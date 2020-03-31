2nd Jackson police officer tests positive for coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police Chief James Davis said a second police officer tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Davis, the female officer is from precinct one. Her results came back on Monday. The officer will be in self-quarantine for 14 days. She won’t be able to return to work until she is cleared by a doctor.

Davis said the officer went to the doctor last week for flu-like symptoms and was tested for the virus. She’s been off work since being tested.

All officers that have been in contact with her have to be screened for symptoms before they can return to work. So far, no other officers have had symptoms.

Precinct one is being decontaminated, and officers cannot return there for 24 hours.

Davis also identified the first officer who tested positive for the virus as Acting Sgt. Danny Hicks. Hicks confirmed his diagnosis on Facebook.