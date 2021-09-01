2,939 new coronavirus cases, 81 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,939 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 81 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 439,661 with 8,490 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3982 107 87 18 Alcorn 4657 80 130 20 Amite 1777 49 57 9 Attala 2912 80 187 36 Benton 1289 26 47 10 Bolivar 5685 140 237 33 Calhoun 2381 36 36 6 Carroll 1494 35 52 11 Chickasaw 2629 61 61 15 Choctaw 1104 21 11 0 Claiborne 1210 33 46 9 Clarke 2545 82 132 31 Clay 2683 64 41 5 Coahoma 3622 92 132 12 Copiah 3928 78 102 13 Covington 3857 89 142 39 De Soto 27504 314 120 26 Forrest 12200 209 282 59 Franklin 1064 26 41 5 George 4084 62 62 9 Greene 1891 41 57 6 Grenada 3265 96 154 32 Hancock 6535 98 72 15 Harrison 29690 411 520 74 Hinds 29309 534 835 137 Holmes 2433 81 106 20 Humphreys 1159 34 34 9 Issaquena 185 6 0 0 Itawamba 3983 85 135 24 Jackson 21335 296 268 38 Jasper 2938 54 45 2 Jefferson 832 31 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1544 40 9 1 Jones 12126 193 227 43 Kemper 1283 34 49 10 Lafayette 7500 130 190 55 Lamar 9517 110 55 12 Lauderdale 10641 272 459 104 Lawrence 1906 29 27 2 Leake 3657 80 94 16 Lee 13406 197 223 43 Leflore 4223 136 239 55 Lincoln 4876 122 199 40 Lowndes 9396 162 268 64 Madison 13302 256 412 71 Marion 3735 92 161 24 Marshall 5552 114 65 15 Monroe 5835 150 191 55 Montgomery 1586 47 54 9 Neshoba 6050 192 210 59 Newton 3367 67 87 15 Noxubee 1633 36 38 6 Oktibbeha 6316 112 227 36 Panola 5628 115 103 15 Pearl River 7855 183 210 42 Perry 1786 45 23 9 Pike 4968 125 136 37 Pontotoc 5503 84 86 13 Prentiss 3976 71 101 15 Quitman 973 21 0 0 Rankin 19985 327 479 66 Scott 4169 86 116 19 Sharkey 581 20 45 8 Simpson 3929 105 159 20 Smith 2297 41 72 8 Stone 3236 49 86 14 Sunflower 3933 101 124 20 Tallahatchie 2064 45 50 7 Tate 3917 93 80 19 Tippah 4004 75 120 14 Tishomingo 2947 79 102 27 Tunica 1379 31 18 2 Union 5294 84 132 23 Walthall 1913 53 69 13 Warren 6054 148 173 38 Washington 6345 143 193 41 Wayne 3838 58 80 13 Webster 1725 36 63 12 Wilkinson 937 33 25 5 Winston 2819 89 130 39 Yalobusha 2036 45 82 22 Yazoo 3957 83 149 20 Total 439,661 8,490 10,962 2,046

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.