292 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 292 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 14 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 309,029 with 7,153 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2469
|82
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|3012
|66
|130
|20
|Amite
|1210
|41
|55
|9
|Attala
|2136
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|975
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4777
|130
|234
|32
|Calhoun
|1654
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1210
|26
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2055
|57
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|743
|17
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1014
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1781
|77
|123
|31
|Clay
|1832
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2905
|79
|129
|12
|Copiah
|2942
|65
|83
|11
|Covington
|2553
|80
|137
|39
|De Soto
|20983
|250
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7551
|149
|228
|51
|Franklin
|830
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2387
|47
|59
|8
|Greene
|1296
|33
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2569
|85
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3733
|85
|69
|14
|Harrison
|17575
|303
|485
|68
|Hinds
|19971
|411
|804
|131
|Holmes
|1871
|72
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|947
|32
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|168
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2978
|77
|134
|23
|Jackson
|13163
|243
|240
|35
|Jasper
|2201
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|649
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1057
|32
|9
|1
|Jones
|8314
|161
|220
|42
|Kemper
|956
|28
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6077
|118
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6138
|85
|54
|13
|Lauderdale
|7229
|237
|443
|100
|Lawrence
|1267
|23
|27
|2
|Leake
|2620
|73
|88
|15
|Lee
|9900
|170
|222
|41
|Leflore
|3471
|124
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|3887
|109
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6303
|144
|256
|63
|Madison
|9957
|212
|368
|69
|Marion
|2662
|79
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4297
|103
|64
|15
|Monroe
|4063
|132
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1258
|42
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4008
|176
|203
|59
|Newton
|2458
|61
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1265
|34
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4579
|97
|222
|36
|Panola
|4461
|103
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4443
|142
|188
|37
|Perry
|1252
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3223
|105
|135
|35
|Pontotoc
|4175
|72
|86
|12
|Prentiss
|2766
|59
|99
|15
|Quitman
|789
|16
|0
|0
|Rankin
|13378
|277
|392
|61
|Scott
|3115
|73
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|498
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2899
|86
|157
|20
|Smith
|1594
|34
|66
|8
|Stone
|1797
|33
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3319
|90
|122
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1762
|40
|50
|7
|Tate
|3256
|84
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2852
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2228
|67
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1033
|25
|18
|2
|Union
|4049
|75
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1311
|43
|69
|13
|Warren
|4308
|119
|170
|37
|Washington
|5296
|133
|191
|39
|Wayne
|2615
|41
|69
|11
|Webster
|1138
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|653
|29
|25
|5
|Winston
|2261
|81
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1601
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3051
|69
|140
|18
|Total
|309,029
|7,153
|10,442
|1,974
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.