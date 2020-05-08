288 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 9,378 total cases with 421 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 288 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 9,378 with 421 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 288
- New deaths reported today: 12
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|158
|11
|38
|5
|Alcorn
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|34
|0
|1
|0
|Attala
|191
|4
|60
|4
|Benton
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|119
|8
|16
|2
|Calhoun
|57
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|101
|4
|44
|3
|Chickasaw
|92
|10
|25
|6
|Choctaw
|15
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|41
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|79
|7
|12
|3
|Clay
|65
|3
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|71
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|157
|1
|1
|1
|Covington
|89
|1
|1
|1
|Desoto
|333
|5
|1
|1
|Forrest
|309
|21
|39
|10
|Franklin
|17
|1
|0
|0
|George
|15
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|47
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|73
|10
|6
|3
|Harrison
|198
|6
|1
|1
|Hinds
|663
|15
|51
|9
|Holmes
|206
|18
|29
|7
|Humphreys
|30
|4
|7
|2
|Itawamba
|68
|6
|33
|5
|Jackson
|275
|11
|39
|2
|Jasper
|86
|2
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|53
|1
|2
|0
|Jones
|243
|5
|21
|1
|Kemper
|91
|6
|23
|4
|Lafayette
|98
|3
|36
|0
|Lamar
|145
|4
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|471
|42
|115
|26
|Lawrence
|64
|0
|1
|0
|Leake
|299
|2
|0
|0
|Lee
|78
|4
|5
|0
|Leflore
|185
|18
|44
|8
|Lincoln
|184
|13
|64
|9
|Lowndes
|79
|3
|7
|2
|Madison
|422
|12
|45
|9
|Marion
|83
|7
|14
|2
|Marshall
|55
|2
|0
|0
|Monroe
|200
|20
|92
|18
|Montgomery
|67
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|307
|13
|31
|5
|Newton
|137
|1
|1
|0
|Noxubee
|102
|2
|9
|2
|Oktibbeha
|86
|4
|22
|3
|Panola
|43
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|190
|24
|42
|6
|Perry
|34
|1
|0
|0
|Pike
|168
|10
|14
|5
|Pontotoc
|24
|2
|4
|0
|Prentiss
|33
|2
|20
|2
|Quitman
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|248
|6
|6
|0
|Scott
|454
|6
|9
|1
|Sharkey
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|61
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|100
|6
|25
|3
|Stone
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|63
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|50
|0
|1
|0
|Tippah
|65
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|38
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|48
|3
|13
|2
|Walthall
|37
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|98
|2
|11
|0
|Washington
|82
|3
|4
|1
|Wayne
|27
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|75
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|61
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Yazoo
|162
|2
|1
|0
|Total
|9,378
|421
|1,152
|185
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.