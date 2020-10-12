296 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 296 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 105,228 with 3,101 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 997 40 51 13 Alcorn 896 12 18 2 Amite 378 10 15 2 Attala 707 25 90 20 Benton 276 4 14 0 Bolivar 1943 75 217 30 Calhoun 574 12 25 4 Carroll 343 12 45 9 Chickasaw 777 24 44 13 Choctaw 197 6 1 0 Claiborne 519 16 43 9 Clarke 657 48 91 25 Clay 639 20 19 3 Coahoma 1208 34 86 6 Copiah 1289 35 70 6 Covington 878 25 34 10 De Soto 6189 75 73 15 Forrest 2831 76 175 41 Franklin 212 3 4 1 George 867 16 34 6 Greene 426 17 38 6 Grenada 1169 36 110 20 Hancock 696 26 25 5 Harrison 4420 79 255 32 Hinds 7476 167 452 71 Holmes 1120 60 101 20 Humphreys 386 16 21 6 Issaquena 106 3 0 0 Itawamba 1017 24 84 17 Jackson 4029 74 85 8 Jasper 637 16 1 0 Jefferson 254 10 13 3 Jefferson Davis 377 11 3 1 Jones 2708 81 183 37 Kemper 308 15 40 9 Lafayette 2350 42 123 28 Lamar 1997 37 32 11 Lauderdale 2228 128 261 74 Lawrence 469 14 26 2 Leake 1055 39 35 5 Lee 3208 77 180 36 Leflore 1532 83 191 46 Lincoln 1247 53 142 32 Lowndes 1688 59 98 33 Madison 3511 92 238 45 Marion 914 42 92 14 Marshall 1195 22 43 6 Monroe 1378 71 170 52 Montgomery 511 23 52 9 Neshoba 1737 109 125 38 Newton 820 27 39 9 Noxubee 583 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1901 53 193 31 Panola 1605 35 21 3 Pearl River 1016 54 89 22 Perry 460 21 20 7 Pike 1300 55 97 27 Pontotoc 1400 18 16 1 Prentiss 951 19 48 3 Quitman 407 6 0 0 Rankin 3595 83 172 23 Scott 1199 29 21 3 Sharkey 271 14 43 8 Simpson 1145 48 117 19 Smith 571 15 54 8 Stone 422 14 55 9 Sunflower 1541 49 80 14 Tallahatchie 803 24 29 7 Tate 1086 39 50 13 Tippah 787 19 39 0 Tishomingo 753 39 96 26 Tunica 514 17 15 2 Union 1089 24 46 11 Walthall 618 27 67 13 Warren 1470 53 119 25 Washington 2402 88 159 33 Wayne 956 21 59 10 Webster 360 13 52 11 Wilkinson 316 19 20 5 Winston 791 21 40 11 Yalobusha 467 14 35 7 Yazoo 1103 33 72 12 Total 105,228 3,101 6,351 1,258

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

