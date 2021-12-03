296 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 296 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 515,504 with 10,296 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams47761258818
Alcorn592110713020
Amite210357579
Attala34049018936
Benton1531394710
Bolivar646815124033
Calhoun286850447
Carroll1754415211
Chickasaw3183676115
Choctaw137027120
Claiborne134839469
Clarke30169513232
Clay312978415
Coahoma424411013814
Copiah45819510515
Covington43489514239
De Soto3336043212626
Forrest1383426028360
Franklin126530465
George510680739
Greene225149576
Grenada378910915632
Hancock78491327215
Harrison3499955853579
Hinds32743643852139
Holmes27288910920
Humphreys132239359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba488410713524
Jackson2490639228541
Jasper341266462
Jefferson97134417
Jefferson Davis17434391
Jones1415824826044
Kemper1454415010
Lafayette886814320057
Lamar106931405612
Lauderdale12311323 *482108
Lawrence220242272
Leake4141919917
Lee1645524522443
Leflore474914424055
Lincoln554013620841
Lowndes1135719329967
Madison1495428341672
Marion429511216224
Marshall67071426917
Monroe706817919155
Montgomery1821576410
Neshoba674421022961
Newton3961828715
Noxubee188843416
Oktibbeha722913827140
Panola679113510315
Pearl River974824421042
Perry214556249
Pike594215717744
Pontotoc70331108713
Prentiss50828510115
Quitman10782800
Rankin2256540549269
Scott47899911719
Sharkey65321458
Simpson456611716520
Smith270552718
Stone3661668814
Sunflower431910612520
Tallahatchie232353507
Tate47771178019
Tippah49568312114
Tishomingo38689410328
Tunica163539193
Union64359813323
Walthall2221666914
Warren688517817538
Washington755916920241
Wayne4434728013
Webster2065486714
Wilkinson106139256
Winston31839213539
Yalobusha2449478222
Yazoo45809215220
Total515,50410,29611,3572,101

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

