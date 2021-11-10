299 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 299 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 507,775 with 10,182 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4665 125 88 18 Alcorn 5765 104 130 20 Amite 2076 56 57 9 Attala 3358 90 189 36 Benton 1508 39 47 10 Bolivar 6404 151 239 33 Calhoun 2825 49 44 7 Carroll 1712 40 52 11 Chickasaw 3056 67 61 15 Choctaw 1356 27 12 0 Claiborne 1337 38 46 9 Clarke 2984 95 132 32 Clay 3101 77 41 5 Coahoma 4204 109 138 14 Copiah 4513 94 104 15 Covington 4310 95 142 39 De Soto 32678 422 124 26 Forrest 13601 255 283 60 Franklin 1225 28 46 5 George 5073 80 73 9 Greene 2229 49 57 6 Grenada 3754 109 156 32 Hancock 7799 130 72 15 Harrison 34617 551 535 78 Hinds 32336 638 853 139 Holmes 2697 88 109 20 Humphreys 1307 39 35 9 Issaquena 194 7 0 0 Itawamba 4720 106 135 24 Jackson 24699 386 283 41 Jasper 3382 66 46 2 Jefferson 961 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1 Jones 13986 244 248 43 Kemper 1429 41 50 10 Lafayette 8704 141 200 57 Lamar 10575 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12123 323 482 108 Lawrence 2155 40 27 2 Leake 4107 89 99 17 Lee 15910 238 225 43 Leflore 4699 144 240 55 Lincoln 5491 136 208 41 Lowndes 11187 192 280 67 Madison 14781 282 416 72 Marion 4248 109 162 24 Marshall 6552 139 69 17 Monroe 6874 179 191 55 Montgomery 1806 57 64 10 Neshoba 6690 210 228 61 Newton 3896 81 87 15 Noxubee 1880 42 41 6 Oktibbeha 7179 138 271 40 Panola 6666 133 103 15 Pearl River 9650 241 210 42 Perry 2108 56 24 9 Pike 5901 155 177 44 Pontotoc 6846 108 86 13 Prentiss 4911 83 101 15 Quitman 1070 28 0 0 Rankin 22302 400 492 69 Scott 4751 98 117 19 Sharkey 647 21 45 8 Simpson 4506 117 165 20 Smith 2684 52 71 8 Stone 3642 66 88 14 Sunflower 4270 105 124 20 Tallahatchie 2303 52 50 7 Tate 4666 113 80 19 Tippah 4786 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3706 93 103 28 Tunica 1612 39 19 3 Union 6175 94 132 23 Walthall 2204 65 69 14 Warren 6801 176 175 38 Washington 7528 167 202 41 Wayne 4418 72 80 13 Webster 2042 48 67 14 Wilkinson 1054 39 25 6 Winston 3168 91 135 39 Yalobusha 2401 47 82 22 Yazoo 4514 90 152 20 Total 507,775 10,182 11,317 2,099

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.