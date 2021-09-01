2,939 new coronavirus cases, 81 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,939 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 81 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 439,661 with 8,490 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams39821078718
Alcorn46578013020
Amite177749579
Attala29128018736
Benton1289264710
Bolivar568514023733
Calhoun238136366
Carroll1494355211
Chickasaw2629616115
Choctaw110421110
Claiborne121033469
Clarke25458213231
Clay268364415
Coahoma36229213212
Copiah39287810213
Covington38578914239
De Soto2750431412026
Forrest1220020928259
Franklin106426415
George408462629
Greene189141576
Grenada32659615432
Hancock6535987215
Harrison2969041152074
Hinds29309534835137
Holmes24338110620
Humphreys115934349
Issaquena185600
Itawamba39838513524
Jackson2133529626838
Jasper293854452
Jefferson83231417
Jefferson Davis15444091
Jones1212619322743
Kemper1283344910
Lafayette750013019055
Lamar95171105512
Lauderdale10641272459104
Lawrence190629272
Leake3657809416
Lee1340619722343
Leflore422313623955
Lincoln487612219940
Lowndes939616226864
Madison1330225641271
Marion37359216124
Marshall55521146515
Monroe583515019155
Montgomery158647549
Neshoba605019221059
Newton3367678715
Noxubee163336386
Oktibbeha631611222736
Panola562811510315
Pearl River785518321042
Perry178645239
Pike496812513637
Pontotoc5503848613
Prentiss39767110115
Quitman9732100
Rankin1998532747966
Scott41698611619
Sharkey58120458
Simpson392910515920
Smith229741728
Stone3236498614
Sunflower393310112420
Tallahatchie206445507
Tate3917938019
Tippah40047512014
Tishomingo29477910227
Tunica137931182
Union52948413223
Walthall1913536913
Warren605414817338
Washington634514319341
Wayne3838588013
Webster1725366312
Wilkinson93733255
Winston28198913039
Yalobusha2036458222
Yazoo39578314920
Total439,6618,49010,9622,046

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

