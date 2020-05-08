288 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 9,378 total cases with 421 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 288 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 9,378 with 421 deaths.

New cases reported today: 288

New deaths reported today: 12

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 158 11 38 5 Alcorn 10 1 0 0 Amite 34 0 1 0 Attala 191 4 60 4 Benton 13 0 1 0 Bolivar 119 8 16 2 Calhoun 57 4 23 4 Carroll 101 4 44 3 Chickasaw 92 10 25 6 Choctaw 15 2 0 0 Claiborne 41 0 0 0 Clarke 79 7 12 3 Clay 65 3 0 0 Coahoma 71 3 0 0 Copiah 157 1 1 1 Covington 89 1 1 1 Desoto 333 5 1 1 Forrest 309 21 39 10 Franklin 17 1 0 0 George 15 1 0 0 Greene 6 1 0 0 Grenada 47 2 14 2 Hancock 73 10 6 3 Harrison 198 6 1 1 Hinds 663 15 51 9 Holmes 206 18 29 7 Humphreys 30 4 7 2 Itawamba 68 6 33 5 Jackson 275 11 39 2 Jasper 86 2 0 0 Jefferson 30 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 53 1 2 0 Jones 243 5 21 1 Kemper 91 6 23 4 Lafayette 98 3 36 0 Lamar 145 4 3 2 Lauderdale 471 42 115 26 Lawrence 64 0 1 0 Leake 299 2 0 0 Lee 78 4 5 0 Leflore 185 18 44 8 Lincoln 184 13 64 9 Lowndes 79 3 7 2 Madison 422 12 45 9 Marion 83 7 14 2 Marshall 55 2 0 0 Monroe 200 20 92 18 Montgomery 67 1 0 0 Neshoba 307 13 31 5 Newton 137 1 1 0 Noxubee 102 2 9 2 Oktibbeha 86 4 22 3 Panola 43 2 0 0 Pearl River 190 24 42 6 Perry 34 1 0 0 Pike 168 10 14 5 Pontotoc 24 2 4 0 Prentiss 33 2 20 2 Quitman 16 0 0 0 Rankin 248 6 6 0 Scott 454 6 9 1 Sharkey 5 0 0 0 Simpson 61 0 2 0 Smith 100 6 25 3 Stone 24 0 0 0 Sunflower 63 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 12 1 0 0 Tate 50 0 1 0 Tippah 65 11 0 0 Tishomingo 10 0 1 0 Tunica 38 2 12 2 Union 48 3 13 2 Walthall 37 0 0 0 Warren 98 2 11 0 Washington 82 3 4 1 Wayne 27 0 2 0 Webster 21 1 0 0 Wilkinson 75 9 5 2 Winston 61 0 0 0 Yalobusha 30 0 0 0 Yazoo 162 2 1 0 Total 9,378 421 1,152 185

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.