299 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 299 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 507,775 with 10,182 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4665
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5765
|104
|130
|20
|Amite
|2076
|56
|57
|9
|Attala
|3358
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1508
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6404
|151
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2825
|49
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1712
|40
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3056
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1356
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1337
|38
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2984
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3101
|77
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4204
|109
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4513
|94
|104
|15
|Covington
|4310
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|32678
|422
|124
|26
|Forrest
|13601
|255
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1225
|28
|46
|5
|George
|5073
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2229
|49
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3754
|109
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7799
|130
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34617
|551
|535
|78
|Hinds
|32336
|638
|853
|139
|Holmes
|2697
|88
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1307
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|194
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4720
|106
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24699
|386
|283
|41
|Jasper
|3382
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|961
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1725
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|13986
|244
|248
|43
|Kemper
|1429
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8704
|141
|200
|57
|Lamar
|10575
|140
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12123
|323
|482
|108
|Lawrence
|2155
|40
|27
|2
|Leake
|4107
|89
|99
|17
|Lee
|15910
|238
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4699
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5491
|136
|208
|41
|Lowndes
|11187
|192
|280
|67
|Madison
|14781
|282
|416
|72
|Marion
|4248
|109
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6552
|139
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6874
|179
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1806
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6690
|210
|228
|61
|Newton
|3896
|81
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1880
|42
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7179
|138
|271
|40
|Panola
|6666
|133
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9650
|241
|210
|42
|Perry
|2108
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5901
|155
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|6846
|108
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4911
|83
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1070
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22302
|400
|492
|69
|Scott
|4751
|98
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|647
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4506
|117
|165
|20
|Smith
|2684
|52
|71
|8
|Stone
|3642
|66
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4270
|105
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2303
|52
|50
|7
|Tate
|4666
|113
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4786
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3706
|93
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1612
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6175
|94
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2204
|65
|69
|14
|Warren
|6801
|176
|175
|38
|Washington
|7528
|167
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4418
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2042
|48
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1054
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3168
|91
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2401
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4514
|90
|152
|20
|Total
|507,775
|10,182
|11,317
|2,099
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.