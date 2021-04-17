292 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 292 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 14 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 309,029 with 7,153 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2469 82 83 16 Alcorn 3012 66 130 20 Amite 1210 41 55 9 Attala 2136 73 175 36 Benton 975 25 46 10 Bolivar 4777 130 234 32 Calhoun 1654 32 36 6 Carroll 1210 26 51 10 Chickasaw 2055 57 60 15 Choctaw 743 17 2 0 Claiborne 1014 30 45 9 Clarke 1781 77 123 31 Clay 1832 54 38 5 Coahoma 2905 79 129 12 Copiah 2942 65 83 11 Covington 2553 80 137 39 De Soto 20983 250 113 24 Forrest 7551 149 228 51 Franklin 830 23 40 4 George 2387 47 59 8 Greene 1296 33 52 6 Grenada 2569 85 155 32 Hancock 3733 85 69 14 Harrison 17575 303 485 68 Hinds 19971 411 804 131 Holmes 1871 72 104 20 Humphreys 947 32 34 9 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2978 77 134 23 Jackson 13163 243 240 35 Jasper 2201 48 43 2 Jefferson 649 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1057 32 9 1 Jones 8314 161 220 42 Kemper 956 28 44 9 Lafayette 6077 118 187 55 Lamar 6138 85 54 13 Lauderdale 7229 237 443 100 Lawrence 1267 23 27 2 Leake 2620 73 88 15 Lee 9900 170 222 41 Leflore 3471 124 236 52 Lincoln 3887 109 197 40 Lowndes 6303 144 256 63 Madison 9957 212 368 69 Marion 2662 79 158 24 Marshall 4297 103 64 15 Monroe 4063 132 190 55 Montgomery 1258 42 54 9 Neshoba 4008 176 203 59 Newton 2458 61 87 15 Noxubee 1265 34 35 6 Oktibbeha 4579 97 222 36 Panola 4461 103 104 15 Pearl River 4443 142 188 37 Perry 1252 38 21 8 Pike 3223 105 135 35 Pontotoc 4175 72 86 12 Prentiss 2766 59 99 15 Quitman 789 16 0 0 Rankin 13378 277 392 61 Scott 3115 73 115 18 Sharkey 498 17 43 8 Simpson 2899 86 157 20 Smith 1594 34 66 8 Stone 1797 33 85 14 Sunflower 3319 90 122 20 Tallahatchie 1762 40 50 7 Tate 3256 84 80 19 Tippah 2852 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2228 67 102 27 Tunica 1033 25 18 2 Union 4049 75 131 23 Walthall 1311 43 69 13 Warren 4308 119 170 37 Washington 5296 133 191 39 Wayne 2615 41 69 11 Webster 1138 32 61 12 Wilkinson 653 29 25 5 Winston 2261 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1601 36 82 22 Yazoo 3051 69 140 18 Total 309,029 7,153 10,442 1,974

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

