 2643 79 158 24 Marshall 4246 99 64 15 Monroe 4050 131 190 55 Montgomery 1250 41 54 9 Neshoba 3958 175 203 59 Newton 2430 58 87 15 Noxubee 1252 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4530 97 222 36 Panola 4420 103 104 15 Pearl River 4388 138 188 37 Perry 1246 38 21 8 Pike 3150 102 135 35 Pontotoc 4153 72 86 12 Prentiss 2744 59 99 15 Quitman 785 16 0 0 Rankin 13238 274 392 61 Scott 3080 72 115 18 Sharkey 494 17 43 8 Simpson 2863 84 157 20 Smith 1574 34 66 8 Stone 1774 30 85 14 Sunflower 3275 89 122 20 Tallahatchie 1744 40 50 7 Tate 3202 81 80 19 Tippah 2836 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2215 67 102 27 Tunica 1022 25 18 2 Union 4010 74 131 23 Walthall 1296 43 69 13 Warren 4256 117 170 37 Washington 5264 132 191 39 Wayne 2610 41 69 11 Webster 1134 32 61 12 Wilkinson 639 27 25 5 Winston 2255 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1569 36 82 22 Yazoo 3031 68 140 18 Total 305,701 7,051 10,438 1,972

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

