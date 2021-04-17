292 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 292 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 14 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 309,029 with 7,153 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2469828316
Alcorn30126613020
Amite121041559
Attala21367317536
Benton975254610
Bolivar477713023432
Calhoun165432366
Carroll1210265110
Chickasaw2055576015
Choctaw7431720
Claiborne101430459
Clarke17817712331
Clay183254385
Coahoma29057912912
Copiah2942658311
Covington25538013739
De Soto2098325011324
Forrest755114922851
Franklin83023404
George238747598
Greene129633526
Grenada25698515532
Hancock3733856914
Harrison1757530348568
Hinds19971411804131
Holmes18717210420
Humphreys94732349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29787713423
Jackson1316324324035
Jasper220148432
Jefferson64928417
Jefferson Davis10573291
Jones831416122042
Kemper95628449
Lafayette607711818755
Lamar6138855413
Lauderdale7229237443100
Lawrence126723272
Leake2620738815
Lee990017022241
Leflore347112423652
Lincoln388710919740
Lowndes630314425663
Madison995721236869
Marion26627915824
Marshall42971036415
Monroe406313219055
Montgomery125842549
Neshoba400817620359
Newton2458618715
Noxubee126534356
Oktibbeha45799722236
Panola446110310415
Pearl River444314218837
Perry125238218
Pike322310513535
Pontotoc4175728612
Prentiss2766599915
Quitman7891600
Rankin1337827739261
Scott31157311518
Sharkey49817438
Simpson28998615720
Smith159434668
Stone1797338514
Sunflower33199012220
Tallahatchie176240507
Tate3256848019
Tippah28526811913
Tishomingo22286710227
Tunica103325182
Union40497513123
Walthall1311436913
Warren430811917037
Washington529613319139
Wayne2615416911
Webster1138326112
Wilkinson65329255
Winston22618113039
Yalobusha1601368222
Yazoo30516914018
Total309,0297,15310,4421,974

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories