1  of  3
Breaking News
Feeding Mississippi Food Drive Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

288 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 9,378 total cases with 421 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 288 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 9,378 with 421 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 288
  • New deaths reported today: 12

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams15811385
Alcorn10100
Amite34010
Attala1914604
Benton13010
Bolivar1198162
Calhoun574234
Carroll1014443
Chickasaw9210256
Choctaw15200
Claiborne41000
Clarke797123
Clay65300
Coahoma71300
Copiah157111
Covington89111
Desoto333511
Forrest309213910
Franklin17100
George15100
Greene6100
Grenada472142
Hancock731063
Harrison198611
Hinds66315519
Holmes20618297
Humphreys30472
Itawamba686335
Jackson27511392
Jasper86200
Jefferson30000
Jefferson Davis53120
Jones2435211
Kemper916234
Lafayette983360
Lamar145432
Lauderdale4714211526
Lawrence64010
Leake299200
Lee78450
Leflore18518448
Lincoln18413649
Lowndes79372
Madison42212459
Marion837142
Marshall55200
Monroe200209218
Montgomery67100
Neshoba30713315
Newton137110
Noxubee102292
Oktibbeha864223
Panola43200
Pearl River19024426
Perry34100
Pike16810145
Pontotoc24240
Prentiss332202
Quitman16000
Rankin248660
Scott454691
Sharkey5000
Simpson61020
Smith1006253
Stone24000
Sunflower63300
Tallahatchie12100
Tate50010
Tippah651100
Tishomingo10010
Tunica382122
Union483132
Walthall37000
Warren982110
Washington82341
Wayne27020
Webster21100
Wilkinson75952
Winston61000
Yalobusha30000
Yazoo162210
Total9,3784211,152185

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories