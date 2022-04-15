JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Monday, April 18, appointments for second COVID-19 booster shots will be available through county health departments in Mississippi.

Appointments can be made after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 15 through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Individuals are eligible for a second booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine at MSDH county health department clinics if they are:

50 years of age or older and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot of any COVID-19 vaccine,

Age 12-17 years with a weakened immune system and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot (Pfizer only for this age group),

Age 18 years or older with a weakened immune system, and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot, or

Age 18 years or older and they received Johnson and Johnson vaccine as both a first shot and a booster shot, and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot.

First, second, third or additional shots (for people with weakened immune systems), and first booster shots for adults and children are also available at county health department clinics.

Patients are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card to their appointment, if available.