296 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 296 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 515,504 with 10,296 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4776
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5921
|107
|130
|20
|Amite
|2103
|57
|57
|9
|Attala
|3404
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1531
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6468
|151
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|2868
|50
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1754
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3183
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1370
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1348
|39
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3016
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3129
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4244
|110
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4581
|95
|105
|15
|Covington
|4348
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|33360
|432
|126
|26
|Forrest
|13834
|260
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1265
|30
|46
|5
|George
|5106
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2251
|49
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3789
|109
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7849
|132
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34999
|558
|535
|79
|Hinds
|32743
|643
|852
|139
|Holmes
|2728
|89
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1322
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|195
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4884
|107
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24906
|392
|285
|41
|Jasper
|3412
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|971
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1743
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|14158
|248
|260
|44
|Kemper
|1454
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8868
|143
|200
|57
|Lamar
|10693
|140
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12311
|323 *
|482
|108
|Lawrence
|2202
|42
|27
|2
|Leake
|4141
|91
|99
|17
|Lee
|16455
|245
|224
|43
|Leflore
|4749
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5540
|136
|208
|41
|Lowndes
|11357
|193
|299
|67
|Madison
|14954
|283
|416
|72
|Marion
|4295
|112
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6707
|142
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7068
|179
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1821
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6744
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|3961
|82
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1888
|43
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7229
|138
|271
|40
|Panola
|6791
|135
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9748
|244
|210
|42
|Perry
|2145
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5942
|157
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|7033
|110
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5082
|85
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1078
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22565
|405
|492
|69
|Scott
|4789
|99
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|653
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4566
|117
|165
|20
|Smith
|2705
|52
|71
|8
|Stone
|3661
|66
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4319
|106
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2323
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|4777
|117
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4956
|83
|121
|14
|Tishomingo
|3868
|94
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1635
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6435
|98
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2221
|66
|69
|14
|Warren
|6885
|178
|175
|38
|Washington
|7559
|169
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4434
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2065
|48
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1061
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3183
|92
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2449
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4580
|92
|152
|20
|Total
|515,504
|10,296
|11,357
|2,101
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.