296 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 296 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 515,504 with 10,296 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4776 125 88 18 Alcorn 5921 107 130 20 Amite 2103 57 57 9 Attala 3404 90 189 36 Benton 1531 39 47 10 Bolivar 6468 151 240 33 Calhoun 2868 50 44 7 Carroll 1754 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3183 67 61 15 Choctaw 1370 27 12 0 Claiborne 1348 39 46 9 Clarke 3016 95 132 32 Clay 3129 78 41 5 Coahoma 4244 110 138 14 Copiah 4581 95 105 15 Covington 4348 95 142 39 De Soto 33360 432 126 26 Forrest 13834 260 283 60 Franklin 1265 30 46 5 George 5106 80 73 9 Greene 2251 49 57 6 Grenada 3789 109 156 32 Hancock 7849 132 72 15 Harrison 34999 558 535 79 Hinds 32743 643 852 139 Holmes 2728 89 109 20 Humphreys 1322 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 4884 107 135 24 Jackson 24906 392 285 41 Jasper 3412 66 46 2 Jefferson 971 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1743 43 9 1 Jones 14158 248 260 44 Kemper 1454 41 50 10 Lafayette 8868 143 200 57 Lamar 10693 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12311 323 * 482 108 Lawrence 2202 42 27 2 Leake 4141 91 99 17 Lee 16455 245 224 43 Leflore 4749 144 240 55 Lincoln 5540 136 208 41 Lowndes 11357 193 299 67 Madison 14954 283 416 72 Marion 4295 112 162 24 Marshall 6707 142 69 17 Monroe 7068 179 191 55 Montgomery 1821 57 64 10 Neshoba 6744 210 229 61 Newton 3961 82 87 15 Noxubee 1888 43 41 6 Oktibbeha 7229 138 271 40 Panola 6791 135 103 15 Pearl River 9748 244 210 42 Perry 2145 56 24 9 Pike 5942 157 177 44 Pontotoc 7033 110 87 13 Prentiss 5082 85 101 15 Quitman 1078 28 0 0 Rankin 22565 405 492 69 Scott 4789 99 117 19 Sharkey 653 21 45 8 Simpson 4566 117 165 20 Smith 2705 52 71 8 Stone 3661 66 88 14 Sunflower 4319 106 125 20 Tallahatchie 2323 53 50 7 Tate 4777 117 80 19 Tippah 4956 83 121 14 Tishomingo 3868 94 103 28 Tunica 1635 39 19 3 Union 6435 98 133 23 Walthall 2221 66 69 14 Warren 6885 178 175 38 Washington 7559 169 202 41 Wayne 4434 72 80 13 Webster 2065 48 67 14 Wilkinson 1061 39 25 6 Winston 3183 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2449 47 82 22 Yazoo 4580 92 152 20 Total 515,504 10,296 11,357 2,101

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.