296 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 296 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 105,228 with 3,101 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams997405113
Alcorn89612182
Amite37810152
Attala707259020
Benton2764140
Bolivar19437521730
Calhoun57412254
Carroll34312459
Chickasaw777244413
Choctaw197610
Claiborne51916439
Clarke657489125
Clay63920193
Coahoma120834866
Copiah128935706
Covington878253410
De Soto6189757315
Forrest28317617541
Franklin212341
George86716346
Greene42617386
Grenada11693611020
Hancock69626255
Harrison44207925532
Hinds747616745271
Holmes11206010120
Humphreys38616216
Issaquena106300
Itawamba1017248417
Jackson402974858
Jasper6371610
Jefferson25410133
Jefferson Davis3771131
Jones27088118337
Kemper30815409
Lafayette23504212328
Lamar1997373211
Lauderdale222812826174
Lawrence46914262
Leake105539355
Lee32087718036
Leflore15328319146
Lincoln12475314232
Lowndes1688599833
Madison35119223845
Marion914429214
Marshall119522436
Monroe13787117052
Montgomery51123529
Neshoba173710912538
Newton82027399
Noxubee58316204
Oktibbeha19015319331
Panola160535213
Pearl River1016548922
Perry46021207
Pike1300559727
Pontotoc140018161
Prentiss95119483
Quitman407600
Rankin35958317223
Scott119929213
Sharkey27114438
Simpson11454811719
Smith57115548
Stone42214559
Sunflower1541498014
Tallahatchie80324297
Tate1086395013
Tippah78719390
Tishomingo753399626
Tunica51417152
Union1089244611
Walthall618276713
Warren14705311925
Washington24028815933
Wayne956215910
Webster360135211
Wilkinson31619205
Winston791214011
Yalobusha46714357
Yazoo1103337212
Total105,2283,1016,3511,258

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

