288 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 288 new cases of the coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 305,146 with 7,032 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2429828316
Alcorn29566313020
Amite118138559
Attala21287317536
Benton964254610
Bolivar475512723231
Calhoun162330366
Carroll1205255110
Chickasaw2033566015
Choctaw7231610
Claiborne101130459
Clarke17497512331
Clay181754385
Coahoma28817612912
Copiah2903628311
Covington25338013639
De Soto2053124711324
Forrest747914422651
Franklin80622404
George236746597
Greene129333526
Grenada25298015532
Hancock3676846914
Harrison1735629948568
Hinds19684404805131
Holmes18527110420
Humphreys94132349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29527613423
Jackson1302824124035
Jasper219247432
Jefferson64328417
Jefferson Davis10423291
Jones824715821942
Kemper94425449
Lafayette593811618755
Lamar6053845413
Lauderdale7064234444100
Lawrence125123272
Leake2595738815
Lee980816922241
Leflore346012423652
Lincoln384810719740
Lowndes622814425763
Madison981620836869
Marion26407915824
Marshall4228996415
Monroe404713119055
Montgomery125041549
Neshoba395417520359
Newton2425578715
Noxubee125231356
Oktibbeha45209722236
Panola441810310415
Pearl River438013718836
Perry124538218
Pike314510113535
Pontotoc4152728612
Prentiss2743599915
Quitman7851600
Rankin1322027439261
Scott30707211518
Sharkey49417438
Simpson28558415720
Smith157234668
Stone1771308514
Sunflower32718812220
Tallahatchie174340507
Tate3194808019
Tippah28306811913
Tishomingo22096710227
Tunica101925182
Union40087413123
Walthall1295426913
Warren424811717037
Washington526413219139
Wayne2607416911
Webster1133326112
Wilkinson63827255
Winston22538013039
Yalobusha1559368222
Yazoo30276714018
Total305,1467,03210,4381,971

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

