288 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 288 new cases of the coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 305,146 with 7,032 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2429 82 83 16 Alcorn 2956 63 130 20 Amite 1181 38 55 9 Attala 2128 73 175 36 Benton 964 25 46 10 Bolivar 4755 127 232 31 Calhoun 1623 30 36 6 Carroll 1205 25 51 10 Chickasaw 2033 56 60 15 Choctaw 723 16 1 0 Claiborne 1011 30 45 9 Clarke 1749 75 123 31 Clay 1817 54 38 5 Coahoma 2881 76 129 12 Copiah 2903 62 83 11 Covington 2533 80 136 39 De Soto 20531 247 113 24 Forrest 7479 144 226 51 Franklin 806 22 40 4 George 2367 46 59 7 Greene 1293 33 52 6 Grenada 2529 80 155 32 Hancock 3676 84 69 14 Harrison 17356 299 485 68 Hinds 19684 404 805 131 Holmes 1852 71 104 20 Humphreys 941 32 34 9 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2952 76 134 23 Jackson 13028 241 240 35 Jasper 2192 47 43 2 Jefferson 643 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1042 32 9 1 Jones 8247 158 219 42 Kemper 944 25 44 9 Lafayette 5938 116 187 55 Lamar 6053 84 54 13 Lauderdale 7064 234 444 100 Lawrence 1251 23 27 2 Leake 2595 73 88 15 Lee 9808 169 222 41 Leflore 3460 124 236 52 Lincoln 3848 107 197 40 Lowndes 6228 144 257 63 Madison 9816 208 368 69 Marion 2640 79 158 24 Marshall 4228 99 64 15 Monroe 4047 131 190 55 Montgomery 1250 41 54 9 Neshoba 3954 175 203 59 Newton 2425 57 87 15 Noxubee 1252 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4520 97 222 36 Panola 4418 103 104 15 Pearl River 4380 137 188 36 Perry 1245 38 21 8 Pike 3145 101 135 35 Pontotoc 4152 72 86 12 Prentiss 2743 59 99 15 Quitman 785 16 0 0 Rankin 13220 274 392 61 Scott 3070 72 115 18 Sharkey 494 17 43 8 Simpson 2855 84 157 20 Smith 1572 34 66 8 Stone 1771 30 85 14 Sunflower 3271 88 122 20 Tallahatchie 1743 40 50 7 Tate 3194 80 80 19 Tippah 2830 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2209 67 102 27 Tunica 1019 25 18 2 Union 4008 74 131 23 Walthall 1295 42 69 13 Warren 4248 117 170 37 Washington 5264 132 191 39 Wayne 2607 41 69 11 Webster 1133 32 61 12 Wilkinson 638 27 25 5 Winston 2253 80 130 39 Yalobusha 1559 36 82 22 Yazoo 3027 67 140 18 Total 305,146 7,032 10,438 1,971

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.