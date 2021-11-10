299 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 299 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 507,775 with 10,182 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams46651258818
Alcorn576510413020
Amite207656579
Attala33589018936
Benton1508394710
Bolivar640415123933
Calhoun282549447
Carroll1712405211
Chickasaw3056676115
Choctaw135627120
Claiborne133738469
Clarke29849513232
Clay310177415
Coahoma420410913814
Copiah45139410415
Covington43109514239
De Soto3267842212426
Forrest1360125528360
Franklin122528465
George507380739
Greene222949576
Grenada375410915632
Hancock77991307215
Harrison3461755153578
Hinds32336638853139
Holmes26978810920
Humphreys130739359
Issaquena194700
Itawamba472010613524
Jackson2469938628341
Jasper338266462
Jefferson96134417
Jefferson Davis17254391
Jones1398624424843
Kemper1429415010
Lafayette870414120057
Lamar105751405612
Lauderdale12123323482108
Lawrence215540272
Leake4107899917
Lee1591023822543
Leflore469914424055
Lincoln549113620841
Lowndes1118719228067
Madison1478128241672
Marion424810916224
Marshall65521396917
Monroe687417919155
Montgomery1806576410
Neshoba669021022861
Newton3896818715
Noxubee188042416
Oktibbeha717913827140
Panola666613310315
Pearl River965024121042
Perry210856249
Pike590115517744
Pontotoc68461088613
Prentiss49118310115
Quitman10702800
Rankin2230240049269
Scott47519811719
Sharkey64721458
Simpson450611716520
Smith268452718
Stone3642668814
Sunflower427010512420
Tallahatchie230352507
Tate46661138019
Tippah47868112014
Tishomingo37069310328
Tunica161239193
Union61759413223
Walthall2204656914
Warren680117617538
Washington752816720241
Wayne4418728013
Webster2042486714
Wilkinson105439256
Winston31689113539
Yalobusha2401478222
Yazoo45149015220
Total507,77510,18211,3172,099

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

