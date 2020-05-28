Breaking News
2nd Jackson firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department reported a second firefighter tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked at Fire Station 25. The first JFD firefighter who tested positive worked at the same station.

According to JFD, the fire station has been temporarily closed and will be cleaned.

We are working with the affected members to ensure a positive outcome for all persons involved. The community serviced by the closure of fire station #25 will still receive fire and EMS protection during this time. We will continue to follow the guidelines as set forth by the CDC during this unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick Armon, Assistant Fire Chief

